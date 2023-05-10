Chromag: Big News for Small Riders

May 10, 2023
by Chromag Bikes  
PRESS RELEASE: Chromag Bikes

Available in 24", 26" and new 27.5" option.

First up, the Minor Threat.
The Minor Threat has undergone some refinements and tweaks for its second iteration. We've followed the same principal that essentially kids these days are shredding pretty hard, and are putting equally high demands on their equipment as their parents (as we recently found out, losing a game of "BIKE" to the local kids at the pumptrack).


For the V2 we've used a 4-bar suspension layout, with a main pivot located just above the bottom bracket, a seattube-mounted rocker link, and a vertically oriented, trunnion-mounted shock. We found this layout strikes a good balance of tuneability, ride quality, and elegant simplicity. A 4-bar layout offered enough tuning parameters for us to design the suspension characteristics the way we wanted them, simultaneously achieving our targets for leverage ratio, progression, anti-squat, and anti-rise.

At the same time, it keeps things simple and intuitive. With no hidden hardware, sliders, or concentric multi-link pivots, every pivot can be accessed, bolt-checked, and worked on without taking the whole bike apart.

The Minor Threat uses a higher starting and average leverage ratio along with less progression than our adults bikes to allow the travel to be used efficiently by a lower weight user.

Perhaps the biggest news is that the Minor Threat is now available in a 27.5" wheel option and now has room for a water bottle on all sizes while maintaining its low-slung design with plenty of stand-over clearance.
Dare we say the 27.5" option might even be suitable for some of the shorter adults among us...









Available in Black/Orange and Metallic Blue


Chromag Minor Threat V2 // Details and Specs

Wheel Size: S1 (24”), S2 (26”), S3 (27.5”)
ForkTravel: 140mm (S1), 150mm (S2, S3)
Rear Travel: 140mm
Frame Material: 6066 Aluminum
Head Angle: 64°
Seat Tube Angle: 77°
Origin: Taiwan
BB: 73mm Threaded
Price (CAD): $3950 (S1), $4050 (S2), $4150 (S3)

Fork: Rock Shox Lyrik 27.5”, 150mm (Reba 140mm on S1)
Shock: Super Deluxe Air Select 165 x 45mm
Drivetrain: SRAM X1/GX/NX Eagle
Wheels: Chromag Ally / R4 Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR II
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Post: Chromag Bassix
Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS


Next up, The Juice.

"Ju d'orange" - Flight of the Conchords

The Juice emerged from our household name DJ bike, The Monk and the growing demand from smaller and smaller riders to get on a pedigree dirt jump bike.

That was really all it took, as slapping 24" wheels on a Monk will only get you so far. Enter The Juice which is available in 20" and 24" wheel versions and is aimed at getting your little rippers out on the pump track and dirt jumps.

Warning: Do not challenge the locals to a game of BIKE unless you don't mind crying.

Chromag Juice // Details and Specs

Wheel Size: 20", 24"
ForkTravel: 100mm
Frame Material: 4130 Cr-Mo
Head Angle: 64°
Origin: Taiwan
BB: 73mm Threaded
Price (CAD): $1600 (20"), $1700 (24")

Fork: Manitou Machete, 100mm
Drivetrain: Single speed, 16t or 14t
Wheels: Chromag Ally / D1 Hubs
Tires: Kenda K RAD
Brake: SRAM Level
Post: Chromag Bassix
Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS

The Juice has many of the same features you've come to expect on the Monk. Horizontal dropouts with integrated chaintugs, 4130 Cr-Mo tubing, unified seat clamp and strategically placed gusseting to name the highlights.









Grape and Tang colour options, in both wheel sizes.

The Juice and the Minor Threat will be available mid June, and are open for pre-order at chromagbikes.com.



Chromag bikes, parts, apparel and accessories are available online and at quality bike shops.



20 Comments

  • 22 0
 How am I supposed to save for retirement when there's cool stuff like this for my kid?
  • 6 1
 Member when kids were your pension?
  • 5 0
 @colincolin: They still are, "as I hand them a shovel and hoe."
  • 19 0
 @colincolin: remember when pensions were your pension?
  • 7 0
 @alexsin: lol I am under 60 so pensions are a foreign idea to me
  • 8 0
 @alexsin: dafuq is a pension
  • 6 2
 Since I learned how to mountain bike on a steel rattler with crappy v brakes and no suspension, that is the only valid way to learn. This new nonsense will ruin biking forever.
  • 1 0
 How would you size up a DJ bike for a kid? My lad is about to move from 20” to 24” MTB, would he need a 20” or 24” DJ bike?
  • 1 0
 20" for dj, always go smaller than the trail bike
  • 2 0
 Damn, wish there was a MTV2 frame only option.

165mm cranks are waaaay too long for a little guy/girl.
  • 1 0
 waay too long. They've even got access to Samox's supply chain for the Juice builds so have all the size that Spawn, Vpace, Trailcraft have too.
  • 1 0
 @juanny: 155 on S1 and S2, 165 on S3. Sell the 165 for pretty much what a set of Trailcraft will cost you. It's what I do.
  • 3 2
 There's no way the head angle on that Juice is 64º, more like 68º-69º
  • 1 1
 Lets hope not. I think 68 is great (due to the short A2C on the little fork). FWIW Commencal's kids 24" DJ is super primo and properly built. Its dialed all the way to the super light billybonkers tires.
  • 1 0
 Good spot! It is in fact 67°, thanks!
  • 1 0
 Did I miss it. O droppers.
  • 1 0
 Well, shoot! Guess my boys won’t be going to college after all.
  • 11 0
 College is important, but bikes are importanter.
  • 1 0
 @lewiscraik: I believe in my English and your English it would be: more importanter
  • 1 0
 Nice.





