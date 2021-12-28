Christopher Blevins Parts Ways with Trinity Racing

My time in a @trinityracing_ jersey has come to a close, but what a year we have to look back on together.



While the results were beyond what we could have dreamed of, I’ll remember all the moments that went into them the most. In Trinity’s first year on the MTB circuit, with the uncertainty of COVID and the Olympics, I ended up racing SIX different types of bikes with the team. It took a lot of work to manage the logistical whirlwinds of that, and the team brought both heart and humor into everything they did to help us race our bests.



2022 is shaping up to be an exciting one as well, so keep an eye out for the team announcement in the new year! — Christopher Blevins