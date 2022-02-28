Christian Rigal Signs with Specialized

Christian Rigal brings fresh ideas and a new perspective to mountain biking, inspired by his BMX background. Rigal has become a household name in the mountain bike community for his creative street riding and all-out approach and has now signed a multi-year contract with Specialized.
|Truly honored and extremely excited to sign with Specialized for the next few years! I’ve looked up to so many of their riders and wanted their bikes since I was a little BMX Grom so it still feels like a dream! Very fortunate to have the sickest fleet of bikes imaginable and stoked to have some rad projects in the works with them this year! Yewwww!—Christian Rigal
We look forward to seeing more creative videos from Rigal!
