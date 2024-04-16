Chromag Announces 2024 Clothing Line

Chromag apparel is in for 2024! We waited for some nice weather then we grabbed the cameras, the bikes, and our newest apparel to show you what we've made! You can find the newest items here or scroll through for our highlights.

PANTS


photo
Seton Pants
Breathable, Stylish and Comfortable
Is it for serious rides or casual rides?

photo

The Seton is our new lightweight pant designed for pedaling days where you want a bit more coverage than shorts. These pants tick the boxes for function and form. 4 way stretch, laser cut venting, and stretchy mesh cuffs make these ideal for a full day in the saddle. Round that out with zipper fly, chino style zip pockets and muted graphics make these just as capable for casual outings or full days in the boardroom.
Click here to see the Seton pants on our website.

photo


photo

bigquotesThese are probably the nicest clothes I own...Taylor

photo


photo


JERSEYS


photo
Dominion
Sorge x Chromag

We've taken some time to refresh the look and feel of our favourite jerseys. The Dominion and Mission now feature a softer and more breathable fabric to make a jersey that you will love wearing. The design team collaborated with 3x Rampage winner Kurt Sorge to create a limited run of the Dominion jersey. A special thank you to Tom Bunney for creating the Creature Graphic!
You can find the Dominion Jersey here.


photo
There's only one Kurt Sorge


photo
The rest of us can try




photo
Direct Dark Brick


photo
Start Purple



photo
Direct Sage


photo
Black Gradient



photo
Mission
75% sleeves, 100% style
The Mission jersey gets the same updates as the Dominion this year. The difference is the 3/4 sleeves. Joe is baring forearms in the Charcoal Heather colourway.


photo


photo

None of these people are Julian
bigquotesWear it long or short, it just depends on your MissionJulian


photo
Kids Line
Same style, just condensed

Did you do your homework?
I never do homework during bike season, need to stay focused on what matters.


photo


photo


photo


photo

The changes to the Mission and Dominion continue to the kids line this year. From size XS(5) up to XL(12) junior rippers will enjoy the same upgrades as the big kids.

GLOVES


photo
Habit LTD
Creature Comfort
The Creature graphic makes a second appearance on the limited edition Habit glove for SS24



photo
Tact
Maximum Coordination
The Tact features a durable grid-mesh back, supple AX Ritter™ palm, seamless fingertips. The Tact is available in 5 colours, giving you plenty of options to mix and match.


TECH TEES

Our tech tees are made with a moisture wicking blend of poly/viscose/elastane for a super soft feel and versatility on and off the trails. You'll find our team wearing these on trail as often as they are wearing them at work.
Shop by Men's || Women's || Kid's on our website with international shipping.


photo
Tracer Tech Tee


photo
Hunt Long Sleeve Tech Tee


photo
A-OK Pocket Tech Tee



photo
Hunt Long Sleeve Tech Tee


photo
Hunt Long Sleeve Tech Tee



photo
Sharpshooter Tech Tee


photo
Seek Kids Tech Tee



photo


photo

Chromag Tech Tees have you covered for all sorts of activities

RETURNING FAVOURITES

Back by popular demand! These items are consistent top picks, and are back in stock for another season! Shop the full SS24 collection on our website.

photo
Realm Jersey
photo
Realm Jersey
photo
Rip Jersey

photo
Feint Pants
photo
Feint Pants

photo
Tachyon Jacket
photo
Burke Shirt
photo
Horizon Jersey

photo
Ambit Shorts
photo
Ambit Shorts

photo
Horizon Jersey, Feint Shorts
photo
Facet Fleeces
photo
Destin Hoody


Chromag bikes, parts, apparel and accessories are available online and at quality bike shops.



