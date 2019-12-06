Video: Czech-Style Hardtail Riding with Dominik Puffer

Dominik Puffer's Chromag Stylus

Dominik and Benjamin Jicha checking the shot.

Chromag Ambassador, Dominik Puffer teamed up with the ER Crew out of the Czech Republic to create a Stylus video this summer. We were pretty stoked to see their work. It's a cool blend of loamy trails, hits and trials riding in a beautiful setting. Dominik is well known in the Czech Republic as a trials rider with a national title and many podium finishes in Europe. Nowadays, he is coaching, competing in enduro races on his hard tail and creating content.The ER Crew are a group of four riders who live in Ceske Budejovice in the southern region of Czech Republic. The city where the original Budweiser beer comes from! Besides beer, the ER crew likes riding bikes, building trials and making videos. We hope to see more from this crew in the future.Rider - Dominik PufferCamera/Edit - Benjamin JichaStill Photography: Kuba Zeman, Jiri Ausky, Benjamin JichaProduced by ER CrewMusic: Young Fathers - Wow, MorMor - Heaven’s Only WishfullSpecial Thanks - Protocycles, Cibulka family, Filip Ryba, Jiri Ausky, Jan Bily, Filip Ryc