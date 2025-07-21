Chromag Releases Mixed-Wheel Stylus Hardtail

The Stylus gets the Penny-farthing treatment.

PRESS RELEASE

Sales guy James turns the answer machine on to get out for a quick Lunch Lap™.

What’s New?

The Blue Steel colour option.

Built to Take a Beating

Gussets! — Someone on Reddit

Also available in Black Daze...

Why the Stylus MX?

... and Spanish Grey.

Key Features:

☛ Mixed-wheel geometry: 160mm fork / 29” front, 27.5” rear

☛ Oversized chromoly tubing with reinforced gussets

☛ Post-mount rear brake tabs and ISCG tabs

☛ Trail-proven angles, updated for today’s riding

☛ Tire clearance up to 27.5 x 2.6”



Why We Made This

It took over 700 tries to get the rim decals lined up perfectly.

Taylor is also skiving off work to demonstrate the new Stylus' capabilities.

Sadly, James is not an ambi-tweaker.