Commencal Part Ways with George Brannigan

Dec 28, 2017
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
Ciao George!

by COMMENCALbicycles
Ever since George AKA JoJo/GeoGeo/Georgio/GC(Good Clifford) joined the Commencal Vallnord DH Team 2 years ago, it's been nothing but good times, apart from those damned injuries... Heal up again soon bro!

It's always a pleasure to watch George riding a bike whether it's a DH, Enduro or an HT, he will always push himself and test his mad skills to the max. That, together with his professional and upbeat attitude are the reasons why he's one of the best! It was also great timing for us to have Kiwi George in NZ for the opening of Commencal New Zealand. In fact, his 2016 World Champs frame design (his first custom Worlds frame ever) has been a great sales success around the world, so thanks for the inspiration G!

Unfortunately, all good things come to an end and it's time for us to say ciao to George and wish him luck with his future ventures. We can't wait to see his trademark looseness, massive airtime and simple passion for riding for many more years to come yet, whichever bike he's riding… And we’re already looking forward to hearing his flawless French accent around the pits next year!

META HT AM MY18 - George Brannigan

by COMMENCALbicycles
26 Comments

  • + 8
 Is it a Canadian thing to treat a company or organization as if it is a plurality?

The headline should read: "Commencal Parts Ways With George Brannigan". This drives me nuts. Yes I know a company is made up of a few or a lot of people, but the company is still singular. A human being is made up of billions of atoms...yet a human being is still a singular entity.
  • + 4
 Totally with you - it's a common grammatical misconception. Mainstream media does it all the time.
  • + 10
 Commencal ‘part’ ways would be grammatically correct to all Brits on this site I think...
  • + 2
 @ears-in-snow: agreed
  • + 2
 I think Americans are actually in the minority here. Or maybe I'm wrong, but I definitely know it's not wrong in other countries.
  • + 1
 @wpplayer18: Could be. According to American English grammar rules, it makes no sense.
  • + 2
 Agreed, I'm no expert but I'd also suggest that if the headline read "Commencal and George Brannigan part ways", that would be OK, no?
  • + 1
 It's just a typical Trumpore
  • + 1
 @robaussie99: Yes, that would be technically correct. Although not the recommended strong sentence structure.
  • + 1
 @wpplayer18: And yet have those countries been to the Moon? I thought not.
  • + 1
 Grammar discussion on PB. Still better than ebikes.
  • + 9
 Passing around riders like chlamydia
  • + 10
 #reamtumors
  • + 4
 Him + wyn + Brook = SICK NZ TEAM damn I cant wait to know
  • + 6
 @RedBurn: Time for a Zerode Dh team.
  • + 4
 Where to? That is the question.
  • + 4
 him and Mc Donald teaming up would be rad
  • + 4
 Can any one team sustain that much shred?
  • + 1
 I always wonder if the team/rider splits are really as amicable as the press releases would have you believe. Perhaps I'm just cynical, maybe there really are no hard feelings and no one is ever upset about it.
  • + 5
 I hope devinci
  • + 1
 @mxmtb he comes from there .. returning is something whe rarely see
  • + 4
 Norco!
  • + 1
 @TheRaven I don't think it's a Canadian thing, just poor writing/editing. It drives me nuts as well.
  • + 1
 An all Kiwi team would be sick. Himself, Brook, and Wyn. Imagine that
