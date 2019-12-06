Video: Czech-Style Hardtail Riding with Dominik Puffer

Dec 6, 2019
Dominik Puffer and the Chromag Stylus

Chromag Ambassador, Dominik Puffer teamed up with the ER Crew out of the Czech Republic to create a Stylus video this summer. We were pretty stoked to see their work. It's a cool blend of loamy trails, hits and trials riding in a beautiful setting. Dominik is well known in the Czech Republic as a trials rider with a national title and many podium finishes in Europe. Nowadays, he is coaching, competing in enduro races on his hard tail and creating content.

The ER Crew are a group of four riders who live in Ceske Budejovice in the southern region of Czech Republic. The city where the original Budweiser beer comes from! Besides beer, the ER crew likes riding bikes, building trials and making videos. We hope to see more from this crew in the future.


Dominik Puffer's Chromag Stylus


Dominik and Benjamin Jicha checking the shot.

Rider - Dominik Puffer
Camera/Edit - Benjamin Jicha
Still Photography: Kuba Zeman, Jiri Ausky, Benjamin Jicha
Produced by ER Crew
Music: Young Fathers - Wow, MorMor - Heaven’s Only Wishfull
Special Thanks - Protocycles, Cibulka family, Filip Ryba, Jiri Ausky, Jan Bily, Filip Ryc

 Dang. Super impressive riding skills. Well done.
  • 1 0
 Puffer Puffer Passer Dope edit and riding

