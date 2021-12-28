Christopher Blevins Parts Ways with Trinity Racing

Olympian and XCC World Champion Christopher Blevins shared
on social media that he has parted ways with Trinity Racing for 2022.
During his single year in the Trinity jersey, Blevins took 13th at his first Elite World Cup and continued to push through a breakout year, winning the short track XCC World Championship in Val di Sole and finishing the season with a win on home soil in Snowshoe, West Virginia - the time a US male rider has won an elite World Cup since 1994.
|My time in a @trinityracing_ jersey has come to a close, but what a year we have to look back on together.
While the results were beyond what we could have dreamed of, I’ll remember all the moments that went into them the most. In Trinity’s first year on the MTB circuit, with the uncertainty of COVID and the Olympics, I ended up racing SIX different types of bikes with the team. It took a lot of work to manage the logistical whirlwinds of that, and the team brought both heart and humor into everything they did to help us race our bests.
2022 is shaping up to be an exciting one as well, so keep an eye out for the team announcement in the new year!—Christopher Blevins
Blevins had support from Specialized prior to signing with Trinity and appears to have ridden Specialized bikes since he was a kid. He has not mentioned yet whether his new team will also include a new bike sponsor.
We'll update this article when we learn more.
4 Comments
Post a Comment