Chris Akrigg Parts Ways with GT

If someone had told me way back when I first saw @hansnowayrey on a GT on the front cover of a magazine riding trials that one day I’d be a Pro rider for GT bicycles also, I would of probably laughed but over the last three years that is exactly what I’ve been!



My time has come to move on from GT ! It has been an awesome three years and I am honoured to now be a small part of GT’s amazing history alongside so many legends of the sport!



I would like to thank everyone that I’ve worked with at GT and also cycling sports group who up until 5 days ago I have been a part of for fifteen years!



So this chapter has come to an end, but there is another one starting very soon! Watch this space, start the rumour mill up….. — Chris Akrigg