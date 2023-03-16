Chris Sugai Joins Gates as General Manager of Global Mobility

Mar 16, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Niner

Chris Sugai, co-founder of Niner Bikes, has joined Gates, the company best known in the cycling world for its carbon belt-drives, as General Manager of Gates Global Mobility. After spending nearly twenty years of pushing 29ers, Sugai will use his long-standing industry knowledge and leadership to focus on developing drive solutions for not only bicycles, but all forms of two-wheel vehicles, including powersports. That divisions encompasses e-bikes and motorcycles, as well as electric micromobility, too.

bigquotesAdding Chris Sugai to the Gates leadership team signals our commitment to reach beyond the Gates automotive heritage and bring the best and brightest talent into the Gates family as we advance how the world moves. Whether it’s 29-inch wheels or disc brakes, Chris Sugai is a visionary thinker who was ahead of the curve on technologies that revolutionized bike design and improved the bicycling experience for customers around the globe. He will play a key role as we grow and expand our offerings for the personal mobility market. Tom Pitstick, Chief Marketing Officer, and Senior Vice-President of strategic planning for Gates

Given the growth of e-bikes across all sectors of cycling, it makes sense that Gates would be looking to further expand into that area. After all, this is the same company that created the first toothed timing belt back in 1945 - they have a long history of supplying parts for motors.

bigquotesI am absolutely thrilled to become a part of the dynamic team at Gates Corp's Global Mobility Unit. As the world rapidly progresses toward e-motors for bicycles, scooters, and motorcycles, there is a dire need to reimagine the conventional use of chains and derailleurs, and explore cleaner, simpler, and more efficient alternatives. This is where the cutting-edge Gates Carbon Drive belt drive technologies come into play, promising to revolutionize the way we envision and execute drivetrains. With unparalleled strength, durability, and quiet operation, these innovative belts are poised to become a game-changer in the industry. I am eager to work with this exceptional team and contribute towards this exciting transformation. Chris Sugai, General Manager of Gates Global Mobility

The Gates Carbon Belt on a Zerode Katipo.

More about Gates: Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Gates products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors, and vacuum cleaners, and virtually every form of transportation.

Posted In:
Industry News Chris Sugai


Must Read This Week
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
48756 views
Slack Randoms: Audi's $10,000 eMTB, Top Gun Musical Bike Builds, the Fall of Rollerblading & More
43806 views
Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot
43693 views
Check Out: A Tiny Electric Pump, Sunglasses, Ergonomic Grips, & More
40613 views
First Look: Giant's Aluminum Stance E+ Uses Flex-Stays
39028 views
Tech Briefing: Prototype Bikes, Lightweight Dropper Posts & 16" Singlespeeds - March 2023
37789 views
DH Bike Review: The Antidote Darkmatter Rides As Fast As It Looks
34961 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
32796 views

22 Comments

  • 16 0
 I want to be a general manager of a general manager
  • 8 1
 Supported by the assistant to the assistant to the general manager of the general manager.
  • 2 0
 Generally, it's not a necessary position, but it's like putting bacon on top of your helping of bacon...more of a good thing is a good thing. Gates belts get that and is putting it to work for you.
  • 1 0
 @beeeefkirky: I just want to be assistant to the regional manager, one day.
  • 15 0
 *Assistant to the regional manager*
  • 20 14
 Thanks Outside overlords, you're really zeroing in on the content that matters to me as a mountain biker. In fact, now I'm wondering there are any other companies you haven't told us about yet that have issued press releases announcing that an industry executive at another company has now become an industry executive at their company. This really feeds my passion for the sport I love and it means everything to my that you guys share that passion. You get it, you really do.
  • 3 0
 Somewhere out there on a trailhead far, far away this article will eat up 20 minutes of someone's riding time.
  • 2 0
 Was the general manager of general manager on purpose to drive comments because otherwise no one would click on this earth-shattering piece of breaking news? Every article like this should include a poll asking PB audience "who cares".
  • 5 0
 wonder what current general manager thinks of his new general manager
  • 1 0
 "So, team. Revolutionary idea I have for the belt industry. It's a little something I'd like to bring over from the bicycle industry. From now on, we only supply 29" long drive belts, no matter the application. All in favour..."
  • 5 0
 GM inception.
  • 4 0
 Dude was so good he got double general manager
  • 3 0
 Gotta love corporations. Managers managing managers managing managers..................................
  • 4 1
 This guy was at the helm of Niner when they went bankrupt a few years ago. Nice pickup Gates (not)
  • 1 0
 I'd be very surprised if actually wrote all of his press release comments.

Wonder what this means for Niner going forward though?
  • 1 0
 *General to the General Manager
  • 2 0
 genital manager of the general manager.
  • 1 0
 Major major joins who to become general manager of a general manager?
  • 1 0
 I love that the founder of Niner rocks a mullet! Cool
  • 1 0
 Mr Manager
  • 1 0
 Ironic shirt anyone?
  • 1 2
 Congratulations Chris!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041850
Mobile Version of Website