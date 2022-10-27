Chromag Announces New Riza Stem

We changed the name from RZA, we don't want any beef with Wu-Tang.

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag

CAD (Computer Aided Design):

Relates mainly to designing a product, put very simply, creating a computer model. In this case 3D, but can be 2D.



CAM (Computer Aided Manufacturing):

Relates to physically creating something. The art of telling the machine what you want it to do and how you want it to go about moving.



Two very different processes, extensively intertwined.

We affectionately refer to this as corduroy.

The new faded edge on the RIZA bar clamping surface.

Rectangular billet and our custom extrusion.

Loading up the tombstones on the Matsuura. This bad boy can run unattended for over a day when fully loaded.

We've been simultaneously working on a stem for Minecraft™.

Rigidity. — Peter Hammons, NSB

You can see a burr on the steerer clamp (right) that needs taking care of, either by hand or by adjusting the program.

Polishing and tumbling.

