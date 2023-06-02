Chromag Launch 2023 Summer Apparel Collection

Press Release: Chromag



TECHLINE HIGHLIGHTS



Mission Women's, Cosmo.



Warner Women's, Brick heather.



Rear venting on the Dominion, Hibiscus.





Factor Windbreaker, available in men's and women's.



Hibiscus colour also on Habit glove and Ambit Women's Short.



Destin, lightweight thermal storage.



FEINT PANT



Feint Pant, Navy/Sulphur.



Destin Mid-Layer & Feint Pant in Khaki.



We've added extra elastic at the cuff to help get your big stompers through.



FEINT & AMBIT SHORT



Navy/Sulphur colour and matching Horizon Jersey.



Ambit short in our new Cosmo Black colour.



Have your stylist match it with the Mission Jersey.



BURKE SHIRT



A super stretchy riding shirt, perfect for the cooler morning rides.



Available in a men's and women's cut.



Also good for rockin' around town (or lurking around shipping containers).



TECH TEE'S

Performance with a casual look. Sulphur. Cloudwash. Cosmo, we put that sh!t on everything.

What's the fuss about?

MERINO HIGHLIGHTS



No smiling please, we're after that Blue Steel look.



Details on the Veldt.



Guaranteed to make you jump better.*





Details on the Veldt Women's.



Roam, Men's Short Sleeve in Fern.



ALTA UNISEX HOODY



Alta in Slate.



Also available in Dark Brick.



...and black (use your imagination!)



CABIN & PINT HOODIES



The Pint Hoody.



Cabin Zip Hoodie, Brick.



WEEKEND WOMEN'S HOODY



Great for speedwalking.



Available in Hibiscus and Black.



Goggle tan not included.



FACET FLEECE



Navy/Charcoal/Hibiscus



Charcoal/Dark Brick





Black/Charcoal/Reef



Available in a men's and women's cut.



WAYSIDE UNISEX CREW



Wayside, Olive Green.



Keen eyes will have spotted the dog collar.



Mike keeping it Casually Deliberate™ in Slate





Habit, Cosmo.



Touchscreen compatible.



Habit, Acid Wash



KID'S HIGHLIGHTS



Cosmo colourway on Habit gloves,



and Dominion Jersey.





Race kit, featuring the Feint Pant and Dominion for the groms.



Hoodies and Gloves in a wide range of sizes.



Chromag 2023 apparel is here! Our softgoods offering continues to expand with new pieces to round out your kit, as well as out biggest women's line to date, and we've brought our bestsellers back with new colours.Merino wool has paradoxical properties making it optimal for use year-round. In warmer temperatures it is ideal for wicking moisture away from your body. When it's grim out, the natural structure of the fibre inherently blocks larger drops of water while continuing to wick away vapour.