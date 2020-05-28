Chromag Expands its 2020 Apparel Line

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag Bikes
One thing that hasn't changed in the world? We can still ride our bikes! These last couple of months have been really crazy, but we've been working hard to keep everything moving. Our 2020 Techline apparel is no exception. We wanted to share some new pieces that we are really excited about in both our Men's and Women's line.
For 2020, we've brought back the classic bestsellers in a variety of new colours like the Mission 3/4 Jersey and Tech Tees, not to mention the ever-popular Roam and Velt in our notoriously good Merino wool blend. We've kept our casual but performance-inspired aesthetic, mixing in an earthy colour palette across the entire line to provide a consistent theme.
As well as bringing back the bestsellers we're introducing The Factor; a stashable/packable windbreaker, and The Rip; a raglan short sleeve jersey with extra breathable upper chest and back panels.
We're bringing some really nice merino wool pieces to the women's line as well as the ever-popular, super stretchy Feint short.
The Factor jacket is an ultra-lightweight jacket that stashes into its own pocket and easily fits into your bib short pockets. This windbreaker features C6 DWR coating, spandex panels at the waist and cuff for extra form-fitting, laser-cut venting and reflective logos. Available in men's and women's cuts.
We love this jersey! The Rip jersey is our answer to the need for a technical short sleeve jersey, without looking (or feeling) like your on the start line at the Olympics. Ample amounts of breathable panels, reflective logos and credit card pocket make the Rip a go-to jersey for almost any ride. Available for men and women.
The Dominion remains the workhorse long sleeve synthetic jersey of the Chromag lineup. Retaining its breathable mesh panel and credit card pocket for 2020, but with updated, large panel prints including "The Great Bear" which slots nicely into the Chromag vibe.
With a huge insurgence of female riders in the last few years, our women's tech line has also seen a large expansion. We've added the Feint short in a women's cut to stand alongside the ever-popular Ambit short, not to mention the Factor jacket and Rip jersey, as well as new colours in the Mission 3/4, Em tech tee and Beck tank. We're also very proud to introduce women's specific merino wool pieces, all with ethically sourced wool of course.
The Ambit and Feint are back with all the features you've come to love as well as a few tweaks here and there. The Ambit is our lightweight, 2-way stretch all-mountain short that's good for almost any type of riding. We've updated the waist adjustment to internal elastic/Velcro for simplicity and to add a little give for those day-to-day waistline variations (depending on what's for lunch!).
The Feint remains a slightly thicker, 4-way stretch option with a slightly more fitted cut. Feint and Ambit are now available in both women's and men's.
Our merino wool blend has paradoxical properties making it optimal for use year-round. In the summer it is ideal for wicking moisture away from your body. In the winter, the natural structure of the fibre inherently blocks larger drops of water while continuing to wick away vapour.
|If you're still of the thought that wool is itchy, don't worry, we've got you covered.
Our Roam, Veldt and Rise pieces are blended with acrylic for a super soft feel and to help them keep their shape.
Our kids line continues to expand, most notably with the introduction of the Ambit Kids All Mountain short for 2020. We've got new colourways for the Mission Kids and we're also introducing the Dominion Kids for those who are after a long sleeve option for the colder days.
We introduced our new glove line a month ago and it's been extremely well received. Both models, the Tact and Habit, have a clean understated look with features that can only come from rider driven design such as the full wrap at the fingers, or the reinforcement on the outer edges for the occasional brush passed a tree. Check out the full glove release here.
Last but not least, our ever-expanding line of tech tee's offer the perfect balance between form and function. Ride in them, go to the pub in them, or even ride to the pub in them. The 65/35 poly-cotton blend has you covered for all occasions, not to mention proceeds from The Builder Line will be donated to local trail networks.
3 Comments
Post a Comment