Chromag Announces 2024 Clothing Line

Chromag apparel is in for 2024!
PANTS
Is it for serious rides or casual rides?
The Seton is our new lightweight pant designed for pedaling days where you want a bit more coverage than shorts. These pants tick the boxes for function and form. 4 way stretch, laser cut venting, and stretchy mesh cuffs make these ideal for a full day in the saddle. Round that out with zipper fly, chino style zip pockets and muted graphics make these just as capable for casual outings or full days in the boardroom. Click here
These are probably the nicest clothes I own...
JERSEYS
We've taken some time to refresh the look and feel of our favourite jerseys. The Dominion and Mission now feature a softer and more breathable fabric to make a jersey that you will love wearing. The design team collaborated with 3x Rampage winner Kurt Sorge to create a limited run of the Dominion jersey. A special thank you to Tom Bunney for creating the Creature Graphic!
The Mission jersey gets the same updates as the Dominion this year. The difference is the 3/4 sleeves. Joe is baring forearms in the Charcoal Heather colourway.
The changes to the Mission and Dominion continue to the kids line this year. From size XS(5) up to XL(12) junior rippers will enjoy the same upgrades as the big kids.
GLOVES
The Creature graphic makes a second appearance on the limited edition Habit glove for SS24
TECH TEES
Our tech tees are made with a moisture wicking blend of poly/viscose/elastane for a super soft feel and versatility on and off the trails. You'll find our team wearing these on trail as often as they are wearing them at work.
RETURNING FAVOURITES
