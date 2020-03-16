Chromag Launches First Glove Range for 2020

Press Release: Chromag

The Habit Glove in Charcoal Heather

Habit Features

• Lightweight, Formfitting 4 Way Stretch Top Material

• 4 Way Stretch Finger Gusset Fabric for Flexibility and Airflow

• Seamless Fingertip Construction

• Absorbent Moisture Wipe on Thumb

• Touchscreen Compatible

• Laser Cut Venting on AX SUEDE CONNECT™ Palm

• Comfortable | Durable | Breathable



As you'd expect, attention to detail is high on both the Tact and Habit gloves

Tact Features

• Durable, Formfitting 4 Way Stretch Top Grid Material

• 4 Way Stretch Finger Gusset Fabric for Flexibility and Airflow

• Seamless Fingertip Construction

• Velcro Wrist Closure

• Absorbent Moisture Wipe on Thumb

• Laser Cut Venting on Tacky AX Ritter Palm

• Durable | Comfortable | Versatile

