Chromag Launches First Glove Range for 2020

We ride a lot here at Chromag which is why we enjoy designing our own gear. Naturally, creating our own gloves was always on the cards. We have an established apparel line and adding gloves to that rounds out our kit even more.
For 2020 we're really proud to announce the Habit and the Tact gloves.
A great deal of time and effort has gone into designing and testing these (yeah yeah it ain't all that bad!) and we hope you like them as much as we do. Both options feature top quality materials including AX palms to provide added grip in all weather conditions. A continuous palm wraps around the end of each finger to give a seamless feel at your fingertips, a small but crucial touch.
The Habit Glove in Charcoal Heather
The Habit is an ultra-lightweight but durable glove for riders who like a minimalist feel. The Habit was designed for those who wear gloves more for the added grip and moisture-wicking benefits than for protection. Tonal branding is in keeping with the minimal ethos of this slip-on glove and touch screen compatibility adds the finishing touches.
Habit Features
• Lightweight, Formfitting 4 Way Stretch Top Material
• 4 Way Stretch Finger Gusset Fabric for Flexibility and Airflow
• Seamless Fingertip Construction
• Absorbent Moisture Wipe on Thumb
• Touchscreen Compatible
• Laser Cut Venting on AX SUEDE CONNECT™ Palm
• Comfortable | Durable | Breathable
The Tact is slightly more weighty with a heavier polyester-nylon grid fabric and features a Velcro wrist closure for those who prefer a more secure feel.
As you'd expect, attention to detail is high on both the Tact and Habit gloves
The AX Ritter palm on the Tact is slightly beefier, and has a polyurethane injected pattern for a tackier feel. The palm material wraps around the fingers and outer edges to provide extra durability for those who roll their hands outward slightly, or even the occasional brush passed a tree at a tight point in the trail (or maybe you really can corner that low?!).
Tact Features
• Durable, Formfitting 4 Way Stretch Top Grid Material
• 4 Way Stretch Finger Gusset Fabric for Flexibility and Airflow
• Seamless Fingertip Construction
• Velcro Wrist Closure
• Absorbent Moisture Wipe on Thumb
• Laser Cut Venting on Tacky AX Ritter Palm
• Durable | Comfortable | Versatile
The Tact and Habit gloves range from XS to XXL and are available from select dealers and online.
