Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line

Get the kettle on, it's time.

PRESS RELEASE: Chromag Bikes

We realized that we simply didn’t have the capacity to go down that path...yet — Ian Ritz

You could say this project has been 10 years in the making. Circa 2012, Jinya taking on the role as test pilot.

What we thought might have been a year and a half to get off the ground, is now running into 5 years of development.

We put our little 3D printer (affectionately named Cubie) through its paces. Not to mention Pinner Pete, our in-house machinist and the lads over at NSB.

This was one of the jigs we made for Brad Howlett over on Vancouver Island.

We’ve even had a schematic of the Darco up on the Minor Threat geometry page on our site for the last year.

It's been quite the journey to say the least. One we're only just starting on...

All that glitters is not gold... it might be even more fancy.

• The Darco

• The Darco Ti

• The Lowdown

Chromag Darco // Details and Specs



Wheel Size: 29"

Travel: 120mm Rear / 150mm Fork

Front Triangle, Seatstay: 4130 Steel

Rocker, Chainstay: 6066 Aluminum

Head Angle: 64°

Seat Angle: 78°

Colours: Dark Olive, Dark Grey

Sizes: S, M, M/L, L, XL

Price: $6850 CAD



Fork: Lyrik Select+ 150mm

Shock: Super Deluxe Air Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Wheels: Chromag Phase30 / R4 Hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR

Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC

Post: RockShox Reverb

Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS



Chromag Darco Ti // Details and Specs



Wheel Size: 29"

Travel: 120mm Rear / 150mm Fork

Front Triangle: 3AL 2.5V Titanium

Seatstay: 4130 Steel

Rocker, Chainstay: 6066 Aluminum

Head Angle: 64°

Seat Angle: 78°

Colour: Polished/Sandblasted Ti

Sizes: S, M, M/L, L, XL

Price: $9900 CAD



Fork: Lyrik Select+ 150mm

Shock: Super Deluxe Air Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle

Wheels: Chromag Phase30 / R4 Hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR

Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC

Post: RockShox Reverb

Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS



Chromag Lowdown // Details and Specs



Wheel Size: 29"

Travel: 158mm Rear / 170mm Fork

Front Triangle: 4130 Steel

Rocker, Seatstay, Chainstay: 6066 Aluminum

Head Angle: 63.5°

Seat Angle: 79°

Colours: Lizard Green, Black

Sizes: S, M, M/L, L, XL

Price: $7950 CAD



Fork: ZEB Select+ 170mm

Shock: Super Deluxe Air Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Wheels: Chromag BA30 / R4 Hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Post: RockShox Reverb

Headset: Cane Creek Forty ZS





Canadian Dealers: The Inside Line, Calgary AB // Brentwood Cycle, Saanitchon BC // Freedom Bike Shop, Penticton BC // Goldstream Bicycles, Victoria BC // Cowichan Cycles, Duncan BC // Marty's Mountain Cycles, Victoria BC // Chromag HQ, Whistler BC.

US Dealers: Deschutes River Cyclery, WA // Aloha Mountain Cyclery, CO.

