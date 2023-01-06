Chris Akrigg Parts Ways with GT

Jan 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Chris Akrigg has announced on social media that he is leaving GT after three years. Chris joined GT at the start of 2020 after being with Mongoose for 12 years. As part of his announcement Chris also mentioned he is leaving Cycling Sports Group who he has worked with for 15 years.


bigquotesIf someone had told me way back when I first saw @hansnowayrey on a GT on the front cover of a magazine riding trials that one day I’d be a Pro rider for GT bicycles also, I would of probably laughed but over the last three years that is exactly what I’ve been!

My time has come to move on from GT ! It has been an awesome three years and I am honoured to now be a small part of GT’s amazing history alongside so many legends of the sport!

I would like to thank everyone that I’ve worked with at GT and also cycling sports group who up until 5 days ago I have been a part of for fifteen years!

So this chapter has come to an end, but there is another one starting very soon! Watch this space, start the rumour mill up….. Chris Akrigg

We don't know what Chris' plans are just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.

14 Comments

  • 4 0
 Ive never understood GT's marketing strategy, they must've spent a small fortune sponsoring some seriously big names over the years yet that doesn't seem to have translated to bikes on the trail, at least in the UK anyway. What's missing? Crap distribution network? Wrong riders?
  • 5 2
 The bikes look bad, I've no idea how they ride but they all look ugly. They also aren't flowing enough money to mountain bike sites because I see endless information on new Santa Cruz bikes that all look the same but never see any info on GT.
  • 5 1
 GT Damage has been done already being in Halfords in the UK. Even my mum yesterday said she didn't want a GT hybrid because it was a Halfords bike, she knows so little about the bike world but even she remembers.
  • 5 0
 You can slap lipstick on a pig and pay someone to kiss it but that doesn't mean I'm going to fuck it.
  • 1 4
 I think the only retailer selling GT in Finland is XXL, Norwegian sporting goods giant. They currently offer one ebike, one acoustic mtb, la bomba and three different bmx bikes.

GT used to be bigger here, as seen in the Suomi DH documentary (highly recommend).
  • 3 0
 @kiisseli: Downvote for the use of the term 'acoustic mtb'!!!
  • 1 0
 Had no idea he even rode for GT, maybe Santa Cruz but not GT
  • 1 0
 @hexhamstu: the top tube/seat tube junction on that bike above. Eeesh.
Good luck to Chris with whatever he does next.
  • 1 0
 You need to look to the master behind the sock puppet for that answer. What was Dorel is now better known as Cycling Sports Group.
  • 6 0
 Haibike has an opening. Just sayin'. Hope Akrigg will not fill it.
  • 2 1
 But Hope could fill his garage
  • 3 0
 Did he put out less videos while riding for GT, than before? Feels like there were less.
  • 1 0
 He still puts a lot of social media type content out, the 30 second type clips.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to the Trial Noir revival.





