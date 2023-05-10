Chromag: Big News for Small Riders

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag BikesFirst up, the Minor Threat.
The Minor Threat has undergone some refinements and tweaks for its second iteration. We've followed the same principal that essentially kids these days are shredding pretty hard, and are putting equally high demands on their equipment as their parents (as we recently found out, losing a game of "BIKE" to the local kids at the pumptrack).
For the V2 we've used a 4-bar suspension layout, with a main pivot located just above the bottom bracket, a seattube-mounted rocker link, and a vertically oriented, trunnion-mounted shock. We found this layout strikes a good balance of tuneability, ride quality, and elegant simplicity. A 4-bar layout offered enough tuning parameters for us to design the suspension characteristics the way we wanted them, simultaneously achieving our targets for leverage ratio, progression, anti-squat, and anti-rise.
At the same time, it keeps things simple and intuitive. With no hidden hardware, sliders, or concentric multi-link pivots, every pivot can be accessed, bolt-checked, and worked on without taking the whole bike apart.
Perhaps the biggest news is that the Minor Threat is now available in a 27.5" wheel option
and now has room for a water bottle
on all sizes while maintaining its low-slung design with plenty of stand-over clearance.
Dare we say the 27.5" option might even be suitable for some of the shorter adults among us...
Available in Black/Orange and Metallic BlueChromag Minor Threat V2 // Details and Specs Next up, The Juice.
The Juice emerged from our household name DJ bike, The Monk and the growing demand from smaller and smaller riders to get on a pedigree dirt jump bike.
That was really all it took, as slapping 24" wheels on a Monk will only get you so far. Enter The Juice which is available in 20" and 24" wheel versions and is aimed at getting your little rippers out on the pump track and dirt jumps.Chromag Juice // Details and Specs
The Juice has many of the same features you've come to expect on the Monk. Horizontal dropouts with integrated chaintugs, 4130 Cr-Mo tubing, unified seat clamp and strategically placed gusseting to name the highlights.
Grape and Tang colour options, in both wheel sizes.The Juice and the Minor Threat will be available mid June, and are open for pre-order at chromagbikes.com.
