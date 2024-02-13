Chris King's New DropSet 6 Headset is Built for Abuse

Headsets may seem like a mundane component but they can certainly cause headaches when they wiggle loose. Chris King's DropSet 6 is now available in the IS41/IS41 standard for straight steer tube forks, most frequently found on downhill bikes, and features their patented GripLock retention device to avoid that dilemma caused by jarring impacts.
The GripLock uses an isolated wedge system that allows the bearings to be preloaded properly and stay tight without needing to crank down on the top cap. They say that standard headsets without the isolation of the GripLock wedge are susceptible to loosening over time and transmit undesirable forces to your steer tube.
DropSet 6 Details
• Patented GripLock retention device
• 41mm, 45x45-degree bearings
• Made-in-house bearings
• Lifetime warranty
• Available in all Chris King colors
• MSRP: $176 USD ($296 with ceramic bearings)
• chrisking.com/
|...is accomplished by isolating the thrust force that passes through the steerer tube from the bearing race that provides the radial force that preloads the headset bearing adjustment. In standard headset systems this preloading wedge is affected by each impact that runs through the steerer tube making the headset more susceptible to coming out of adjustment.
This is why a non-Griplock equipped headset will come out of adjustment in rough terrain or over a long ride; the wedge has been essentially hammered out of position. At the same time this hammering effect causes the wedge to clamp down repeatedly on your steerer tube. This repeated clamping could have an adverse affect on steerer tubes in particular those made out of advanced materials like carbon fiber where it could potential score and fatigue the steerer tube.— Chris King
All of the colors of the Chris King rainbow.
The DropSet 6 retails for $176 USD with stainless steel bearings, or $296 for the ceramic option. Both version are made by Chris King at their Oregon, USA facility and come with a lifetime warranty.
That's the point. CK is BLING. They are the 20" rims of the bicycle world.