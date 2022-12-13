Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line

Dec 13, 2022
by Chromag Bikes  


Get the kettle on, it's time.

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag Bikes

Chromag Bikes and ‘full suspension’ almost seems like a bit of a contradiction. As a brand who built our reputation on producing only hardtail bikes for the last 19 years, we’ve become known by many as ‘The Hardtail Company’.

And to be honest, our focus on hardtail design and production has indeed been quite committed. From time to time the topic of a full suspension program has come up. We’ve got together, talked ideas, made some sketches…then came to our senses. Because, while the idea of producing full suspension bikes is pretty exciting, we realized that we simply didn’t have the capacity to go down that path….yet. We were well and truly busy with all the work we had to do making hardtail frames, as well as growing a diverse component and apparel lineup.

bigquotesWe realized that we simply didn’t have the capacity to go down that path...yetIan Ritz

Not to say there hasn't been some experimenting. In 2012, we did actually make a working prototype that saw a couple of years of test riding. This was quite a robust, single pivot layout with a steel front triangle and aluminum rear. It was a two year process, made entirely here in B.C. It was also a major learning experience. By the time the prototype was made, we realized just how much further we’d need to go to get a proper full suspension program off the ground.

You could say this project has been 10 years in the making. Circa 2012, Jinya taking on the role as test pilot.

It wasn’t until 2018 that we dedicated some real time and resources towards a committed full suspension program. At the time, we thought we’d be going live with models inside a year or two. As it turns out, it took a little while longer. Part of this was simply due to how much we had to learn in making a full suspension bike precisely and consistently, however a big part of it was our approach. We decided to go at it much the same way we started making hardtails. By producing every part ourselves and having direct involvement in every step of fabrication.

We might have saved a lot of time by simply sending a design to a factory and letting them work out all the details…and in a sense we did benefit from this type of experience that a high-end factory offers when we first produced our Minor Threat youth bike. This was part of the reason we ended up releasing the Minor Threat first, even though that was never our intention. These bikes just took a lot longer to develop than we first anticipated.

bigquotesWhat we thought might have been a year and a half to get off the ground, is now running into 5 years of development.

We did feel that there was something to be gained by making our own mistakes. So we carved our own path…and parts, out of steel and aluminum (and plastic). We welded, tweaked, printed, machined, welded some more…and we built our own bikes from the ground up. We made every part and even machined every nut, bolt and washer in the assembly. The process resulted in many iterations of frames, hardware assemblies, welding jigs, pivot locations, and fabrication techniques. We made bikes, rode them, and repeated. What we thought might have been a year and a half to get off the ground, is now running into 5 years of development. But we learned a lot and we learned it intimately and first hand, and while we may have relied on factory experience to start, we are now in a position to guide our factories to follow specification and tolerance that is tested and proven.

We put our little 3D printer (affectionately named Cubie) through its paces. Not to mention Pinner Pete, our in-house machinist and the lads over at NSB.




This was one of the jigs we made for Brad Howlett over on Vancouver Island.

To those of you paying close attention, you probably noticed some of the breadcrumbs along the way. It’s not something that goes unnoticed, we really do appreciate everyone’s passion and enthusiasm. The Minor Threat was a not-so-subtle hint at things to come, and there have been a few spy spots on Pink Bike over the last year or so, conveniently one only a week ago.

bigquotesWe’ve even had a schematic of the Darco up on the Minor Threat geometry page on our site for the last year.

Taylor leaving his prototype tied to a chair with a piece of string outside his school gave us a good laugh, and displaying a top-end Darco Ti in the SRAM booth at Crankworx was too good an opportunity to pass up. Heck, we’ve even had a schematic of the Darco up on the Minor Threat geometry page on our site for the last year.

It's been quite the journey to say the least. One we're only just starting on...

If you are nearby to our HQ in Whistler, you may have even been lucky enough to get your eyes (or hands) on the Darco LTD, the Canadian-made version of the Darco. We keep no secrets about manufacturing bikes both in Canada and Taiwan, and in fact, we're proud of it. As such, we followed our tried and tested combination of manufacturing sites for these bikes. The development was initially kept close to home in BC, and gradually we started to develop these bikes simultaneously in Taiwan.

All that glitters is not gold... it might be even more fancy.


To get to the point, we're very excited to announce 3 new bikes we've been working on:

• The Darco (150/120mm 29er)
• The Darco Ti (The Darco's titanium counterpart)
• The Lowdown (170/158mm 29er) *available spring 2023

Dive into some of the details below, or head to chromagbikes.com to immerse yourself fully in the numbers.



















Chromag Darco // Details and Specs

Wheel Size: 29"
Travel: 120mm Rear / 150mm Fork
Front Triangle, Seatstay: 4130 Steel
Rocker, Chainstay: 6066 Aluminum
Head Angle: 64°
Seat Angle: 78°
Colours: Dark Olive, Dark Grey
Sizes: S, M, M/L, L, XL
Price: $6850 CAD

Fork: Lyrik Select+ 150mm
Shock: Super Deluxe Air Ultimate
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle
Wheels: Chromag Phase30 / R4 Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR
Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
Post: RockShox Reverb
Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS



















Chromag Darco Ti // Details and Specs

Wheel Size: 29"
Travel: 120mm Rear / 150mm Fork
Front Triangle: 3AL 2.5V Titanium
Seatstay: 4130 Steel
Rocker, Chainstay: 6066 Aluminum
Head Angle: 64°
Seat Angle: 78°
Colour: Polished/Sandblasted Ti
Sizes: S, M, M/L, L, XL
Price: $9900 CAD

Fork: Lyrik Select+ 150mm
Shock: Super Deluxe Air Ultimate
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle
Wheels: Chromag Phase30 / R4 Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR
Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC
Post: RockShox Reverb
Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS













Chromag Lowdown // Details and Specs

Wheel Size: 29"
Travel: 158mm Rear / 170mm Fork
Front Triangle: 4130 Steel
Rocker, Seatstay, Chainstay: 6066 Aluminum
Head Angle: 63.5°
Seat Angle: 79°
Colours: Lizard Green, Black
Sizes: S, M, M/L, L, XL
Price: $7950 CAD

Fork: ZEB Select+ 170mm
Shock: Super Deluxe Air Ultimate
Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle
Wheels: Chromag BA30 / R4 Hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Post: RockShox Reverb
Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS



Darco


Darco Ti


Lowdown



This project has really been a labour of love for us, and we're delighted to finally show it to you. We'd also like to thank everyone involved with this project, especially Brad Howlett and Chris Dekerf who have been instrumental in the development and getting these bikes off the ground. Big thank you to Ollie Jones, Hailey Elise and Kaz Yamamura who did a fantastic job capturing the spirit of Chromag in the video.

If you'd like to read even more about the process, our suspension layout and design philosophy, we have an interview with Ian Ritz and Joe Swann over on our site.

A limited run will be available from select dealers in Canada and the US, and directly from chromagbikes.com.

- The Chromag Crew -

Canadian Dealers: The Inside Line, Calgary AB // Brentwood Cycle, Saanitchon BC // Freedom Bike Shop, Penticton BC // Goldstream Bicycles, Victoria BC // Cowichan Cycles, Duncan BC // Marty's Mountain Cycles, Victoria BC // Chromag HQ, Whistler BC.
US Dealers: Deschutes River Cyclery, WA // Aloha Mountain Cyclery, CO.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Chromag Bikes


