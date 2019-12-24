2019 Christmas Video Round Up: Ines Thoma Saves the Day, Cheesy Carols & Duelling Santas

Dec 24, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
Ines Thoma in Santa Needs Help

by sarahmoore
Views: 147    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


An extra skinny Santa Claus has fun riding bikes with Ines Thoma until the Enduro World Series rider gets the best of him and finds herself delivering presents.



Santa Slays

by mmatthews
Views: 131    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


Mark Matthews boosting as high as chimneys in Santa Slays.

"Scott Bell Visuals and I are wishing everyone the best over the holidays. Get out there and slay the trails like Santa!

Cheers,
— Mark Matthews"

Santa Slays- Brett Kroeker Photo

Santa Slays- Brett Kroeker Photo
Santa Slays- Brett Kroeker Photo

Santa Slays- Brett Kroeker Photo

Video by Scott Bell
Photography by Brett Kroeker




LEGO Santa gets a bit sendy on his new mountain bike and sends a big old backflip!

Thank you so much for watching our content over the years! It's been a real treat blending our love of mountain biking and stop-motion animation and seeing other people enjoy watching it.

Merry Christmas Everyone!

Created by: Oxburger Studios
Our Website
Our Instagram



Two Santa Clauses have an intense duel to see who will be the first to deliver presents... One riding mountain bike trails on an eMTB and the other on paved roads on a cyclocross bike. Who will win?




Santa Claus is coming to ride

by BamHill
Views: 40    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Santa Claus loses his reindeer sleigh and finds a replacement eMTB.

Camera: Pia Rummland
Location: Nutbush Forest
Rider: Der Weihnachtsmann
Song1: Jingle Bell Rock Remix (A Trappy Christmas)
Song2: The Dice - Jungle Bells Punkska




Send It With You (At Christmas) - A Mountain Biking Music Video

by misfitmountain
Views: 27    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The Misfit Mountain Community Choir’s first music video is an homage to the holidays and sending it. Out of tune, out of sync, out of everything, just go own ahead and lower your expectations.

“Send It With You (At Christmas)” Lyrics
It’s a special time of year
Full of egg nog and dark beer
But who the hell’s gonna drink drinks made from eggs?

The kids just want more crap 
Dumped out from Santa’s sack 
You just want fresh air and to spin them legs 

But if it’s too damn cold outside
And inside makes you cry 
Head on out and send the holidays, my way

Those letters to Santa, you gotta send it 
Those fake happy family postcards send ‘em too
That 1.5 foot drop, you’ve been thinking about a lot
Don’t be such a chicken send it too
At Christmas I just wanna send it with you. 

It’s a special time of year
You got all your inlaws near
But everyone’s just staring at their screens

You gotta a different kind of app
That proves that you ain’t fast
But who needs speed when you send it oh so clean 

But if it’s too damn cold outside
Being inside makes you cry
Head on out and send the holidays, my way

Those letters to Santa, you gotta send it
Those fake happy family postcards send ‘em too
That $4000 ride, that you’re scared as hell to buy
Don’t be such a chicken send it too
At Christmas I just wanna send it with you.

Lots of catalogs, and little corgi dogs
The holidays need sending before they’re through

Posted In:
Videos Ines Thoma


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
197978 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
83328 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
65538 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
64994 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
48873 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
44631 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
42611 views
Enter to Win A Pole Evolink 158 Frameset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
38107 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Bummed mine didn’t make it
  • 1 0
 Merry Christmas, nerds.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016369
Mobile Version of Website