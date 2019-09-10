Chris Kovarik Aims to End Chain Slap with STFU Bike

PRESS RELEASE: STFU Bike
Our products are designed in Whistler in collaboration with downhill mountain bike legend, Chris Kovarik. Chris, also known as Karver, has been a strong figure in the mountain bike world since he first appeared on the World Cup DH racing scene in 1998. Under his belt he holds several National, International and World Cup wins as well as track records and countless podium appearances at all levels of the sport. Chris’s aggressive riding style makes him a favourite with the media and his skills on a bike are owed to his natural ability and years of dedication and experience.
Silent technology
Chris just yesterday. // Petri Miniotas photo.
Chris has always put his bikes and equipment to the test and continues to do so on a regular basis. And after many years of fine-tuning his machines, he began to search for ways to eliminate noise. Experimenting with zip ties, velcro, strips of rubber, PVC piping, rubber O rings, fork bumpers and other materials he could find, the idea for the STFU devices was born. But it wasn't until last year that Chris got to chatting with friend, engineer and now business partner, Jaan Hurditch, to begin to create a reality out of this idea.
|For years I have experimented with the idea of improving how things work on my bikes. Small tweaks and changes that make things run smoother, quieter, lighter and more efficient. The STFU chain damping devices are what we are focusing on first and I am stoked to finally bring some of my ideas to life.—Chris Kovarik
The complete range of STFU drivetrain damping devices is designed to keep your bike running quiet and efficient while minimizing wear. The STFU drive-train units contain your chain when things get rough, preventing chain slap and noise from your frame while also preventing your chain from over-extending sideways which decreases wear and extends chain life.
Under tension from pedaling the chain remains completely clear of the STFU units for complete efficiency. The STFU dampers are fully custom height adjustable to fit most chain-stay designs.
DH07 units on Chris's Intense M29. // Photos by AJ Barlas.
Trail version on Chris's Intense Tracer.
Quick Features
|The STFU creates two soft rubber impact points instead of your entire chain or seat stay. Less surface area means less noise. In most cases, the chain no longer contacts the bike frame at all. These contact points are much closer to the chains original position so it has less distance to accelerate so it impacts with less speed, less force and less associated noise.
The STFU also contains your chain in all directions so prevents it hitting the inside of your swing arm, your seat stay as well as your chain stay. It also helps prevent the chain from extending side to side which actually makes your chain last longer, especially on DH bikes but also Trail bikes. A big component of chain wear is actually too much sideways flex, you need some for your drivetrain to work but too much leads to poor shifting performance as the chain just flexes between your derailleur pulley and cassette so takes longer to shift instead of crisply forcing the chain up or down a gear.—Jaan Hurditch
-Optimal durometer rubber for maximum sound damping and durability
-Trim to length for custom fit on most bikes
-Light weight and silent
The units are sold as a combination of 2 devices for 7 speed DH bikes(DH07), 10 speed DH bikes(DH10)and the Trail version for trail bikes with 1x gearing and cassettes up to 50T.
DH07 -Suits 7 speed downhill bikes with up to a 26 tooth cassette
DH10 -Designed around 10 speed shimano style downhill drive-train with up to a 32 tooth cassette. Suitable for 8-12 speed
Trail -Suits Trail Bikes with 1X gearing (single front chain ring), 9 - 13 speed with up to a 50 tooth cassette
Look for top World Cup DH racers, team mechanics and industry pros running our STFU Bike products.
|Our mechanics spend hours trying to keep our bikes quiet from chain slap at the races and I have not found a better solution than the STFU. It only took a minute to install, protects the frame and keeps the bike dead quiet.—Neko Mulally, Intense Factory Racing.
|I always like my bikes feeling solid and quiet. Sometimes it's hard though when the only thing you can add to make it more quiet is heavier parts. The STFU unit has me stoked because it helps with silence with next to no weight added, the perfect combo!—Remy Morton, Dig Jumps Go Fast
|After trying numerous solutions for reducing chain noise, nothing comes close to STFU. Considering it also helps with chain retention, it's one of the best value upgrades you can do to your bike. Once you ride with STFU then remove them, you won't believe how much more noise there is.—Ben Arnott, YT Mob Mechanic
|When all you can hear is the sound of your tires on the terrain you're riding, it's a great thing and allows you to focus on just that - the terrain you're riding—Claire Buchar, Professional MTB Athlete and Coach
Both the DH07 and DH10 versions are available to purchase now. Pre-sales of the Trail version are being offered at a discount as it is in the last stages of testing and will ship later this fall. More details and Installation Instructions
can be found on the STFU Bike website. Visit www.stfubike.com
to shut your bike up!
