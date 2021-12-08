Christchurch Adventure Park ‘Bro Zone’ Renamed ‘O-Zone’ Following Social Media Backlash

After customer feedback, we have decided to re-name “Bro Zone”. Irrespective of personal opinions we acknowledge our initial naming missed the mark despite our best intentions for this space. After talking as a group we have settled on “O-Zone”.



O-Zone references the many Ooooooooh moments the space will create along with being a jump track relates to being high in the sky, above the ground like the atmosphere.



The re-name of 'Bro-Zone' to 'O-Zone' will be in place by Tuesday.



Furthermore, we are working towards renaming “Lil Bro”…. currently in the front running Tatao which is Te Reo for younger brother, sister or firstborn child…. The mini version of “O-Zone”. — Christchurch Adventure Park