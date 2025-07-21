Powered by Outside

Chromag Releases Mixed-Wheel Stylus Hardtail

Jul 21, 2025
by Chromag Bikes  
photo
The Stylus gets the Penny-farthing treatment.

PRESS RELEASE

The Stylus has long been a favourite of riders who want an all-out hardcore hardtail. Built tough, with geometry that rewards commitment and a frame that’s always up for a good time, it’s more than just a staple in the Chromag lineup — it’s earned a reputation as one of the most capable and no-nonsense hardtails out there. Now, the Stylus enters a new phase — meet the Stylus MX.

photo
Sales guy James turns the answer machine on to get out for a quick Lunch Lap™.

What’s New?
This latest version brings the Stylus into mullet territory. Built around a 160mm fork, the mixed-wheel setup delivers the rollover and stability you want up front, with the flickability and clearance you love out back. It’s a natural progression for a bike that’s always blurred the line between trail smasher and dirt jumper.

We've made significant updates to match the evolving demands of hardtail riders. The geometry has been completely reworked for the mixed-wheel platform, giving the bike a planted front end and a lively rear that’s easy to move around.

photo

photo
photo
The Blue Steel colour option.

Built to Take a Beating
True to its roots, the Stylus MX is constructed with oversized chromoly tubing and a new headtube junction gusset to handle whatever you throw at it. We've updated the rear triangle with post-mount brake tabs and added ISCG tabs for chainguide setup, whether you're setting it up for enduro missions or bike park laps.

And yes, there’s room for big tires. Clearance for up to 2.6" rear rubber means you can push into loose corners and land sideways without worrying about frame buzz.

bigquotesGussets!Someone on Reddit

photo

photo
Also available in Black Daze...
photo

Why the Stylus MX?
We believe that hardtails should be more than entry points. The Stylus MX is a reminder of what a steel bike can do when it’s built right — from climbing techy singletrack to chasing your friends through jump lines. It's designed for riders who want simplicity without compromise, and a platform that invites creativity, not limitations.

photo

photo
... and Spanish Grey.
photo

Key Features:
☛ Mixed-wheel geometry: 160mm fork / 29” front, 27.5” rear
☛ Oversized chromoly tubing with reinforced gussets
☛ Post-mount rear brake tabs and ISCG tabs
☛ Trail-proven angles, updated for today’s riding
☛ Tire clearance up to 27.5 x 2.6”

Why We Made This
If you’re that person riding a hardtail in terrain where everyone else is riding enduro bikes, you don’t have time for dainty things… you need a frame that can handle the rough stuff. We built the Stylus MX for riders who want all-out capability from a hardtail — without dialing it back. With the Stylus MX, we’re pushing that formula further — blending the unmistakable connection of a steel hardtail frame with the modern benefits of a mixed-wheel setup.

photo
It took over 700 tries to get the rim decals lined up perfectly.
photo
photo
Taylor is also skiving off work to demonstrate the new Stylus' capabilities.

160mm travel, with a mixed wheel configuration provides the confidence to charge into rough terrain while keeping the rear end agile and responsive. The new geometry brings the tracking and rollover confidence of a big front wheel with the agility of a compact rear end that’s quick to react.

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo
Sadly, James is not an ambi-tweaker.

The Stylus MX carries forward everything we value in a hardtail: durability, simplicity, and fun. Oversized chromoly tubes, reinforced gussets, and new ISCG and post-mount tabs make it tougher and more versatile than ever. It’s a bike you can trust for shuttle laps, bike park days, and backcountry missions alike.

We built the Stylus MX for riders who want to push a hardtail to its full potential, and maybe even surprise a few full-suspension die hards along the way. For all the specs, build details and more info, click here.


Chromag bikes, parts, apparel and accessories are available online and at quality bike shops.

76 Comments
  • 210
 Exciting stuff!

Really liked my stylus, I ran it mullet for a bit, but found the original geometry worked better around full 27.5, I even ran the 29er fork at 140 (which iirc is still ~17.5 mm over a 27.5 fork @ 160) to try to compensate for those changes but it still threw it off a bit. Shortened the reach too much and made it too slack. Although, I didn't really realize how much so until I swapped it back to 27.5.

Mildly surprised they kept the chainstays super short at 419 as things seem to be lengthening across the board these days, but that certainly helps maximize the mullet factor.

