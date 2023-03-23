Chris King Brings Back 6-Bolt Option

Mar 23, 2023
by Seb Stott  

In 2020, Chris King announced it would stop making 6-bolt hubs and wheels. The company wanted to streamline its line to focus on the Center Lock standard only, arguing that a 6-bolt rotor could fit a Center Lock hub using an adapter, but not the other way around. But now, due to popular demand and the return to normality post-pandemic, they're making 6-Bolt hubs and complete wheels again.

bigquotesLike most manufacturers, we were capacity-limited during the pandemic. We had to make a hard choice about our mountain hubs then, and since there were Center Lock to 6-bolt adapters available, we opted to produce only Center Lock hubs for a time. But there’s no demand quite like popular demand, so we’re really happy to be able to bring 6-bolt back. We know a lot of our riders have been waiting for this.Chris King General Manager, Kirby Bedsaul

They come in regular Boost spacing only (no SuperBoost or 20 mm options). They're available to order now, with rear hubs starting at $588.00, while front ones cost $322.00. There's a choice of any freehub standard; 28 or 32 holes, and steel or ceramic bearings.

Like all of CK's hubs, they're manufactured in-house at their Portland, OR factory, and offer 72 points of engagement.

Shipping is due to start in early April.

For more, go to chrisking.com




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Chris King


17 Comments

  • 27 0
 I've gotten from "definitely not buying a chris king hub" to "probably not buying a chris king hub."
  • 2 0
 Does this mean we can come back from other manufacturers now
  • 5 1
 Breaking news: Chris King makes hubs with new ring drive technology that is vastly superior to other hubs and lasts forever…oh wait…that happened a long time ago and nobody has surpassed them
  • 2 0
 Literally just had a rear wheel built with a centerlock hub. I have had a centerlock rotor come loose on a ride, never a 6 bolt. The shop actually had a leftover 6 bolt CK from hub, so I now have a CL rear CK and a 6 bolt CK front. Ugh
  • 4 2
 Too little too late. The only was we could possibly we could consider this outrage resolved would be a public apology followed with an announcement that they’ll never make another centrelock hub.
  • 1 0
 Later they must apologize again to the centerlock users and announce they would never produce a 6 bolt hub, then they would apologize and announce over and over again hahaha
  • 4 0
 I went from King to Onyx.
  • 1 0
 You will be back
  • 6 2
 6 bolt forever
  • 1 0
 My ck hub is still running, 20 years on!
  • 1 0
 Power to the people
  • 1 0
 Who'd a think it.
Below threshold threads are hidden





