Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike

It looks like Chromag, the Canadian company renowned for their steel hardtails, has a full suspension bike on the way, at least based on their most recent Instagram post. There have been rumors about a Chromag that wasn't a hardtail making the rounds for years, but so far no production models have been released. Based on the photos, it looks like an aluminum frame (*gasp*) that uses a Horst link suspension layout is in the works.Now, before you get that credit card out, keep in mind that there's a good chance this is a kids bike, designed for all the little shredders out there - another Instagram post shows a stoked grom and their new ride. Still, it's a start - maybe someday the big kids will get a full sized version of their own...