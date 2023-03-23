Chris King Brings Back 6-Bolt Option

In 2020, Chris King announced it would stop making 6-bolt hubs and wheels. The company wanted to streamline its line to focus on the Center Lock standard only, arguing that a 6-bolt rotor could fit a Center Lock hub using an adapter, but not the other way around. But now, due to popular demand and the return to normality post-pandemic, they're making 6-Bolt hubs and complete wheels again.
|Like most manufacturers, we were capacity-limited during the pandemic. We had to make a hard choice about our mountain hubs then, and since there were Center Lock to 6-bolt adapters available, we opted to produce only Center Lock hubs for a time. But there’s no demand quite like popular demand, so we’re really happy to be able to bring 6-bolt back. We know a lot of our riders have been waiting for this.—Chris King General Manager, Kirby Bedsaul
They come in regular Boost spacing only (no SuperBoost or 20 mm options). They're available to order now, with rear hubs starting at $588.00, while front ones cost $322.00. There's a choice of any freehub standard; 28 or 32 holes, and steel or ceramic bearings.
Like all of CK's hubs, they're manufactured in-house at their Portland, OR factory, and offer 72 points of engagement.
Shipping is due to start in early April.
For more, go to chrisking.com
