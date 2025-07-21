Chromag Releases Mixed-Wheel Stylus Hardtail

PRESS RELEASE
The Stylus has long been a favourite of riders who want an all-out hardcore hardtail. Built tough, with geometry that rewards commitment and a frame that’s always up for a good time, it’s more than just a staple in the Chromag lineup — it’s earned a reputation as one of the most capable and no-nonsense hardtails out there. Now, the Stylus enters a new phase — meet the Stylus MX.What’s New?
This latest version brings the Stylus into mullet territory. Built around a 160mm fork, the mixed-wheel setup delivers the rollover and stability you want up front, with the flickability and clearance you love out back. It’s a natural progression for a bike that’s always blurred the line between trail smasher and dirt jumper.
We've made significant updates to match the evolving demands of hardtail riders. The geometry has been completely reworked for the mixed-wheel platform, giving the bike a planted front end and a lively rear that’s easy to move around.
The Blue Steel colour option.Built to Take a Beating
True to its roots, the Stylus MX is constructed with oversized chromoly tubing and a new headtube junction gusset to handle whatever you throw at it. We've updated the rear triangle with post-mount brake tabs and added ISCG tabs for chainguide setup, whether you're setting it up for enduro missions or bike park laps.
And yes, there’s room for big tires. Clearance for up to 2.6" rear rubber means you can push into loose corners and land sideways without worrying about frame buzz.
Why the Stylus MX?
|Gussets!—Someone on Reddit
We believe that hardtails should be more than entry points. The Stylus MX is a reminder of what a steel bike can do when it’s built right — from climbing techy singletrack to chasing your friends through jump lines. It's designed for riders who want simplicity without compromise, and a platform that invites creativity, not limitations.
Key Features:Why We Made This
☛ Mixed-wheel geometry: 160mm fork / 29” front, 27.5” rear
☛ Oversized chromoly tubing with reinforced gussets
☛ Post-mount rear brake tabs and ISCG tabs
☛ Trail-proven angles, updated for today’s riding
☛ Tire clearance up to 27.5 x 2.6”
If you’re that person riding a hardtail in terrain where everyone else is riding enduro bikes, you don’t have time for dainty things… you need a frame that can handle the rough stuff. We built the Stylus MX for riders who want all-out capability from a hardtail — without dialing it back. With the Stylus MX, we’re pushing that formula further — blending the unmistakable connection of a steel hardtail frame with the modern benefits of a mixed-wheel setup.
Taylor is also skiving off work to demonstrate the new Stylus' capabilities.
160mm travel, with a mixed wheel configuration provides the confidence to charge into rough terrain while keeping the rear end agile and responsive. The new geometry brings the tracking and rollover confidence of a big front wheel with the agility of a compact rear end that’s quick to react.
Sadly, James is not an ambi-tweaker.
The Stylus MX carries forward everything we value in a hardtail: durability, simplicity, and fun. Oversized chromoly tubes, reinforced gussets, and new ISCG and post-mount tabs make it tougher and more versatile than ever. It’s a bike you can trust for shuttle laps, bike park days, and backcountry missions alike.
We built the Stylus MX for riders who want to push a hardtail to its full potential, and maybe even surprise a few full-suspension die hards along the way. For all the specs, build details and more info, click here.Chromag bikes, parts, apparel and accessories are available online and at quality bike shops.
Really liked my stylus, I ran it mullet for a bit, but found the original geometry worked better around full 27.5, I even ran the 29er fork at 140 (which iirc is still ~17.5 mm over a 27.5 fork @ 160) to try to compensate for those changes but it still threw it off a bit. Shortened the reach too much and made it too slack. Although, I didn't really realize how much so until I swapped it back to 27.5.
Mildly surprised they kept the chainstays super short at 419 as things seem to be lengthening across the board these days, but that certainly helps maximize the mullet factor.
Not sure I'm a buyer yet but call me intrigued, I did just sell all my hardtails in the last year, could be a good excuse : ).
AND I really like all the geo charts/options they have in their FAQ link. It suggests how to run it dual 27.5 and keep the geo as is, etc etc... very smart little table because the people will be curious. Thanks @Chromagbikes !
Try this: With your feet directly below you, squat down and put your palms on the ground (kind of like a frog sitting up; squatted knees out to the side and hands in front of you). Now, without moving your head or shoulders in relation to your hands, walk your feet backwards away from your head and shoulders ending in a pushup position. You've now proportionally spread more weight to your hands.
Chainstay length is similar but not as drastic. With a super short chainstay, your weight distribution is similar to you being in a pushup position on your hands and knees. With a longer chainstay length your weight distribution is like you're in a pushup position on your hands and toes which increases the amount of pressure on your hands.
Some riders have bigger balls (Sam), others even have a third (yohann).
ah, the foolish days of youth...
Shortish chainstays , shortish reach, 26" wheels but prob one of the funnest rides ever.
That was 10 years or so back when mtbing wasn't why-so-serious and people actually rode coz it was fun and not because of the length of dropper they needed or type of drivechain that was socially acceptable.
I have a 26’ Stylus, still my daily ride, it has evolved with me, now me and my little daughter love riding it with the shotgun seat!
My '98 Identiti Dr Jekyll will show you what a gusset is! 🤣
I really like some of their pads and components but when I was in the market for an aggressive TI hardtail two years ago, their lack of a threaded BB was a non-starter on the Rootdown TI.
Translation, you have the privilege to pay us $1150CAD for a frame built in Taiwan.