Video: Chris Akrigg Signs For Whyte Bikes

Mar 7, 2023
by Whyte Bikes  

Press Release: Whyte Bikes

We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of the legendary Chris Akrigg!

Chris is a former 6x British Bike Trials champion and one of the most technical bike riders on the planet. He's well-known for his jaw-dropping riding videos, such as Five, As It Lies, A Hill In Spain and many more. He has the ability to jump on pretty much any bike – be they hardtails, road and gravel bikes, BMXs, rigid trials bikes, trail full-suspension, fixies, DH rigs and many more – and make them sing to his unique tune.


To celebrate Chris joining Whyte, we’re releasing a short film - Going Beyond, Episode 1 - in which you can see Chris riding and learn more about what makes him tick.

Whyte has been engineering award-winning bikes that perform without compromise and, much like Chris, doing things differently since the day we started some 22 years ago. Our first breakthrough bike (the PRST-1) rewrote the rules. And we continue in that spirit; relentlessly seeking and developing the next big performance and reliability advantages with pioneering innovations.

This is what bridges look like when you're Chris Akrigg

No doubt scheming his next line

One of Chris's other passions is Ford Anglia shaped






Chris's custom E-160 RSX

“E-bikes are one of the most exciting things,” Chris explains of his passion for embracing electric. "Once I jumped on one for the first time, I was like ‘Wow! They’re really good fun.’ But then you get to, ‘Right, what can this help me do? How can I make this my own? And how can I push it and make my bike do what other people can't?'"


Alongside the E-160 RSX, Chris is also riding our 629 trail hardtail, T-140 29er trail bike, and Gisburn gravel bike, so expect to see them all being fully Akrigg'd soon.

Chris's athlete page on whytebikes.com

Film/Edit: Will Evans
Photos: Roo Fowler

IG: Whyte Bikes
IG: Chris Akrigg

Posted In:
Industry News Videos Press Releases Whyte


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Five Things The Bike Industry Could Do Better
72755 views
Shimano Consolidates Entry- to Mid-Level Groupsets With New CUES Drivetrains
66213 views
Throwback Thursday: A Brief History of Direct Mount Derailleurs
56369 views
Buying a Bike From a Shop Versus Buying Online
46632 views
Pinkbike Poll: Why Don't We Wear Full-Face Helmets More Often?
46405 views
Review: Prime Thunderflash - A Standout Enduro Bike
45750 views
What Type of eMTB Should You Buy in 2023?
36094 views
Review: Mythos 3D-Printed Titanium Stem is My Kind of Excess
34758 views

22 Comments

  • 7 0
 Ahh I'm glad to see Chris land himself with yet another tidy manufacturer!

Whyte bikes are pretty good value for money and correct me if im wrong - isnt it the dude who designs/designed Marin bikes?
  • 3 0
 Is the battery switched off trials game the new 'no brakes' or 'no freewheel'
  • 4 0
 Amazing skills and one very cool car.
  • 1 0
 Glad for Chris, I love his edits from the first one, no matter what bike he rides, he´s super-skilled and you always know there will be some sketchy lines and moves.

btw the car is amazing
  • 3 0
 I was waiting for this news, and here it is in black and whyte
  • 3 0
 This news is going to send people on a whyt-e.
  • 1 0
 Blackrigg and Whyte, surely!
  • 3 0
 Whyte bikes are pretty underrated and cool
  • 8 7
 Queue the ‘I don’t know how to use the ebike filter’ complaining crowd for this article. No hate yet but only a matter of time before it starts pouring in, I’m sure.
  • 5 3
 He should also get a trail e-dog. The analog dogs are so old-school.
  • 5 7
 You know that something went wrong if you have to jib on an ebike for money ...

Whyte bikes are really good, but they somehow lost momentum, maybe because of Brexit... Still own (my wife's) a g160, it's is absolutely NOT a bike for jibbing, but a great great enduro bike.
  • 6 1
 You're just not as good as Chris Akrigg and thats all there is to it.
  • 3 1
 @inside-plus: Definitely, I love how he riders and think he is very underrated and deserves much more exposure.
  • 1 0
 @inside-plus: Yeah, who is?
  • 2 0
 Good to see Chris on Rich Energy.
  • 6 5
 hey PB e'bike blocker's not working
  • 1 0
 Unique rider with unique style and taste.
  • 3 2
 Lookee how lame and not-fun e-MTBs are!
  • 4 0
 Dunno if anyone's said they're not fun, they're just not bikes
  • 1 0
 Man, I miss the days of the Whyte 46 and its massive DC forks
  • 1 0
 This man...
  • 1 2
 Who?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.029123
Mobile Version of Website