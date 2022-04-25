Chris King Launches Range of Recyclable Carbon Wheels

It’s good to make stuff you want to ride, and wheelsets are the most exciting thing we’ve worked on in a long time. It’s good that we found a US-based, rim partner who understands our vision for products that perform well and last forever with minimal impact on the planet. It’s also good they cost less than most of the other high-end wheels on the market.



It's better we tested multiple layup options to get the exact ride-feel we wanted. It’s better that we were able to find a sweet spot in the high-end wheel game that adds some comfort back into the mix, without sacrificing handling or durability. And it's really better that, based on all the good stuff above, we can warranty them for life so you can focus on riding.



These wheels will last forever, and in the event they do break, we have a recycling path for them that will keep them out of the landfill. You should take for granted that a Chris King wheel is going to ride great and look great, but that it also dramatically reduces the environmental impact that most carbon fiber wheels have is even better than that. It’s maybe even the best. — Chris King