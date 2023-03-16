Chris Sugai Joins Gates as General Manager of Global Mobility

Adding Chris Sugai to the Gates leadership team signals our commitment to reach beyond the Gates automotive heritage and bring the best and brightest talent into the Gates family as we advance how the world moves. Whether it’s 29-inch wheels or disc brakes, Chris Sugai is a visionary thinker who was ahead of the curve on technologies that revolutionized bike design and improved the bicycling experience for customers around the globe. He will play a key role as we grow and expand our offerings for the personal mobility market.

— Tom Pitstick, Chief Marketing Officer, and Senior Vice-President of strategic planning for Gates