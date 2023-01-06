Chris Akrigg Parts Ways with GT

Chris Akrigg has announced on social media that he is leaving GT after three years. Chris joined GT
at the start of 2020 after being with Mongoose for 12 years
. As part of his announcement Chris also mentioned he is leaving Cycling Sports Group who he has worked with for 15 years.
|If someone had told me way back when I first saw @hansnowayrey on a GT on the front cover of a magazine riding trials that one day I’d be a Pro rider for GT bicycles also, I would of probably laughed but over the last three years that is exactly what I’ve been!
My time has come to move on from GT ! It has been an awesome three years and I am honoured to now be a small part of GT’s amazing history alongside so many legends of the sport!
I would like to thank everyone that I’ve worked with at GT and also cycling sports group who up until 5 days ago I have been a part of for fifteen years!
So this chapter has come to an end, but there is another one starting very soon! Watch this space, start the rumour mill up…..— Chris Akrigg
We don't know what Chris' plans are just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.
GT used to be bigger here, as seen in the Suomi DH documentary (highly recommend).
Good luck to Chris with whatever he does next.