Commencal Part Ways with George Brannigan



Ever since George AKA JoJo/GeoGeo/Georgio/GC(Good Clifford) joined the Commencal Vallnord DH Team 2 years ago, it's been nothing but good times, apart from those damned injuries... Heal up again soon bro!



It's always a pleasure to watch George riding a bike whether it's a DH, Enduro or an HT, he will always push himself and test his mad skills to the max. That, together with his professional and upbeat attitude are the reasons why he's one of the best! It was also great timing for us to have Kiwi George in NZ for the opening of Commencal New Zealand. In fact, his 2016 World Champs frame design (his first custom Worlds frame ever) has been a great sales success around the world, so thanks for the inspiration G!



Unfortunately, all good things come to an end and it's time for us to say ciao to George and wish him luck with his future ventures. We can't wait to see his trademark looseness, massive airtime and simple passion for riding for many more years to come yet, whichever bike he's riding… And we’re already looking forward to hearing his flawless French accent around the pits next year!

























