close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Christopher Blevins Parts Ways with Trinity Racing

Dec 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Olympian and XCC World Champion Christopher Blevins shared on social media that he has parted ways with Trinity Racing for 2022.

During his single year in the Trinity jersey, Blevins took 13th at his first Elite World Cup and continued to push through a breakout year, winning the short track XCC World Championship in Val di Sole and finishing the season with a win on home soil in Snowshoe, West Virginia - the time a US male rider has won an elite World Cup since 1994.

bigquotesMy time in a @trinityracing_ jersey has come to a close, but what a year we have to look back on together.

While the results were beyond what we could have dreamed of, I’ll remember all the moments that went into them the most. In Trinity’s first year on the MTB circuit, with the uncertainty of COVID and the Olympics, I ended up racing SIX different types of bikes with the team. It took a lot of work to manage the logistical whirlwinds of that, and the team brought both heart and humor into everything they did to help us race our bests.

2022 is shaping up to be an exciting one as well, so keep an eye out for the team announcement in the new year!Christopher Blevins

Blevins had support from Specialized prior to signing with Trinity and appears to have ridden Specialized bikes since he was a kid. He has not mentioned yet whether his new team will also include a new bike sponsor.

We'll update this article when we learn more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Christopher Blevins


Must Read This Week
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
83446 views
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
77299 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
56802 views
Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
50443 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
48492 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
43934 views
Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)
42460 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
42423 views

4 Comments

  • 5 0
 No surprise. Offers from top teams obviously rolling in after picking up the coveted Pinkbike "Performance of the Year" trophy.
  • 1 0
 He was bound to be scalped. Someone at the Trinity Race Team knows talent when they see it.
  • 1 0
 Probably time for that well deserved Specialized Factory ride!
  • 1 0
 is there anyone that *isn't* quitting their team this year?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007502
Mobile Version of Website