Chris King Launches Range of Recyclable Carbon Wheels

Chris King has launched a new range of wheels that use a new FusionFiber technology. Unlike some carbon wheels that rely on epoxies, these rims use a nylon fiber bonding process. Available in both 27.5 or 29" sizes, the MTN30 is a new mountain bike wheel from Chris King that is made in the US, claimed to be 100% recyclable and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Chris King says FusionFiber provides a more compliant wheel and is far less toxic to manufacture and easy to recycle. It is also claimed that in the manufacturing of its new rims there is zero waste, carbon dust or emissions. It is also interesting that only one-third of electricity is used per part when compared to traditional composite parts.
The MTN30 rims feature a 29mm internal width with an individual rim weight of 491 grams. For a complete 29" wheelset you can expect a weight of around 1746 grams, going for a 27.5" setup drops the weight to 1665 grams and the mixed wheel options sits almost in the middle at 1706.
|It’s good to make stuff you want to ride, and wheelsets are the most exciting thing we’ve worked on in a long time. It’s good that we found a US-based, rim partner who understands our vision for products that perform well and last forever with minimal impact on the planet. It’s also good they cost less than most of the other high-end wheels on the market.
It's better we tested multiple layup options to get the exact ride-feel we wanted. It’s better that we were able to find a sweet spot in the high-end wheel game that adds some comfort back into the mix, without sacrificing handling or durability. And it's really better that, based on all the good stuff above, we can warranty them for life so you can focus on riding.
These wheels will last forever, and in the event they do break, we have a recycling path for them that will keep them out of the landfill. You should take for granted that a Chris King wheel is going to ride great and look great, but that it also dramatically reduces the environmental impact that most carbon fiber wheels have is even better than that. It’s maybe even the best.— Chris King
The MTN30 range is available in three sizes with a 29", 27.5" and a mixed wheel option. All three start at $2550 and there is a choice for ceramic bearings for an additional $100. Currently, Chris King has a lead time of 60 days on the new wheels and you can find out more here
You really think people just chuck whole wheel sets in the dump for no reason? C’mon
By no means do I think these are worth the price tho.
While this cool and all, I wish someone could partner with CSS to make something like those Zipp single wall rims, or the Cranbros nearly-single wall rims. Rim shape and geometry could use some innovation more than building material, since 471s have been aluminum for a decade or more and still perform as well as the latest stuff.
Can't help feeling a move to mandatory transferrable warranties might make manufacturers reassess their acceptable failure rates a bit.
