Chris King Brings Back 6-Bolt Option

Like most manufacturers, we were capacity-limited during the pandemic. We had to make a hard choice about our mountain hubs then, and since there were Center Lock to 6-bolt adapters available, we opted to produce only Center Lock hubs for a time. But there’s no demand quite like popular demand, so we’re really happy to be able to bring 6-bolt back. We know a lot of our riders have been waiting for this. — Chris King General Manager, Kirby Bedsaul