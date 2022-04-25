Chris King Launches Range of Recyclable Carbon Wheels

Apr 25, 2022
Chris King has launched a new range of wheels that use a new FusionFiber technology. Unlike some carbon wheels that rely on epoxies, these rims use a nylon fiber bonding process. Available in both 27.5 or 29" sizes, the MTN30 is a new mountain bike wheel from Chris King that is made in the US, claimed to be 100% recyclable and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Chris King says FusionFiber provides a more compliant wheel and is far less toxic to manufacture and easy to recycle. It is also claimed that in the manufacturing of its new rims there is zero waste, carbon dust or emissions. It is also interesting that only one-third of electricity is used per part when compared to traditional composite parts.

The MTN30 rims feature a 29mm internal width with an individual rim weight of 491 grams. For a complete 29" wheelset you can expect a weight of around 1746 grams, going for a 27.5" setup drops the weight to 1665 grams and the mixed wheel options sits almost in the middle at 1706.

bigquotesIt’s good to make stuff you want to ride, and wheelsets are the most exciting thing we’ve worked on in a long time. It’s good that we found a US-based, rim partner who understands our vision for products that perform well and last forever with minimal impact on the planet. It’s also good they cost less than most of the other high-end wheels on the market.

It's better we tested multiple layup options to get the exact ride-feel we wanted. It’s better that we were able to find a sweet spot in the high-end wheel game that adds some comfort back into the mix, without sacrificing handling or durability. And it's really better that, based on all the good stuff above, we can warranty them for life so you can focus on riding.

These wheels will last forever, and in the event they do break, we have a recycling path for them that will keep them out of the landfill. You should take for granted that a Chris King wheel is going to ride great and look great, but that it also dramatically reduces the environmental impact that most carbon fiber wheels have is even better than that. It’s maybe even the best. Chris King


The MTN30 range is available in three sizes with a 29", 27.5" and a mixed wheel option. All three start at $2550 and there is a choice for ceramic bearings for an additional $100. Currently, Chris King has a lead time of 60 days on the new wheels and you can find out more here.

 As always, remember the first step is listed as Reduce before reuse and recycle. If you just buy these because they are environmentally friendly, but are throwing away useful wheels, you missed the whole point.
  • 21 2
 Sell your old ones on pinkbike?
You really think people just chuck whole wheel sets in the dump for no reason? C’mon
  • 8 0
 @scary1: More like hold onto them to build up another bike.
  • 20 0
 Does Chris King make rim tape to match the color of the hubs? If not I don't want any.
  • 17 2
 You people want to save the planet and everything be cheap. Pick one. Seriously, get your priorities together and be happy when somebody steps up. The never ending discontent is tiresome and tedious.
  • 1 0
 I'm actually kinda shocked at how cheap they are, given the brand name, the cost of carbon components, and just the general inflation/supply chain issues globally.

By no means do I think these are worth the price tho.
  • 20 3
 Recyclable into what exactly?
  • 18 1
 Hula hoop
  • 1 0
 I’m keen to know too.
  • 6 1
 I believe this is the same tech as Revel's given it has the same name, "FusionFiber." So the hoops will be recycled into new hoops thanks to the type of epoxy used.
  • 3 0
 With a lifetime warranty, I'm betting they think they have some time to figure that out...."we don't know yet, but we will."
  • 2 0
 Other parts that the manufacturer makes. They do Automobile and Defense contracting.
  • 2 2
 into Magura brakes that break more than they brake
  • 1 0
 @deaf-shredder: Ya, its that Utah based company, CSS.

While this cool and all, I wish someone could partner with CSS to make something like those Zipp single wall rims, or the Cranbros nearly-single wall rims. Rim shape and geometry could use some innovation more than building material, since 471s have been aluminum for a decade or more and still perform as well as the latest stuff.
  • 14 5
 Chris King, because you have to be royalty to afford them.
  • 13 6
 Nice wheels, stupid price.
  • 8 4
 then don't buy them
  • 7 1
 This is great! Would love a pair of these
  • 5 3
 manufacturing is "zero emissions", yeah my ass. Just because you are not setting something on fire to produce them, you are still emitting. Where is the electricity from? No emissions there?
  • 1 0
 I'm assuming this is a transferrable warranty if the aim is ensure these come back to the manufacturer for recycling?

Can't help feeling a move to mandatory transferrable warranties might make manufacturers reassess their acceptable failure rates a bit.
  • 4 1
 Alternatively, you just buy metal wheels that are also able to be recycled.
  • 4 2
 Always skeptical of a company announcement that says "last forever", even if meant figuratively.
  • 1 0
 I don't know about the rims, but there hubs/headset can last almost forever. I have a set of hubs at least 15 years old. Been on a few trail bikes, a gravel bike and now on my DJ. Super smooth still. Their headsets are tough to beat
  • 2 0
 I'd like to know more about how exactly they acchieved recyclability.
  • 4 3
 It's crazy seeing these prices knowing Chris King pays their machinist pretty much minimum wage.
  • 1 0
 They could make their product overseas and pay people much much less if you'd prefer that.
  • 1 0
 If they weren’t happy about it, they would leave.
  • 1 0
 I'm due for my dental exam...
  • 1 0
 Guess dentists need wheels too...
  • 2 3
 I'd definitely consider some of those when I needed new rims if they weren't so narrow.
  • 1 0
 29mm internal. How much wider to you want? Plus bike? 30 seems to be the 'norm' for trail/enduro bikes these days. 100% bet the 1mm difference you cannot tell

Post a Comment



