Christchurch Adventure Park ‘Bro Zone’ Renamed ‘O-Zone’ Following Social Media Backlash

A new riding area at New Zealand’s Christchurch Adventure Park has been renamed the O-Zone following a social media backlash.
The O-Zone is a new pro jump area built for the park by Billy Meaclem and his digging crew. The new trails were originally called the Bro Zone when they soft-opened in November but the name change was confirmed by the park on December 3 and took place yesterday.
The Bro Zone name was criticized as it could discourage women riders from the pro area of the park. Detractors voiced their concerns on social media and the name was even questioned by Rosara Joseph, a silver medallist in the women's mountain bike event at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.
|After customer feedback, we have decided to re-name “Bro Zone”. Irrespective of personal opinions we acknowledge our initial naming missed the mark despite our best intentions for this space. After talking as a group we have settled on “O-Zone”.
O-Zone references the many Ooooooooh moments the space will create along with being a jump track relates to being high in the sky, above the ground like the atmosphere.
The re-name of 'Bro-Zone' to 'O-Zone' will be in place by Tuesday.
Furthermore, we are working towards renaming “Lil Bro”…. currently in the front running Tatao which is Te Reo for younger brother, sister or firstborn child…. The mini version of “O-Zone”.—Christchurch Adventure Park
We commend Christchurch Adventure Park for rectifying the exclusionary name and allowing women riders to feel more welcome on all of the park's trails. This isn't the first time offensive trial names have been changed including recent high profile incidences in Kelowna
and on the North Shore
. The Park has been contacted for further comment.
