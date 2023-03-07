Video: Chris Akrigg Signs For Whyte Bikes

Press Release: Whyte Bikes
We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of the legendary Chris Akrigg!
Chris is a former 6x British Bike Trials champion and one of the most technical bike riders on the planet. He's well-known for his jaw-dropping riding videos, such as Five, As It Lies, A Hill In Spain and many more. He has the ability to jump on pretty much any bike – be they hardtails, road and gravel bikes, BMXs, rigid trials bikes, trail full-suspension, fixies, DH rigs and many more – and make them sing to his unique tune.
To celebrate Chris joining Whyte, we’re releasing a short film - Going Beyond, Episode 1 - in which you can see Chris riding and learn more about what makes him tick.
Whyte has been engineering award-winning bikes that perform without compromise and, much like Chris, doing things differently since the day we started some 22 years ago. Our first breakthrough bike (the PRST-1) rewrote the rules. And we continue in that spirit; relentlessly seeking and developing the next big performance and reliability advantages with pioneering innovations.
“E-bikes are one of the most exciting things,” Chris explains of his passion for embracing electric. "Once I jumped on one for the first time, I was like ‘Wow! They’re really good fun.’ But then you get to, ‘Right, what can this help me do? How can I make this my own? And how can I push it and make my bike do what other people can't?'"
Alongside the E-160 RSX, Chris is also riding our 629 trail hardtail, T-140 29er trail bike, and Gisburn gravel bike, so expect to see them all being fully Akrigg'd soon.
Film/Edit: Will Evans
Photos: Roo Fowler
Whyte bikes are pretty good value for money and correct me if im wrong - isnt it the dude who designs/designed Marin bikes?
btw the car is amazing
Whyte bikes are really good, but they somehow lost momentum, maybe because of Brexit... Still own (my wife's) a g160, it's is absolutely NOT a bike for jibbing, but a great great enduro bike.