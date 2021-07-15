Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike

It looks like Chromag, the Canadian company renowned for their steel hardtails, has a full suspension bike on the way, at least based on their most recent Instagram post. There have been rumors about a Chromag that wasn't a hardtail making the rounds for years, but so far no production models have been released. Based on the photos, it looks like an aluminum frame (*gasp*) that uses a Horst link suspension layout is in the works.
Now, before you get that credit card out, keep in mind that there's a good chance this is a kids bike, designed for all the little shredders out there - another Instagram post
shows a stoked grom and their new ride. Still, it's a start - maybe someday the big kids will get a full sized version of their own...
43 Comments
Hub Spacing // Boost 148mm (Axle and Hanger Included)
Headset // 44-56 Semi Integrated
Seat Clamp Size // 35mm
Seatpost Size // 31.6mm
BB // 73mm Threaded, ISCG Tabs
Wheel Size // 24" (S1), 26" (S2)
Recommended Fork Travel // 140mm (S1), 150mm (S2)
Rear Travel // 140mm
Shock Size // 190 x 45mm
Shock Tune // MM1T
chromagbikes.com/pages/minor-threat-builds
Bruh - I got a Richard Cunningham one today.