Not sure I'm a buyer yet but call me intrigued, I did just sell all my hardtails in the last year, could be a good excuse : ).
  • 484
 I like that Chromag is sticking to its guns on this (referring to the short AF chainstays). They want their bikes to ride a certain way and arent swayed by the current trends.
  • 184
 @mtmc99: I think part of their philosophy is that rider weight should be shifted forward on a HT, to take advantage of the suspension you have, and let the light rear end move about without unsettling the rider’s balance. Therefore, long reach, short chainstays.
  • 171
 @sfarnum: you definitely ride heavy on the front and light on the back. Chainstay length is subjective, so I see nothing wrong with this. People harp on the idea of 'balance' but I've ridden longer and shorter and they both have their merits depending how you want the bike to handle.
  • 230
 @sfarnum: wouldn’t shortening the chainstays put more of your weight into the rear wheel?
  • 40
 I like this A LOT. I have a Wideangle set up as a mullet with a 130mm fork. I did so to try and keep the geo as close to intended as possible, but it's still a little off standard. I think the Stylus redesign around the 160 29er is going to be a fun tool.
AND I really like all the geo charts/options they have in their FAQ link. It suggests how to run it dual 27.5 and keep the geo as is, etc etc... very smart little table because the people will be curious. Thanks @Chromagbikes !
  • 44
 @sfarnum: short chain stays are great for the techy jank riding they have in the Whistler area
  • 103
 @Localhardtailer: As you move the rear wheel away from the bottom bracket, the weight becomes more centered making the weight distribution less rear-end biased and more shared. It's becoming a longer side of the teeter-totter and your bottom bracket is the pivot in the middle of that teeter-totter.

Try this: With your feet directly below you, squat down and put your palms on the ground (kind of like a frog sitting up; squatted knees out to the side and hands in front of you). Now, without moving your head or shoulders in relation to your hands, walk your feet backwards away from your head and shoulders ending in a pushup position. You've now proportionally spread more weight to your hands.

Chainstay length is similar but not as drastic. With a super short chainstay, your weight distribution is similar to you being in a pushup position on your hands and knees. With a longer chainstay length your weight distribution is like you're in a pushup position on your hands and toes which increases the amount of pressure on your hands.
  • 612
flag phops (Jul 21, 2025 at 11:15) (Below Threshold)
 @mtmc99: Hardtails benefit massively from short chainstays. Getting on the back wheel and further back is critical for slower speed riding that you do on hardtails.
  • 10
 @mtmc99: I think the omission of rear suspension is proof if that lol
  • 20
 @Localhardtailer: I think my long reply might have been to the wrong person. Sorry for tagging you!
  • 64
 @mtmc99: sticking with that ugly top tube too it seems...
  • 10
 @mtmc99: They've made their 27.5 bike a mullet, so they clearly have been swayed by industry trends. *sigh* Another one bites the dust...
  • 4424
 Idgaf how much hate my comment gets, but that top tube, was it so hard for them to make it straight and collinear with the seat stay? The kink in the top tube….
  • 552
 I like it. There's about 2 million other hardtails on the market,get one of those.
  • 411
 I appreciate the extra 2cm of ball clearance..........

Some riders have bigger balls (Sam), others even have a third (yohann).
  • 217
flag smegman (Jul 21, 2025 at 11:31) (Below Threshold)
 Masculinist design? ... unless it's made for pussies clearance as well, which would be a positive point.
  • 20
 @nozes: Yes! Like a Kostrikin with traditional tube design. Those things are rippers, and worth every penny!!
  • 160
 Didn’t think anything would make me want to trade in my Rootdown, but these paint schemes are A++.
  • 30
 Sigh, I hear ya. I loved Rootdown...and I love my Primer, but I've always been tempted by the Stylus because the pain schemes and graphics are ALWAYS a little nicer/more appealing...to me anyways.
  • 30
 @paolocolletti: Have them repaint one of those bad boys with their next batch then! I would but the shipping to and from across the border would likely double the cost.... take advantage of your location my friend!
  • 150
 Steel hardtail group test please?????
  • 90
 Good stack height, finally.
  • 50
 Love my full 27.5 version but that new stack height does sound nice.
  • 70
 160mm fork on a hardtail seems kinda crazy to me. That being said, I would love to demo one of these and see what it's all about. Seems like it could be wicked fun.
  • 240
 oh you haven't lived till you've dh raced a 24/26 mullet hardtail with an 8" dc fork.

ah, the foolish days of youth...
  • 131
 Have you ridden a hardtail with a 160mm fork? I’ve ridden a Primer with 160mm fork for 5 years and it feels great.
  • 20
 @eastonwest: I haven’t but would love to try!
  • 100
 Have you even tried the unmearerable pleasure of riding a hardcore hardtail with a big fork? Life is short, don't miss that Smile
  • 30
 they are as much fun as you can possibly have. the stylus is the best bike ever
  • 30
 My Rootdown sits just right with a 160mm fork, I really wouldnt want the bb any lower for the terrain i ride..super chunk mostly. ....Running my Stanton Switchback with a 170mm fork and its a hoot.
  • 30
 Had a Stanton with a 160mm fork was so much fun.
Shortish chainstays , shortish reach, 26" wheels but prob one of the funnest rides ever.

