close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Christian Rigal Signs with Specialized

Feb 28, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Christian Rigal brings fresh ideas and a new perspective to mountain biking, inspired by his BMX background. Rigal has become a household name in the mountain bike community for his creative street riding and all-out approach and has now signed a multi-year contract with Specialized.


bigquotesTruly honored and extremely excited to sign with Specialized for the next few years! I’ve looked up to so many of their riders and wanted their bikes since I was a little BMX Grom so it still feels like a dream! Very fortunate to have the sickest fleet of bikes imaginable and stoked to have some rad projects in the works with them this year! Yewwww!Christian Rigal


We look forward to seeing more creative videos from Rigal!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Specialized Christian Rigal


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
51250 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
47069 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
44671 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
41596 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
37238 views
Our 25 Favourite Comments of 2021 - Comment Gold
31160 views
Jared Graves Retires from Racing - Will Become Yeti Team Performance Coach
29028 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Special Edition Spark RC
28612 views

15 Comments

  • 34 2
 bmx background
  • 6 0
 I hear he has one.
  • 1 0
 might be Monday and in the office, but if the drinking game says I gotta drink, then I guess I gotta drink.
  • 15 1
 I'd rather someone sign Carson Storch
  • 7 0
 So it is the rider and not the bike after all
  • 10 0
 it's not the rider it's the background
  • 3 0
 Is it even possible now for people to ride MTBs without any BMX background ?
  • 1 0
 Only if you have no new perspectives. You can only look to the past for inspiration, not allowed to have new ideas.
  • 3 0
 B-B-B-BMXBACKGHROUNDFSSSSSS
  • 1 0
 Ok in all seriousness those tricks were dope. The rear tire tap/180 thing was clutch.
  • 3 0
 Sorry what background did you said he has?
  • 2 0
 Who is the profile that was pinged here? lol
  • 1 0
 Gone now
  • 2 0
 I thought this guy had a roadie background?
  • 2 0
 Lets get Storch a sponsor!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007849
Mobile Version of Website