Chris King's New DropSet 6 Headset is Built for Abuse

Feb 13, 2024
by Matt Beer  
photo

Headsets may seem like a mundane component but they can certainly cause headaches when they wiggle loose. Chris King's DropSet 6 is now available in the IS41/IS41 standard for straight steer tube forks, most frequently found on downhill bikes, and features their patented GripLock retention device to avoid that dilemma caused by jarring impacts.

The GripLock uses an isolated wedge system that allows the bearings to be preloaded properly and stay tight without needing to crank down on the top cap. They say that standard headsets without the isolation of the GripLock wedge are susceptible to loosening over time and transmit undesirable forces to your steer tube.
DropSet 6 Details
• Patented GripLock retention device
• 41mm, 45x45-degree bearings
• Made-in-house bearings
• Lifetime warranty
• Available in all Chris King colors
• MSRP: $176 USD ($296 with ceramic bearings)
chrisking.com/

bigquotes...is accomplished by isolating the thrust force that passes through the steerer tube from the bearing race that provides the radial force that preloads the headset bearing adjustment. In standard headset systems this preloading wedge is affected by each impact that runs through the steerer tube making the headset more susceptible to coming out of adjustment.

This is why a non-Griplock equipped headset will come out of adjustment in rough terrain or over a long ride; the wedge has been essentially hammered out of position. At the same time this hammering effect causes the wedge to clamp down repeatedly on your steerer tube. This repeated clamping could have an adverse affect on steerer tubes in particular those made out of advanced materials like carbon fiber where it could potential score and fatigue the steerer tube. Chris King

photo
Good enough for the Santa Cruz Syndicate.
photo
photo
All of the colors of the Chris King rainbow.

The DropSet 6 retails for $176 USD with stainless steel bearings, or $296 for the ceramic option. Both version are made by Chris King at their Oregon, USA facility and come with a lifetime warranty.

8 Comments
  • 6 0
 Chris king makes beautiful components but they are expensive and I am not sure they perform better then some less expensive domestically made headsets
  • 1 0
 They don't.

That's the point. CK is BLING. They are the 20" rims of the bicycle world.
  • 4 0
 As a pre-teen we would practice and do some local races in Santa Barbara, CA. Original home of Chris King, I remember the vast majority of bikes had CK headsets installed - was always a headset I wanted. Every Dan's Comp catalog I'd circle it and ask for Christmas. My parents were very practical and instilled in me that a standard Cane Creek headset is just fine. All to be said, as an adult I finally splurged and purchased my dream headset.
  • 2 0
 Blimey, their old headsets were built for abuse. I had an 1-1/8" that got passed on from frame to frame, and I'm pretty sure I'd still be using it if tapered headtubes never came along.
  • 3 0
 If you could please do the reach adjusting headset for the general public, that would be awesome.
  • 3 0
 Wonder if they're strong enough to handle neighborhood pavement laps with the kids in tow? They can be quite brutal.
  • 3 0
 The SYNDICATE is dead long live the SYNDICATE!!!
  • 1 0
 But does it come in green?







