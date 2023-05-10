Chromag: Big News for Small Riders

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag Bikes

Available in 24", 26" and new 27.5" option.

First up, the Minor Threat.

The Minor Threat uses a higher starting and average leverage ratio along with less progression than our adults bikes to allow the travel to be used efficiently by a lower weight user.

27.5" wheel option

room for a water bottle

Available in Black/Orange and Metallic Blue

Chromag Minor Threat V2 // Details and Specs



Wheel Size: S1 (24”), S2 (26”), S3 (27.5”)

ForkTravel: 140mm (S1), 150mm (S2, S3)

Rear Travel: 140mm

Frame Material: 6066 Aluminum

Head Angle: 64°

Seat Tube Angle: 77°

Origin: Taiwan

BB: 73mm Threaded

Price (CAD): $3950 (S1), $4050 (S2), $4150 (S3)



Fork: Rock Shox Lyrik 27.5”, 150mm (Reba 140mm on S1)

Shock: Super Deluxe Air Select 165 x 45mm

Drivetrain: SRAM X1/GX/NX Eagle

Wheels: Chromag Ally / R4 Hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR II

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Post: Chromag Bassix

Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS



Next up, The Juice.

"Ju d'orange" - Flight of the Conchords

Warning: Do not challenge the locals to a game of BIKE unless you don't mind crying.

Chromag Juice // Details and Specs



Wheel Size: 20", 24"

ForkTravel: 100mm

Frame Material: 4130 Cr-Mo

Head Angle: 64°

Origin: Taiwan

BB: 73mm Threaded

Price (CAD): $1600 (20"), $1700 (24")



Fork: Manitou Machete, 100mm

Drivetrain: Single speed, 16t or 14t

Wheels: Chromag Ally / D1 Hubs

Tires: Kenda K RAD

Brake: SRAM Level

Post: Chromag Bassix

Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS



Grape and Tang colour options, in both wheel sizes.

The Juice and the Minor Threat will be available mid June, and are open for pre-order at chromagbikes.com

The Minor Threat has undergone some refinements and tweaks for its second iteration. We've followed the same principal that essentially kids these days are shredding pretty hard, and are putting equally high demands on their equipment as their parents (as we recently found out, losing a game of "BIKE" to the local kids at the pumptrack).For the V2 we've used a 4-bar suspension layout, with a main pivot located just above the bottom bracket, a seattube-mounted rocker link, and a vertically oriented, trunnion-mounted shock. We found this layout strikes a good balance of tuneability, ride quality, and elegant simplicity. A 4-bar layout offered enough tuning parameters for us to design the suspension characteristics the way we wanted them, simultaneously achieving our targets for leverage ratio, progression, anti-squat, and anti-rise.At the same time, it keeps things simple and intuitive. With no hidden hardware, sliders, or concentric multi-link pivots, every pivot can be accessed, bolt-checked, and worked on without taking the whole bike apart.Perhaps the biggest news is that the Minor Threat is now available in aand now hason all sizes while maintaining its low-slung design with plenty of stand-over clearance.Dare we say the 27.5" option might even be suitable for some of the shorter adults among us...The Juice emerged from our household name DJ bike, The Monk and the growing demand from smaller and smaller riders to get on a pedigree dirt jump bike.That was really all it took, as slapping 24" wheels on a Monk will only get you so far. Enter The Juice which is available in 20" and 24" wheel versions and is aimed at getting your little rippers out on the pump track and dirt jumps.The Juice has many of the same features you've come to expect on the Monk. Horizontal dropouts with integrated chaintugs, 4130 Cr-Mo tubing, unified seat clamp and strategically placed gusseting to name the highlights.