Chris King Introduces Generation 4 Hub System

May 7, 2024
Chris King Precision Components has announced a switchover to a new hub system, referred to internally as Gen 4. The new hub system's main changes are universalized drivers and axles. This is not a performance-based evolution. King’s signature bearings and RingDrive system remain the same, but Gen 4 makes service and upgrades easier and less expensive, with the intention of lowering the overall cost of ownership and increasing the useful life of each hub.

The evolution from the previous hub designs to the new Gen 4 system marks a leap forward in performance and serviceability. The previous generation featured the legendary RingDrive system coupled with a needle bearing design, which was phased out in 2019. Although effective, it was complex to manufacture, heavier, and exhibited 20% more drag compared to what was to follow. The twin-bearing system notably reduced drag; however, this design necessitated multiple axle and internal driver body variations. With the introduction of their Gen 4 hubs, CKPC streamlined the approach, offering universal compatibility and enhanced efficiency without compromising on their hallmark precision and durability.

photo
photo

bigquotesPrevious iterations of our hubs needed to balance compatibility with evolving external technologies, like the SRAM and Shimano drive systems, with our patented internals and bearings. With those core systems having stabilized, it gave us an opportunity to rethink what was going on inside our hubs, and so we took the chance to simplify things for our riders and streamline manufacturing. King Sales Manager Greg Hudson


Specific improvements with Gen 4 include:

- Brand new driver/axle system
- Improved compatibility/ease of changing Driveshell types
- Lower-priced conversion kits
- Better XDR user experience with threaded Driveshell end cap
- Easier assembly and disassembly (no axle wedge)
- Simpler preload adjustment (no spacer spring to compress)
- More versatility due to universal axle and internal parts
- More cross-compatibility due to common bearing sizes
- Backward compatibility with previous generations of King hubs
- Gen 4 R45D hubs utilize an updated adjusting clamp that allows for disc removal without the need to remove the adjusting clamp.

photo

bigquotesFor Gen 4 we undertook a holistic development process for each of the three hub products Boost CenterLock/6-Bolt, R45D, and R45, collapsing the specs into a design that allows for a universal axle and internal parts. In previous generations, we chased specs that led us to different bearing sizes, etc. Gen 4’s universal parts have allowed us to streamline manufacturing, and as a result, helped us reduce hub prices AND the cost of the small parts long-term riders will want for hub service and upgrades.

photo

Once outfitted with the Gen 4 system, transitioning to different drive systems will cost just $80. This represents a significant reduction compared to our previous conversion kits priced at $380 in 2023. Moving forward, Gen 4 R45D and Boost 6-Bolt conversion kits are priced at $275, which includes the axle, adjusting clamp, bearings, and driveshell. Similarly, Boost CenterLock conversion kits are priced at $250, inclusive of the axle, bearings, and driveshell.

The introduction of Gen 4 hubs underscores Chris King's commitment to sustainability by extending hub lifecycles and minimizing long-term ownership costs. Gen 4 hubs are shipping now along with being built into wheels.

 Why does the article say ‘this is not performance based evolution’ then not far after ‘marks a leap forward in performance’

Which is it chaps?
  • 14 0
 It's called marketing BS.
  • 12 0
 When AI writes your press release...
  • 2 0
 @riish: AI would’ve caught that.
  • 1 1
 @Apfelsauce:
CKAIBS Hubs
  • 1 0
 @Apfelsauce: AI doesn't really care about logic I found, it's great for chugging though data but for English it sucks. Maybe when AGI comes around we'll be getting good press releases.
  • 1 0
 "For Gen 4 we undertook a holistic development process" is pretty solid marketing speak too. I mean.....if I don't support a holistic development process, I'm likely part of the problem.
  • 1 0
 From what I understand, it is written by Echo S Communications. Read it out loud in a cave with a lot of echo (or with a digital delay effect of course) and it all makes sense. I'm sure they communicated it in their echo chamber and got the thumbs up.
  • 6 1
 Mixed feelings about Chris King lately. I went all out and got a nice new king hub set for my madonna. While I never had an issue per-say, there was nothing special at all about them and I would get the occasional loud clunk that sounded like it was coming from the hub internals when ratcheting up a steep climb in gear 1. They never even really sounded good with almost 1000km on them. My spank wheelset feels much more solid and sounds way crispier. I also paired it with a King headset that I was ALWAYS messing with. I replaced that with a wolf tooth headset and never once had to even think about it. Not even sure why im posting this, I guess I just feel a little foolish for being duped out of nearly 2k$. Ive had King hubs and headsets on other bikes and never had these issues
  • 2 0
 It's a data point, I think it's good to share!
  • 5 0
 Cut-a-way views of mechanical contrivances are friggin great.
I love "desk art" pieces like these, I wonder if you could purchase them?
  • 3 0
 I've been to some plastination exhibits and wondered the same thing.
  • 1 0
 Back when I ran a shop you could get one through the importer, I'm sure if you ask nicely they'd sell you one.
  • 3 0
 @echoscommunications But does it still sound like angry bees??
  • 5 3
 Hopefully not. Quite is underrated
  • 3 0
 Do you still need a proprietary and pricey tool to service the hubs?
  • 3 1
 Service Chris King hubs? No, never needed to do that. The most I've done to mine is wash them off after muddy rides.
  • 1 0
 If you’re thinking about buying anything from Chris King you should head on over to Glassdoor and read some employee reviews about working there.
  • 2 0
 Cheaper and longer lasting? Sounds good
  • 3 2
 Here I forgot all about these guys. We’ve all been bullied on to I9s and didn’t even know there was options.
  • 2 0
 I have no idea what changed. This press release needs some work
  • 1 0
 Reads like its now cheaper to change standards
  • 1 0
 never thought id see CK lower prices
  • 1 0
 Yep only 1 billion rupees now instead.of 2 billion rupees
  • 1 0
 Sweet. I wonder how they compare to onyx hubs. I love my vespers.







