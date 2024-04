Chromag Announces 2024 Clothing Line

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag Bikes

PANTS

Is it for serious rides or casual rides?

These are probably the nicest clothes I own... — Taylor

JERSEYS



There's only one Kurt Sorge



The rest of us can try





Direct Dark Brick



Start Purple





Direct Sage



Black Gradient



The Mission jersey gets the same updates as the Dominion this year. The difference is the 3/4 sleeves. Joe is baring forearms in the Charcoal Heather colourway.

None of these people are Julian

Wear it long or short, it just depends on your Mission — Julian



Did you do your homework?

I never do homework during bike season, need to stay focused on what matters.





GLOVES

The Creature graphic makes a second appearance on the limited edition Habit glove for SS24

Tact Maximum Coordination The Tact features a durable grid-mesh back, supple AX Ritter™ palm, seamless fingertips. The Tact is available in 5 colours , giving you plenty of options to mix and match.

TECH TEES



Tracer Tech Tee



Hunt Long Sleeve Tech Tee



A-OK Pocket Tech Tee





Hunt Long Sleeve Tech Tee



Hunt Long Sleeve Tech Tee





Sharpshooter Tech Tee



Seek Kids Tech Tee



Chromag Tech Tees have you covered for all sorts of activities

RETURNING FAVOURITES

Realm Jersey Realm Jersey Rip Jersey

Feint Pants Feint Pants

Tachyon Jacket Burke Shirt Horizon Jersey

Ambit Shorts Ambit Shorts

Horizon Jersey, Feint Shorts Facet Fleeces Destin Hoody

Chromag apparel is in for 2024! We waited for some nice weather then we grabbed the cameras, the bikes, and our newest apparel to show you what we've made! You can find the newest items here or scroll through for our highlights.The Seton is our new lightweight pant designed for pedaling days where you want a bit more coverage than shorts. These pants tick the boxes for function and form. 4 way stretch, laser cut venting, and stretchy mesh cuffs make these ideal for a full day in the saddle. Round that out with zipper fly, chino style zip pockets and muted graphics make these just as capable for casual outings or full days in the boardroom. Click here to see the Seton pants on our website.We've taken some time to refresh the look and feel of our favourite jerseys. The Dominion and Mission now feature a softer and more breathable fabric to make a jersey that you will love wearing. The design team collaborated with 3x Rampage winner Kurt Sorge to create a limited run of the Dominion jersey. A special thank you to Tom Bunney for creating the Creature Graphic!You can find the Dominion Jersey here The changes to the Mission and Dominion continue to the kids line this year. From size XS(5) up to XL(12) junior rippers will enjoy the same upgrades as the big kids.Our tech tees are made with a moisture wicking blend of poly/viscose/elastane for a super soft feel and versatility on and off the trails. You'll find our team wearing these on trail as often as they are wearing them at work.Shop by Men's || Women's || Kid's on our website with international shipping.Back by popular demand! These items are consistent top picks, and are back in stock for another season! Shop the full SS24 collection on our website.