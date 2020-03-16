Chromag Launches First Glove Range for 2020

Mar 16, 2020
by Chromag Bikes  

Press Release: Chromag

We ride a lot here at Chromag which is why we enjoy designing our own gear. Naturally, creating our own gloves was always on the cards. We have an established apparel line and adding gloves to that rounds out our kit even more.

For 2020 we're really proud to announce the Habit and the Tact gloves.

A great deal of time and effort has gone into designing and testing these (yeah yeah it ain't all that bad!) and we hope you like them as much as we do. Both options feature top quality materials including AX palms to provide added grip in all weather conditions. A continuous palm wraps around the end of each finger to give a seamless feel at your fingertips, a small but crucial touch.

The Habit Glove in Charcoal Heather

The Habit is an ultra-lightweight but durable glove for riders who like a minimalist feel. The Habit was designed for those who wear gloves more for the added grip and moisture-wicking benefits than for protection. Tonal branding is in keeping with the minimal ethos of this slip-on glove and touch screen compatibility adds the finishing touches.


Habit Features
• Lightweight, Formfitting 4 Way Stretch Top Material
• 4 Way Stretch Finger Gusset Fabric for Flexibility and Airflow
• Seamless Fingertip Construction
• Absorbent Moisture Wipe on Thumb
• Touchscreen Compatible
• Laser Cut Venting on AX SUEDE CONNECT™ Palm
• Comfortable | Durable | Breathable


The Tact is slightly more weighty with a heavier polyester-nylon grid fabric and features a Velcro wrist closure for those who prefer a more secure feel.

As you'd expect, attention to detail is high on both the Tact and Habit gloves

The AX Ritter palm on the Tact is slightly beefier, and has a polyurethane injected pattern for a tackier feel. The palm material wraps around the fingers and outer edges to provide extra durability for those who roll their hands outward slightly, or even the occasional brush passed a tree at a tight point in the trail (or maybe you really can corner that low?!).

Tact Features
• Durable, Formfitting 4 Way Stretch Top Grid Material
• 4 Way Stretch Finger Gusset Fabric for Flexibility and Airflow
• Seamless Fingertip Construction
• Velcro Wrist Closure
• Absorbent Moisture Wipe on Thumb
• Laser Cut Venting on Tacky AX Ritter Palm
• Durable | Comfortable | Versatile


The Tact and Habit gloves range from XS to XXL and are available from select dealers and online.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Gloves Chromag Bikes


Must Read This Week
First Look: Evil's New Following
66846 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
66177 views
Spotted: Canyon's New Sender Breaks Cover in Rotorua
62394 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
57693 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: USA Cycling Recommends Cancelling Events]
46151 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
44080 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
43566 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
38186 views

19 Comments

  • 1 0
 I nearly pulled the trigger on some of these during my latest chromag order, but.. my current gloves don't need replacement yet and it looks like these don't have conductive thread in any fingertips (good for starting/stopping trailforks without removing a glove).

I love minimalist gloves and these look good. The tact will probably be my next pair. Lack of conductive thread isn't a deal killer (tend to work poorly anyhow).
  • 1 0
 Says right in the article “touch screen compatible”
  • 1 0
 I bought a pair of each a while back and they both work great with a phone screen!
  • 4 1
 Want these Oh shit I live in the uk
  • 1 0
 Hotlines are the UK Distributor, I'm sure most LBS have Hotlines near you! just txt mine to see, not on Hotlines Website yet tho!!
  • 1 0
 Don't feel bad, can't be shipped to the US either.
  • 2 0
 @chriskneeland: Hey bud, they should ship direct from chromagbikes.com into the US. Is that not what you're seeing?
  • 1 0
 @wjwestwood: Says the items in the cart are not eligible for shipment to my address. Just tried to order them.
  • 1 0
 @sals: they ship all over the world from the Chromag website!
  • 1 0
 @chriskneeland: Ok that seems odd! If you could fire me an email with what you're after and your address I'll get it sorted for you. will@chromagbikes.com
My apologies for the hassle.
  • 2 0
 @wjwestwood: Thanks man, will do.
  • 1 1
 Love my Chromag Surface bike, but will stick with these $14 gloves from Princess Auto. Minlimalist, breathable, durable.
www.princessauto.com/en/detail/-wingman-construction-gloves-l/A-p8542409e
  • 1 0
 That tact looks like a good fit for me. I'll look these up when I need a new pair.
  • 1 0
 The sooner I can get my hands on a pair I'll get in the habit of wearing gloves again.
  • 1 0
 Looking good !
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009498
Mobile Version of Website