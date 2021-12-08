close
Christchurch Adventure Park ‘Bro Zone’ Renamed ‘O-Zone’ Following Social Media Backlash

Dec 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

A new riding area at New Zealand’s Christchurch Adventure Park has been renamed the O-Zone following a social media backlash.

The O-Zone is a new pro jump area built for the park by Billy Meaclem and his digging crew. The new trails were originally called the Bro Zone when they soft-opened in November but the name change was confirmed by the park on December 3 and took place yesterday.

The Bro Zone name was criticized as it could discourage women riders from the pro area of the park. Detractors voiced their concerns on social media and the name was even questioned by Rosara Joseph, a silver medallist in the women's mountain bike event at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

The Park posted the news on social media,

bigquotesAfter customer feedback, we have decided to re-name “Bro Zone”. Irrespective of personal opinions we acknowledge our initial naming missed the mark despite our best intentions for this space. After talking as a group we have settled on “O-Zone”.

O-Zone references the many Ooooooooh moments the space will create along with being a jump track relates to being high in the sky, above the ground like the atmosphere.

The re-name of 'Bro-Zone' to 'O-Zone' will be in place by Tuesday.

Furthermore, we are working towards renaming “Lil Bro”…. currently in the front running Tatao which is Te Reo for younger brother, sister or firstborn child…. The mini version of “O-Zone”.Christchurch Adventure Park


We commend Christchurch Adventure Park for rectifying the exclusionary name and allowing women riders to feel more welcome on all of the park's trails. This isn't the first time offensive trial names have been changed including recent high profile incidences in Kelowna and on the North Shore. The Park has been contacted for further comment.

47 Comments

  • 59 9
 First world problems, everyone is offended by everything, what a time to be alive.
  • 5 3
 Fahrenheit 451, here we come!
  • 5 1
 I'm offended that you're not offended! Wink
  • 5 1
 Every"one"....not proper, as we are not "one"....very offensive, please say Every"person" since we are all individuals, I'll be reporting you to the mods.



Smile
  • 5 0
 Lets repaint all signs so they read Ho Zone. Protective Gear Recommended
  • 42 4
 They need to change Ladies Only too. Felt very discouraged when I saw that trail name.
  • 16 0
 You'd be really offended by Cunt Buster then
  • 7 0
 Severed Dick is a trail I will never ride.
  • 23 0
 He’s a dude she’s a dude we’re all dudes
  • 1 0
 This
  • 21 2
 I'm all for inclusion and the growth of women in mtbing but really? Did any woman seriously go up to the trail absolutely pumped to ride it, see the name of the trail, and decide to go home?
  • 3 7
flag Ryanakins (11 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Are you a women?
  • 4 0
 @Ryanakins: are you? And why would that invalidate his comment?
  • 15 2
 At the same time on the same planet, one of the most famous trail is called Ladies Only
  • 2 2
 Equity vs equality. This is about equity.
  • 1 0
 @Ryanakins: Well said man. Starting lines at different spots.
  • 1 0
 To raise your point in legitimate opposition to the issue above, one would have to deny the longstanding privilege men have been favored in western civilization. If you are okay with that, then you are dismissing an entire school of thought spanning psychology, sociology, and more recent feminism and gender studies.
  • 15 3
 The ladies I know, that would ride a pro line like this, are some of the most "bro" people I know.
  • 11 0
 Climate activists: O-Zone is offensive bro, save the planet!!

CAP: Sod this....
  • 3 1
 I don't mind they changed the name, i am more curious about "exclusionary name" & that a name would make a certain group in the population not feel welcome, so, was it even a single instance of a woman at this trail not riding it because of the name? Was the people who complained actually riders of that trail or just some randoms who wanted a pat on the back from the professional outrage groups?
  • 1 0
 Lets face it, the name was stupid from the beginning. I personally support the change to be more inclusive, but also because "Bro Zone" is one of the most ridiculous trail names I have ever heard. Sounds like something chad, kyle and the other frat boys came up with.
  • 4 0
 Should have renamed to "Mullet-Zone"
  • 4 0
 PB clickbait got us again!
  • 4 1
 renaming the trail was the correct decision, BUT it should be named O's before Ho's.
  • 4 0
 Hey everybody, let's freak out and argue in the comments like always.
  • 1 0
 We had a local trail named "Vomit". After decades of use, one person complained and they changed the trail name. Good thing is that you can name the trail whatever you want on Strava Smile
  • 3 0
 I don't the see O-Zone listed as trail on their website, I do see Swinger Party though, that sounds inclusive.
  • 1 0
 Can I just take a second to point out there isn’t a single female in that photo? So maybe it was aptly named? Or maybe women will turn out in the thousands now that the name has changed…
  • 3 1
 Take change into your own hands and add the "BR" back with a paint pen every visit.
  • 2 0
 That trail was overzoned.
  • 2 0
 This is a joke, right? Like.. seriously.
  • 2 0
 oh-face
  • 7 6
 Also let’s be honest what a daft name for a trail anyway.
  • 2 0
 Bro Out.!
  • 2 0
 Ladies only...
  • 1 0
 Whelp… that solves everything.
  • 1 0
 Wait until they hear the name of the town.
  • 1 0
 Hegemonic masculinity, read about it.... you won't.
  • 1 0
 New take on “Went down hard in the O-zone.”
  • 1 0
 some one should vandalize a "Br" in with a black sharpie.
  • 1 0
 nice trail
  • 9 8
 lol australia's drunk
  • 13 0
 Christchurch ain't in Australia, bro.
  • 11 0
 Let my Ibis read a map.
  • 1 0
 epic joke or epic fail....not sure but it made me laugh Smile
  • 1 1
 Totally misses the point dopey unts.
  • 1 4
 nice job. Glad to see some more mindfullness come to stuff like this.

Post a Comment



