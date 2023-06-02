Chromag Launch 2023 Summer Apparel Collection

Jun 2, 2023
by Chromag Bikes  
Press Release: Chromag

Chromag 2023 apparel is here! Our softgoods offering continues to expand with new pieces to round out your kit, as well as out biggest women's line to date, and we've brought our bestsellers back with new colours.


TECHLINE
Technical fabrics that feel great


TECHLINE HIGHLIGHTS

Mission Women's, Cosmo.


Warner Women's, Brick heather.


Rear venting on the Dominion, Hibiscus.


Factor Windbreaker, available in men's and women's.


Hibiscus colour also on Habit glove and Ambit Women's Short.


Destin, lightweight thermal storage.


FEINT PANT

Feint Pant, Navy/Sulphur.


Destin Mid-Layer & Feint Pant in Khaki.


We've added extra elastic at the cuff to help get your big stompers through.


FEINT & AMBIT SHORT

Navy/Sulphur colour and matching Horizon Jersey.


Ambit short in our new Cosmo Black colour.


Have your stylist match it with the Mission Jersey.


BURKE SHIRT

A super stretchy riding shirt, perfect for the cooler morning rides.


Available in a men's and women's cut.


Also good for rockin' around town (or lurking around shipping containers).


TECH TEE'S

Performance with a casual look.
Sulphur.
Cloudwash.
Cosmo, we put that sh!t on everything.



MERINO
The paradoxical magic material

What's the fuss about?
Merino wool has paradoxical properties making it optimal for use year-round. In warmer temperatures it is ideal for wicking moisture away from your body. When it's grim out, the natural structure of the fibre inherently blocks larger drops of water while continuing to wick away vapour.

MERINO HIGHLIGHTS

No smiling please, we're after that Blue Steel look.


Details on the Veldt.


Guaranteed to make you jump better.*


Details on the Veldt Women's.


Roam, Men's Short Sleeve in Fern.




CASUAL
Casual clothing for casual whips
Tabias in the A-OK Pocket Tee (aboard his very shiny Darco Ti)

ALTA UNISEX HOODY

Alta in Slate.


Also available in Dark Brick.


...and black (use your imagination!)


CABIN & PINT HOODIES

The Pint Hoody.


Cabin Zip Hoodie, Brick.



WEEKEND WOMEN'S HOODY

Great for speedwalking.


Available in Hibiscus and Black.


Goggle tan not included.


FACET FLEECE

Navy/Charcoal/Hibiscus


Charcoal/Dark Brick


Black/Charcoal/Reef


Available in a men's and women's cut.


WAYSIDE UNISEX CREW

Wayside, Olive Green.


Keen eyes will have spotted the dog collar.


Mike keeping it Casually Deliberate™ in Slate



GLOVES
We love colour, durability and feel


Habit, Bluebird.


Tact, Purple.


Habit, Cosmo.


Touchscreen compatible.


Habit, Acid Wash




KIDS

KID'S HIGHLIGHTS

Cosmo colourway on Habit gloves,


and Dominion Jersey.


Race kit, featuring the Feint Pant and Dominion for the groms.


Hoodies and Gloves in a wide range of sizes.




Chromag bikes, parts, apparel and accessories are available online and at quality bike shops.



