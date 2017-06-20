Chromag Launches First Tech Clothing Line - First Look







Chromag is a name in the mountain bike community that few need an explanation for, but for those who are unaware: Chromag is a brand based out of Whistler B.C. It was founded by Ian Ritz more or less by accident. Ian simply wanted to make some steel hardtails that he wanted to ride. From their beginnings, the brand has gone from strength to strength and six years ago they began printing their Chromag logos on some blank jerseys.



However, Ian wasn’t satisfied with using someone else’s product to put his name on and with his desire to create his own products, it's a seemingly natural progression to take this to the next level. It was two years ago that the team went through the entire process of creating a jersey from scratch. They sourced materials, a cut, created graphics, even the smaller details like branded tags, all locally in B.C. That process led them to what became the brand's Horizon Jersey.



This was the beginning of what they are now revealing to the world today. At the same time as the Horizon Jersey was created, the team, headed by Ian and Claire Buchar, (Chromag’s graphic designer), began work on a full tech line of which they wanted to represent the riding community and customer demands that they familiarize themselves with. As Ian stated while showing us the line, that representation is quite broad, and they feel that the lineup will do a good job of appealing to the majority of riders out there.





The reason that we wanted to get into it (tech apparel) is the same reason that we make just about everything else—we have a personal connection to the use and want to make products that we like, want to use, and that relates to our community and market. — Ian Ritz





The garments could be described as no-frills, with the full-zip, three-pocket jersey’s being the most detailed of the bunch, but that shouldn’t make them any less appealing (and for many, possibly more). Chromag state that the lineup is aimed at the rider who wants to remain reasonably casual on the trails, but still have the technical side of riding apparel sorted; things like moisture wicking and breathable materials, lightweight, and they’ve included some nice touches like subtle pockets on a number of the tech tee styled jerseys too. Above all else, Ian says that things like good fit and thoughtful details were of the utmost importance when developing the tech line.











The hidden zip pocket can hold a key, pass, and other special things. The hidden zip pocket can hold a key, pass, and other special things.

Mission 3/4 Sleeve Jersey Details



• Intended use: Trail, All-Mountain, DH

• Antibacterial, moisture wicking fabric

• Environmentally friendly, EPA certified treatment

• Raglan cut

• Hidden zip pocket

• Water-based graphic

• Colours: Charcoal Heather, Kelly Green

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $77 CAD







The Ambit Short features a unique take on the waist adjustment, with this buckle/hook system in place rather than the usual elastic and velcro. The Ambit Short features a unique take on the waist adjustment, with this buckle/hook system in place rather than the usual elastic and velcro.





Laser perforated venting on the Ambit Short Laser perforated venting on the Ambit Short

Ambit All Mountain Short Details



• Intended use: XC, Trail, All-Mountain, DH

• Durable two-way stretch fabric

• Laser cut venting

• Adjustable waist

• Ergonomic phone pocket

• Slim fit

• Slightly longer length to avoid punters gap.

• Colours: Black, Grey, Orange

• Sizes: 28, 30, 32, 34, 36, 38

• MSRP: $130 CAD







Chromag wanted to avoid the bunching created with many of the shorts currently on the market. This buckle system is their solution. Chromag wanted to avoid the bunching created with many of the shorts currently on the market. This buckle system is their solution.





The Ambit Short features a single buckle with velcro for added security and three zip pockets. The Ambit Short features a single buckle with velcro for added security and three zip pockets.

















The Dominion Long Sleeve Jersey's mesh upper back panel. The Dominion Long Sleeve Jersey's mesh upper back panel.

Dominion Long Sleeve Jersey Details



• Intended use: Trail, All-Mountain, DH

• Antibacterial, moisture wicking Fabric

• Mesh back and underarm panels

• Hidden zip pocket

• Fully sublimated graphics

• Colours: Black, Orange, Purple

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $90 CAD



















Fully sublimated graphics (rear shown here). Fully sublimated graphics (rear shown here).

Horizon Short Sleeve Jersey Details



• Intended use: Trail, All-Mountain, DH

• Antibacterial, moisture wicking Fabric

• Fully sublimated graphics

• Colours: Black, Ink Blue, Purple, Grey, Kelly Green

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $66 CAD



















The three-pocket back of the Legion Jersey. The three-pocket back of the Legion Jersey. Region Short Sleeve Zip Jersey Details



• Intended use: XC, Trail, All-Mountain

• Full-length zip

• Three back pockets, plus one small zip pocket

• Antibacterial, moisture wicking Fabric

• Mesh underarm panels

• Elastic waist with silicone strip

• Colours: Grey, Red

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $90 CAD







The Region Jersey features mesh under the arms. The Region Jersey features mesh under the arms.







The Backwoods Jersey is a long sleeve variation of the Region Jersey. It features three full-length zip, three-pocket rear, but forgoes the mesh under the arms. It comes in grey and forest (green) and has an MSRP of $110 CAD















The Faraway Wool Jacket features a wool blend, full zip, front and back zip pockets and elbow patches. It's more for the commute or post ride session than the dirty, wet mtb ride.





Similar three-pocket rear to regular lycra jerseys, but with a dual-zip closure that can be positioned wherever you choose. Similar three-pocket rear to regular lycra jerseys, but with a dual-zip closure that can be positioned wherever you choose.

Faraway Wool Jacket Details



• Intended use: Commuting / Lounging

• Wool blend soft-shell

• Full zip closure

• Front and back zip pockets

• Three-pocket back panel

• Elbow patches

• Colours: Dark Charcoal

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

• MSRP: $205 CAD







A zipper pocket on the chest for smaller items. A zipper pocket on the chest for smaller items.





Durable elbow patches. Durable elbow patches.