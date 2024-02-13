Chris King's New DropSet 6 Headset is Built for Abuse

...is accomplished by isolating the thrust force that passes through the steerer tube from the bearing race that provides the radial force that preloads the headset bearing adjustment. In standard headset systems this preloading wedge is affected by each impact that runs through the steerer tube making the headset more susceptible to coming out of adjustment.



This is why a non-Griplock equipped headset will come out of adjustment in rough terrain or over a long ride; the wedge has been essentially hammered out of position. At the same time this hammering effect causes the wedge to clamp down repeatedly on your steerer tube. This repeated clamping could have an adverse affect on steerer tubes in particular those made out of advanced materials like carbon fiber where it could potential score and fatigue the steerer tube. — Chris King