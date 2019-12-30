Chris King Granted Micro Spline License, Announce New Hubs and Conversion Kits



PRESS RELEASE: Chris King Precision Components



We are pleased to announce that Shimano has granted us a license to make Micro Spline driveshells and we're ramping up production to release our Micro Spline hubs and conversion kits on January 31st!



Our Micro Spline driveshell uses a new bearing and axle design that makes them our lightest ever ISO hubs while also reducing drag and making them even faster than they already are! Micro Spline conversion kits will fit all ISO B Boost and ISO DH Superboost rear hubs. Available with our made-in-house stainless steel or ceramic bearings.



Backed with the King Lifetime Warranty, including the bearings, and engineered to get faster with every ride, what's not to love?



Pre-orders begin on January 15th for release on January 31st.



Chris King ISO B Micro Spline in Violet.

Configurations





ISO B:



148x12mm

24h, 28h, 32h

Stainless Steel or Ceramic Bearings



ISO DH Superboost:



157x12mm

28h, 32h

Stainless Steel or Ceramic Bearings





For more information click



We are pleased to announce that Shimano has granted us a license to make Micro Spline driveshells and we're ramping up production to release our Micro Spline hubs and conversion kits on January 31st!Our Micro Spline driveshell uses a new bearing and axle design that makes them our lightest ever ISO hubs while also reducing drag and making them even faster than they already are! Micro Spline conversion kits will fit all ISO B Boost and ISO DH Superboost rear hubs. Available with our made-in-house stainless steel or ceramic bearings.Backed with the King Lifetime Warranty, including the bearings, and engineered to get faster with every ride, what's not to love?Pre-orders begin on January 15th for release on January 31st.For more information click here

MENTIONS:

The slow rollout of micro spline compatible hubs is continuing and Chris King are the latest brand to be granted a license. They have kicked their production into full gear and are hoping to have the hubs released early next year.All the details are in the press release below.