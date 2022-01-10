Christopher Blevins & Haley Batten Join Specialized Factory Racing

I am excited to join the SFR. It is a great environment, and a lot of excitement is building towards the 2022 season, including the Cape Epic, XCO World Cups, and everything in between. The SFR setup provides me with world-class equipment, but what makes me feel at home is the environment within the team. Everyone in the team has heart, and there is some good humor too, so when things get hard, everybody stands together.



I am targeting the Cape Epic in the spring. It is a race that I have wanted to for a long time, and now that I am old enough to handle it, I am going there to win. With nine world cup XCO races in 2022, there are plenty of races to peak for, along with some short track races. The short track is inspiring, and I would love to fight for a podium spot there. Being on the same team as Jordan Sarrou and Gerhard Kerschbaumer is exciting, and I look forward to learning from them. — Christopher Blevins