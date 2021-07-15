Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike

Jul 15, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

It looks like Chromag, the Canadian company renowned for their steel hardtails, has a full suspension bike on the way, at least based on their most recent Instagram post. There have been rumors about a Chromag that wasn't a hardtail making the rounds for years, but so far no production models have been released. Based on the photos, it looks like an aluminum frame (*gasp*) that uses a Horst link suspension layout is in the works.

Now, before you get that credit card out, keep in mind that there's a good chance this is a kids bike, designed for all the little shredders out there - another Instagram post shows a stoked grom and their new ride. Still, it's a start - maybe someday the big kids will get a full sized version of their own...

43 Comments

  • 56 0
 If they'd've used a wideangle lens they could've got the whole bike in shot.
  • 50 4
 nah pb has it. It's behind the paywall
  • 8 0
 It's just scratching the Surface. Give it time.
  • 1 0
 You'd have to be a photographic Monk to get that shot.
  • 37 6
 Full review tomorrow and more *
* for only £9.99 per month
  • 5 1
 Not a bad price to see if it looks a like a Session
  • 1 3
 It’s been a day, and these jokes are getting old
  • 16 1
 3 months and 15 days late for April Fools, I guess they use Internet Explorer at Chromag
  • 2 0
 I also thought this was a April fool's joke!
  • 1 0
 Perhaps they're SUPER early for next April Fools?
  • 10 0
 I'm stunned that nobody took the bait from the article's title and turned the comments into a Minor Threat (google "Minor Threat Chromag" to find the pages on the Chromag website about this bike) themed pun-fest. Y'all are out of step with Kazimer's efforts at wordplay.
  • 9 0
 Minor Threat 24/26”. A bunch of them on the trails in Whistler already.
  • 11 4
 "10 Best New Bikes You Haven't Seen!" - PB 2022
  • 30 1
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/20960692
  • 2 0
 @jaydawg69: and HERE comes the paywall...
  • 3 0
 @jaydawg69: amazing
  • 3 0
 "I was early to finish, I was late to start, I might be an adult, but I'm a minor at heart. Go to college, be a man, what's the f*cking deal? It's not how old I am, it's how old I feel" —Ian MacKaye
  • 2 0
 Bottled Pacifism
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: Ahhhh...there's the dischord on the comments thread I was looking for. . . .
  • 1 0
 $3950 CAD // $3400 USD*

Hub Spacing // Boost 148mm (Axle and Hanger Included)
Headset // 44-56 Semi Integrated
Seat Clamp Size // 35mm
Seatpost Size // 31.6mm
BB // 73mm Threaded, ISCG Tabs
Wheel Size // 24" (S1), 26" (S2)
Recommended Fork Travel // 140mm (S1), 150mm (S2)
Rear Travel // 140mm
Shock Size // 190 x 45mm
Shock Tune // MM1T


chromagbikes.com/pages/minor-threat-builds
  • 6 1
 #chromagallthethings
  • 3 0
 This paywall situation is the best thing to happen since Reece Wallace won the world cup overall.
  • 2 1
 Why are they teasing? Just show us the bike man... >.> #OhComeON P.S. LOVE me an Aluuuminium bike\frame... 8D #YesPLEASE
  • 2 0
 I've seen the adult version getting around pemby.
  • 2 0
 First impressions without a word.
  • 7 0
 You can't believe your eyes at first
  • 9 0
 @mikekazimer: I got a Kaz reply, day made.
  • 1 0
 @Grimes1405:

Bruh - I got a Richard Cunningham one today.
  • 1 0
 Looks like front-end could be steel based on nothing other than the tubes being round
  • 4 0
 No it doesn't. Go and get your prescription checked.
  • 1 0
 100% a kid's bike. The site's menu now says 26"/24" when it used to only say 26"
  • 1 0
 A quick showed me a Chromag Minor threat is a 24 or 26 inch wheel kids full suspension bike, specs are up.
  • 2 0
 chromagbikes.com/pages/minor-threat-user-guide
  • 1 0
 Obviously no bottle – that thing will melt in commentator flames like a can of coke during recycling.
  • 1 0
 Oh good. maybe ill be able to sell that 24" rear wheel I've had kicking around my garage for 20 yrs!
  • 1 0
 maybe its psychological, but these new articles just dont feel the same. almost like i cant enjoy it anymore.
  • 2 0
 getting excited AF
  • 1 0
 Gettin from concept to proof of concept is the next step
  • 1 0
 There has been two locked up in the bike racks at my kid's school for the last year. They seem to be working ok.
  • 1 0
 I see red! And it hurts my head. I guess it must be something I read.
  • 1 0
 Isn't slag enough !
  • 1 0
 I knew that 3 years ago
  • 1 0
 no high pivot, no thanks