That was 10 years or so back when mtbing wasn't why-so-serious and people actually rode coz it was fun and not because of the length of dropper they needed or type of drivechain that was socially acceptable.
  • 10
 So fun. In the chunk, you get forward like Bruni and then plow through with your back tire hardly ever touching the ground. In corners, you gotta get back like Blenki so the fork doesn't dive & it grips like velcro. In a chunky corner good luck lol
  • 60
 i had an older STYLUS until recently. my 62 year old ankles can't take the beating anymore...fun bike though. did have it set up mullet for a time, and in some ways it was better/some ways not so much.
  • 20
 Oh yes, I have the same ankles. Now my knees are feeling it. My Stylus is still my “arrow” of choice. Love it.
  • 60
 I cant rip hard enough to do their bikes justice but damn if I'm not tempted to buy one anytime I see one!
  • 40
 I ran my Stylus mullet for pretty much the whole time I owned it, 160mm 29 fork that thing, was slack AF and super fun. I wish I never sold it, I might just have to consider pickup up one of these frames.
  • 50
 Is it just my eyes, or does the first picture zoom slightly as you slowly scroll down the page?
  • 20
 it totally does. you can track the tree trunks at borders
  • 60
 @pmhobson: Phew! It was either that or I was more drunk than I thought…
  • 30
 I need to convince myself not needing it!
I have a 26’ Stylus, still my daily ride, it has evolved with me, now me and my little daughter love riding it with the shotgun seat!
  • 10
 Looks sick. Curious about the need for headtube gussets though. Has anyone had their headtube junction start to crack? Often though about that with my Primer (that has no gusset) but Im probably not sending anything big enough to even phase it
  • 11
 Was a thing in bmx for a while, last I checked open plate gussets are the way to go. These blocked in type just move the stress to another area. As its going to have a suspension fork and not a rigid fork with a peg id say it's probably well over built.
  • 30
 Had a close friend crack a Stylus on the top tube. A factor was definitely where the top and down tube mated and were welded together on that generation frame. This gusset probably would’ve fixed his
  • 50
 Call those gussets?
My '98 Identiti Dr Jekyll will show you what a gusset is! 🤣
  • 50
 So sick, that Blue Steel color is 🔥
  • 50
 Chromag crew, my favorite industry people to see in BC.
  • 40
 Cannot wait to get my hands on one. Stylus is easily the best bike i have ever ridden
  • 10
 Another edit of you riding a Stylus, but newest version this time, all over the North West would be a good marketing campaign.
  • 40
 Look like I could be in the chromag family again..
  • 11
 If the wheelsize becomes mainstream I wouldn't be surprised if Chromag released a 32" wheel compatible frame. They used to make a 29+ frame that could run 29x3" tires. I can't remember what it was called, I think the name started with an A.
  • 50
 Chromag Arcturian
  • 10
 2.8-3" is where it's at out back for a mullet hard tail IMO. Bummed they didn't stretch things to make that possible on this, seems like it should be straightforward on a hard tail to accomplish, but I'm no bike designer.
  • 11
 Has Chromag started using threaded bottom brackets on their frames yet?

I really like some of their pads and components but when I was in the market for an aggressive TI hardtail two years ago, their lack of a threaded BB was a non-starter on the Rootdown TI.
  • 30
 Yep. The gen 6 Rootdown is threaded, and it seems like all their frames are trending that way in their revamps. Much more friendly than the press fit options.
  • 20
 I have a rootdown and absolutely love it. It consistently blows my mind with what it’s able to handle. And it’s fun toasting people who assume hardtails aren’t capable.
  • 51
 Arcturian ftw
  • 20
 Cable routing on the underside of the downtube has always bugged me on their bikes.
  • 30
 Looks sick! Hardtails are such fun. Still enjoying my bird forge
  • 30
 Ok, I'm in. Where do I sign?
  • 10
 If I was gonna man the fuck up I'd build one of these but as history has proven, I'd seldom use it and grab the full sus instead.
  • 30
 I hope they don't stop offering full 27.5 frames.
  • 10
 335mm BBH sounds massive to me. My last HT had 305mm (albeit with a 130mm fork).
  • 20
 running an old primer as a mullet with a 170 fork. Phenomenal bicycle.
  • 10
 Woah! Head angle at 60°???
  • 10
 @paolocolletti: lol, more like 63 probably
  • 30
 Great-looking bike!
  • 20
 That is soo cool, love everything about it
  • 20
 I hope to see Jeff Kendall-Weed as soon as possible on this banger!
  • 30
 Well done Chromag.
  • 21
 No downtube storage?! Really?!
  • 12
 Breaking news. It’s the mullet XC bike we’ve all been waiting for. Soon available in 32 front, 29 rear.
  • 40
 I mean, I'd try a Rootdown with a 120-130mm fork and a 32 front wheel. It'd probably be a hoot!
  • 1012
 "We believe that hardtails should be more than entry points."

Translation, you have the privilege to pay us $1150CAD for a frame built in Taiwan.
  • 11
 Looks like my daughter's Pinnacle Aspen Big Grin Seriously.
Below threshold threads are hidden







