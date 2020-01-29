Christopher Grice Joins Loic Bruni & Finn Iles on Specialized Gravity

Jan 29, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Christopher Grice is one of the smallest riders yet posted a big time. He won his category by just under 20 seconds.


Specialized Gravity hinted at a new member joining the team way back in November, but today we've finally found out who that person is. As we suspected, it's a Junior rider that will be joining Loic Bruni and Finn Iles. Christopher Grice is a 16-year-old who currently resides in Pisgah, North Carolina and despite his young age, he's already been making waves on the North American race scene.


bigquotesInsanely stoked to announce that I am a member of the @specializedgravity team! Such an awesome team and the best group of people to be around and learn from. Also, it’s a dream come true to be teammates with @finniles & @loicbruni29!

I owe a massive thank you to everyone who has supported and helped me get to this point over the past years.Christopher Grice


Last year, Grice won the DH Race in the Junior Expert 15-16 category at Windrock by nearly 20 seconds in absolutely treacherous conditions. He then went on to take third in the EWS-caliber enduro in the U21 category the following day, climbing over 5,000 feet and descending 7,000 to end up on the podium.

Grice won the DH Race in the Junior Expert 15-16 category at Windrock by nearly 20 seconds
Zach Faulkner Photo
And finished third in the U21 Enduro the following day. Photo: Zach Faulkner

At just over 5 feet and 105lbs, he was riding a Specialized S-Works Demo 8 with a short reach and 27.5" wheels last year. We did a Bike Check with Grice after the downhill race.

We look forward to seeing the young racer alongside Loic Bruni and Finn Iles on the World Cup scene this year.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Specialized Christopher Grice Finn Iles Loic Bruni


20 Comments

  • 14 0
 Congrats Chris #ridetherock
  • 11 1
 Is that dude with the beard holding up the lyriks in the bottom-right photo seriously under 21 ?
  • 12 1
 In caveman years he's under 21.
  • 6 0
 In werewolf years.
  • 4 1
 Sasquatch has entered the chat....
  • 2 0
 @ianswilson815: i had a buddy who was growing a beard and looked like that in 6-7th grade. on the other end, his hair will be start receding and he'll look like he's 45 by the time he can legally drink.
  • 3 0
 check out the top comment Big Grin

www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-christopher-grices-specialized-demo-tennessee-national-pro-grt-at-windrock-2019.html
  • 3 1
 Maybe he identifies as 20 years old.
  • 1 0
 CaveBoy
  • 5 0
 Hey Sarah it's "Grice". I have had the privilege of knowing Christopher and his family for some time now. Truly a special rider and amazing person. No doubt in my mind this kid will have rainbows on his jersey one day. Congratulations Christopher!!!
  • 6 0
 Too excited to get the news up and failed at Proofreading 101. All good now - thank you!
  • 1 0
 @sarahmoore: No worries you guys rock!
  • 4 0
 Good for you kid! Have a great season.
  • 3 0
 So Rad! Congrats Chris!!!!
  • 1 0
 Misspelled last name in the title
  • 1 0
 Piz. Guh. Pizguh. Pisgah.
  • 1 0
 Congrats Chris, well deserved!!!
  • 1 0
 Yea dude! Very fast and a good kid!
  • 1 0
 Future IS bright
  • 1 0
 "Pisgah"

Post a Comment



