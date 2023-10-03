Video: Christopher Blevins & Anna Yamauchi Take On the Downieville Classic

I've had a pretty full gas season, so after 2 months in Europe this spring for the first 4 World Cups and National Championships on the East Coast, I was ready for a break. Season 1.0 was over, and season 2.0 started in a month, with Scotland's World Champs kicking off another long stint in Europe. I was spending my downtime in Truckee, California, partly for altitude training, but mostly to see my girlfriend Anna. We had signed up for Downieville the second registration opened back in the spring, and even though Anna was dealing with a knee injury and I was in the middle of a mini rest, we were still fired up about it. My dad had told me about the Downieville Classic when I was probably 15, and I remember him saying whoever won it was considered one of the best MTB all-rounders in the country. So when I first road Downieville a couple of years later, it already had a certain status in my mind. I flatted and walked 10 miles out that day, but the first part of the descent and views from the top of the Sierra Buttes made it worth it.Many people were glad to see the race return after a few-year hiatus due to COVID and wildfires, and the pro-field turnout reflected that excitement. It was as competitive as many of the top races in the U.S this year, so it felt strange to ride the XC at a chill pace for fun, instead of racing it. I had planned to only race the downhill on Sunday, but needing to finish the XC to do so, I lined up in baggies on Saturday to ride with friends I was tempted to abandon that plan on the first climb and instead follow Keegan and the leaders, but knew the rest would pay off long term. I did get to see Anna a few times during the race, in an epic battle for 3rd in the women's field. She spent the whole race leapfrogging with two other ladies, which came down to a few seconds in the end. After the race, we did the customary river swim in the 100-degree weather, lassoed some lizards, got ice cream, and camped out with the Four Wheel Camper crew.Sunday morning, we loaded six bikes in the truck camper to shuttle to the top of the downhill. This downhill epitomizes what "downcountry" is. There's a lot of pedaling on the course, but there's also a ton of high-speed rough sections. Most of the pros were on 120 travel bikes with beefy tires and wearing skinsuits, which is a funny combo. I was on my Epic Evo with Ground Control tires and an extra token in the fork, but forgot the skinsuit. I ended up bottoming out the travel a handful of times, but the bike was a perfect setup, and I ended up winning the TT and setting a new course record at 43:24. In the women's race, Anna came in 2nd, behind Katerina Nash, the most winningest legend of Downieville.All in all, this was the kind of weekend I needed between blocks of World Cup trips. Camping out with friends and being in the midst of the community at one of the most iconic, purebred, MTB races in the U.S. was a good refresher. I'll be back the next chance I get to go for the all-mountain title, but mostly for the trails, ice cream, and river jumps.—Christopher Blevins