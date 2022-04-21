Chromag Announces 2022 Apparel Line

We went for a ride in Squamish with some of the staff to shoot our new '22 apparel line and show you what's new!



PANTS
Women's and men's!

We got the memo, pants are so hot right now. Ideal for spring, fall & park riding. The Feint Pant is super stretchy and yet durable with reinforced knees and an adjustable ratchet waist strap. Enough pockets for your stuff too. We're really happy to introduce a women's cut and 3 new colours for the men.


MIX & MATCH
Keep your stylist happy

If matching kit is your thing, we’ve added new tops that can be mixed and matched with the Feint Pants.


TECH TEES
Casually Deliberate™©®

Our Range line of tech tees are intended for riding or wearing casually. The soft, moisture wicking fabric works well for riding, but is also very versatile for everyday wear with a less techy look. The Hunt is our new long sleeve tech tee, lending it's name from Chromag ripper Marcel Hunt.


PERFORM
As tech as it gets!

The Perform Collection is our full line of technical riding jerseys and shorts. There are 3 different jerseys: The Rip features a premium blended fabric with breathable upper chest and back panels. The Dominion long sleeve has strategically placed mesh panels and comes in several colours. As does our staple ¾ sleeve, the Mission.


THE BURKE
A staff favourite

Dedicated to our late friend and long time mechanic, D’Arcy Burke, this shirt will always represent a good time on the bike. Or a good time whenever you choose to wear it.

The Burke shirt gets a new colour this year. It’s a 4 way stretch, snap button plaid that gets just as much wear off the bike as it does on.

bigquotesI can roll straight from a ride, into a wedding!Julian Hine


SHORTS
Like pants, only shorter

Our classic Ambit and Feint shorts remain a staple in our lineup.
The Ambit short is our lighter 2 way stretch short while the Feint short (and pant) are a 4-way stretch more durable material. All shorts and pants have a comfortable waist ratchet for the best fit adjustment. There’s a strategically placed pocket for your phone or bike park pass too.


MERINO
Ethically sourced wool from New Zealand farms

Merino wool has paradoxical properties making it ideal for use year round. In the summer it's great for wicking moisture away from your body. In the winter, the natural structure of the fibre inherently blocks larger drops of water while continuing to wick away vapour. We love wearing merino for riding year round and we pretty much wear it every day to work or for winter sports as well.

We have both long and short sleeve tops for men and women. In addition, the new Trait Jersey is a heavier weight full zip merino piece with a back zip pocket.


WEATHER

Our weather collection consists of 2 different jackets. The Tachyon is a 3L 10,000mm waterproof jacket for lapping the bike park or riding on wet days.

The Factor Jacket is a very light windbreaker that stashes into its own pocket for convenience. It's great for pedaling in.


GLOVES & SOCKS

If you prefer low profile, minimalist gloves then you're in the right place. We've got 4 styles to choose from and you can match them to your kit if that’s your thing.


THE RIFT

The Rift is one of our most popular products of all time. The Cliff notes are: comfortable enough to pedal all day in, with enough protection for the bike park. The Rift is engineered with RHEON™ technology and CE certified.


KIDS

Kids are a lot like regular humans, just smaller and generally better at riding bikes. For that reason, we have a bunch of sweet riding gear for the little nippers.


CASUAL

If you like looking fresh on the bike as well as off the bike, these are just a few highlights from our casual line.

Alternatively, if you're like Greg, you can always ride in the buff.... just watch out for those high idlers.



Chromag bikes, parts, apparel and accessories are available online and at quality bike shops.




As a reward for making it to the end, here's a little peek behind the scenes!



 I love their riding gear - all my go-tos are Chromag.

