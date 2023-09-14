Video: A Hardtail Rider's Quest from Tokyo to Whistler in 'The Chromag Chronicles'

I emailed Ian that I wanted to build a bike because I moved to Whistler without one. I was also interested in how bikes and parts were made because I’d never visited a bike company. I remember spending lots of time just sitting in the corner of the shop to gaze at raw frames hanging on the racks and stems waiting to be assembled. I was curious and felt overwhelmed every time I went to the shop.



Trailforks didn’t exist back then. It was tough on uphills for the most part and I was always the last one in the pack, hoping to be stronger one day. We went up to Up up and away, the time when trails were not really there on the alpine, it was so foggy that we could see only 10 meters ahead. We did a hike-a-bike for all the afternoon and couldn’t find the trail, so we decided to spend a night up there. No food or water. Even though it was July, I was so cold and Darcy spooned me to warm me up. He really saved me! We finally found the trail the next morning and shredded to get to the bottom. I was actually surprised how hard we could ride on that steep technical trail with empty stomachs. — Jinya Nishiwaki