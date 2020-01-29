Christopher Grice Joins Loic Bruni & Finn Iles on Specialized Gravity

Specialized Gravity hinted at a new member
joining the team way back in November, but today we've finally found out who that person is. As we suspected, it's a Junior rider that will be joining Loic Bruni and Finn Iles. Christopher Grice is a 16-year-old who currently resides in Pisgah, North Carolina and despite his young age, he's already been making waves on the North American race scene.
|Insanely stoked to announce that I am a member of the @specializedgravity team! Such an awesome team and the best group of people to be around and learn from. Also, it’s a dream come true to be teammates with @finniles & @loicbruni29!
I owe a massive thank you to everyone who has supported and helped me get to this point over the past years.—Christopher Grice
Last year, Grice won the DH Race in the Junior Expert 15-16 category at Windrock by nearly 20 seconds in absolutely treacherous conditions. He then went on to take third in the EWS-caliber enduro in the U21 category the following day, climbing over 5,000 feet and descending 7,000 to end up on the podium.
At just over 5 feet and 105lbs, he was riding a Specialized S-Works Demo 8 with a short reach and 27.5" wheels last year. We did a Bike Check with Grice
after the downhill race.
We look forward to seeing the young racer alongside Loic Bruni and Finn Iles on the World Cup scene this year.
