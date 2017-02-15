Christchurch Adventure Park Under Threat of Destruction in Ongoing Forest Fire

Update, 22 February 2017:



The Christchurch Adventure Park remains in the hands of Civil Defence. Fire remains active within the Park and the Park is unsafe for staff or any member of the public to enter. The risk of fire, tree and rock fall hazards are extremely high. The Park is a no-fly zone for drones.



Christchurch Adventure Park spokesperson Anne Newman says putting out the fires in a safe manner remains the priority. “Yesterday, three times, helicopters tackling the fire were grounded due to drones over the park. This is incredibly concerning and frustrating as it is prolonging the fire containment efforts and jeopardizing the safety of the pilots. I know people want to see what has happened but it is seriously jeopardizing the work of the fire services.”



“While we were extremely fortunate for the fire to have been contained ahead of the village and our base station we do know that there is significant damage to the lift and the rest of the park. We are unable to assess the extent of the damage or how long it will take until the fires are out” says Newman.



The Christchurch Adventure Park is set in 900 acres of land on the Port Hills known as the Cashmere Forest and will be closed until further notice



Original Story



Following the devastating wildfires in Port Hills, Christchurch, a state of emergency has been declared for the area and surrounding districts as residents continue to evacuate. The fire, which started on Monday around 6pm local time has quickly spread.



Among the sites affected by the fire is Christchurch adventure park. The site which opened in December 2016, has been thanking people for their well wishes, and updating them to the situation via their Facebook page.







Earlier today the Christchurch Civil Defence released an update with an estimate of where the fire will spread next, followed by information for residents in the area.



Christchurch Civil Defence Update #7 Thursday 16 February 2017 12:55pm:



"The Port Hill fires have now merged into one, developing significantly during the afternoon and into this evening. The estimated area of the fire is now in excess of 1850ha and still growing. The fire has crossed Dyers Pass Road below Sign of the Kiwi and is developing in Victoria Park. It has also spread to within close proximity of the dense residential housing of Westmoreland.



At least three additional houses have been destroyed in the area of Worsleys Road. Evacuations are continuing, as the fire has compromised properties in the Worsleys, Hoon Hay Valley and Kennedys Bush Roads, and streets in the vicinity of Longhurst Terrace in Cashmere. The area south of Sign of the Takahe on Dyers Pass Road has also been evacuated.

There is the potential for fires to continue to spread towards residential properties overnight, with fresh easterly winds continuing. Evacuation areas will be extended overnight if the need arises.



Police are planning to knock on doors and phone residents in areas that must evacuate. However, if people are worried or feel uncomfortable in their home, the advice is to leave.

Te Hapua Halswell Centre and the Nga Hau e Wha Marae are open for evacuated residents. Resources from out of the region are being mobilised."





At 11:21am local time,



"The base of the Christchurch Adventure Park is still being protected from fire. Park spokeswoman Anne Newman said she had just left the park and the village and base station were both still okay. The chairlift cable is still running. Fire crew are still working to keep the fire from advancing further."



Residents are being advised to call 111 if they aren't sure of the situation. More news to follow as we have it.



