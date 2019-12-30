Chris King Granted Micro Spline License, Announce New Hubs and Conversion Kits

Dec 30, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The slow rollout of micro spline compatible hubs is continuing and Chris King are the latest brand to be granted a license. They have kicked their production into full gear and are hoping to have the hubs released early next year.

All the details are in the press release below.



PRESS RELEASE: Chris King Precision Components

We are pleased to announce that Shimano has granted us a license to make Micro Spline driveshells and we're ramping up production to release our Micro Spline hubs and conversion kits on January 31st!

Our Micro Spline driveshell uses a new bearing and axle design that makes them our lightest ever ISO hubs while also reducing drag and making them even faster than they already are! Micro Spline conversion kits will fit all ISO B Boost and ISO DH Superboost rear hubs. Available with our made-in-house stainless steel or ceramic bearings.

Backed with the King Lifetime Warranty, including the bearings, and engineered to get faster with every ride, what's not to love?

Pre-orders begin on January 15th for release on January 31st.

Chris King ISO B Micro Spline in Violet.

Configurations


ISO B:

148x12mm
24h, 28h, 32h
Stainless Steel or Ceramic Bearings

ISO DH Superboost:

157x12mm
28h, 32h
Stainless Steel or Ceramic Bearings


For more information click here.



MENTIONS: @shimano


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels Chris King


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
62891 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
61909 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51867 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
51086 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
50618 views
12 Days of Christmas Bodyweight Workout
50537 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
47894 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries
40238 views

20 Comments

  • 20 12
 This licensing of a splined hub body is utter bs. Hub brands should just give Shimano the finger on this and boycott micro-spline if not everyone is allowed to use it...
  • 5 11
flag Kimura (58 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I'm gonna have to give you a downvote
  • 2 0
 I don’t think Shimano cares... their goal is to sell as many hubs of their own then cover the most frequently used OEMs. CK, Hope, I9 are all cool, respect worthy, but quite irrelevant in the big picture. If I was after best shifting perfomance I would definitely pick a microspline compatible hub, Only to have Shimano cassette.
  • 5 0
 THANK YOU SWEET BABY YODA!!
  • 2 2
 Bugs me that bigger companies still trying to corner people, make you buy only their proprietary sizes and interfaces. Makes riding waaaay more expensive and wasteful than needs. Props to CK for their quality and simple it works beauty.
  • 1 0
 CK products are excellent, and I think in light of everything they know what they’re doingtup
  • 2 2
 Or just buy a Hadley. they have had one for months, use standard tools to work on and have Hybrid ceramic bearings.
  • 2 0
 too bad its still not on their website
  • 3 0
 hybrid ceramic bearings are useless...
  • 1 0
 Link to their website's broken. Too many w's.
  • 1 0
 And hope still doesn't have a microspline
  • 1 0
 They said they'll have them Jan 1st.
  • 3 2
 Take my money
  • 1 0
 Shrinking Violets Smile
  • 1 1
 Most AWESOME...!
  • 5 7
 Cool that Chris King hubs now offer an other hub that I will never need!
  • 3 2
 So why you here commenting?
  • 3 3
 @reverend27: Why are you?
  • 2 1
 @aljoburr: because I have king he is and have been waiting for this release for 6 months.
  • 2 0
 @aljoburr: *hubs

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008972
Mobile Version of Website