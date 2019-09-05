Clarks' $99 4-Piston DH Brake, Formula's Gold Cura, and MRP's New Fork Internals - Eurobike 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Mike Levy  


There are a few different options to choose from if you need a lot of stopping power but don't have a lot of money, including the new M4 brake from Clarks that retails for just $99 USD per end. The British brand's catalog is full of cable-operated and dual-piston offerings, but the 252-gram M4 is their first enduro and downhill-focused stopper.

Down at the caliper, Clarks has gone with a two-piece design that's held together with large bolts, no doubt to save on some manufacturing costs. The caliper isn't just a big chunk of metal, though, with them doing a good job at removing extra material and making it look shapely. The pads are unique to the M4, though. Clarks will offer the brake with 160, 180, and 200mm rotors, and they'll be both e-bike and analog-bike versions.


Eurobike 2019
Eurobike 2019
At $99 USD, could the M4 bring big power without a big price?


Up top, the lever is quite long and with a pronounced hook at the end, and reach is adjustable by using a small hex key rather than turning a dial. More cost-saving. The perch is hinged, too. Like their other hydraulic brakes, the M4 runs on mineral fluid.

Would you consider the $99 USD M4 brake, or will you stick to the more well-known names?



Eurobike 2019
MRP says that their 'Chocoluxe' internals lower friction by 37-percent compared to the original Ribbon fork.


MRP didn't have any all-new products in their booth, but there's an important update to their suspension forks that's worth taking a closer look at. Friction is the enemy, of course, and they're saying they've reduced it by a massive 37-percent compared to the first-generation Ribbon fork via their 'Chocoluxe' internals.

The strange name comes from the brown color of the Norglide material, and MRP has used it at the air-spring seal head, damper seals, damper IFP, and for "damper support." They're claiming that it's a much more stable material when temperatures are changing, like when your suspension starts to warm up after extended use, or if the humidity is high. Does it actually work? They had a display to play with at their booth that had both new and old pistons on a dummy shaft. The old piston slid up and down by hand, but it'd stay wherever you left, whereas the Chocoluxe piston was far easier to slide up and down, and it would actually fall under its own weight. The new internals will be put to use on all of MRP's forks, too, not just their high-end stuff.


Eurobike 2019
Eurobike 2019
MRP's updated Wave2 chainring is said to offer better retention and less noise.


Other MRP news includes a revised Wave2 chainring design that's said to offer better retention and compatibility with Shimano's 12-speed chains. That comes from a re-shaped narrow-wide tooth profile that's supposed to be quieter, too, and there's also a new version that'll fit Shimano's latest XTR M9100 crankset. Weights start at 38-grams.



Eurobike 2019
Eurobike 2019
Looking for a bit of bling?


While not exactly new, Formula's four-piston Cura brake is simply too gold to ignore. The top-end is the same as the standard Cura stopper, including the tool-free reach adjustment, but it's all different down at the bottom with four 18mm-diameter pucks and different pads. Pricing is a bit different than Clarks' M4, though, with them going for $218 USD per end.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Brakes Suspension Clarks Formula MRP Eurobike 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
170987 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
118481 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
79189 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
78011 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70021 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
56783 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
51183 views
Interview: Emily Batty on Loneliness, Burnout & The 2020 Olympics
43810 views

15 Comments

  • 18 0
 analog-bike???????????????? WTF.........I never want to hear that again
  • 2 0
 yeah, that's bullshit - all the bikes on PB are obviously digital
  • 1 0
 Bullshit, innit?
  • 3 0
 How about acoustic bike then?
  • 3 1
 Another Stupid Pinkbike new name, just like Downcountry.
  • 3 0
 @endurocat: Eeesh, you guys are riled. I'm just differentiating between e-bikes and mountain bikes. Calm yourselves and call the bikes whatever you want Smile
  • 1 0
 That's cringeworthy. I'd be fine with "wireless" bikes. Though not all pedal-unassisted bikes can claim that nowadays.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: The best way to differentiate between the two is by calling mountain bikes "bikes", and never talking about e-bikes.
  • 2 0
 Having experienced clarks brakes multiple times, the old adage 'if it looks too good to be true, it probably is' rings very true. The clarks c2 brakes were 40 quid for a full set, including rotors and adaptors. The first time my mate tried a back hop on them (his new budget bike) the mount and calliper pretty much exploded. The rotors were super low quality steel, the pads were shocking, everything about them bar the price was bad. The skeletals another mate had reminded me of my original Hayes stroker rides: shit. No power, no modulation, poor lever shape, limited adjustments. I would hope these 4 pots would be better for the money but I'd be dubious. Shimano zees can be had for not much more (albeit without rotor or mount but still) and would be my recommendation for budget high power brakes.
  • 1 0
 Friend had a set, first time he braked hard, 5 of the rotor bolts snapped, the one that didn't snap held the disc on, which ended up cone shaped after getting jammed in the caliper while the wheel continued turning,then the 1 remaining bolt snapped the mount out of his hub rendering the front wheel as scrap, all in one wheel rotation. Clarks are junk.
  • 2 0
 Those Cura’s are usually closer to $150 per end, that $218 price is high for what you actually will pay from most sites I’ve seen. Most of the sites are not in the USA though.
  • 1 0
 Still they're really great brakes and great value too, they're equivalent to the upper tier brakes of Shimano and Sram.
  • 2 0
 Cura brakes are great! 2 seasons, no bleeding, no adjusting and completely consistent.. always! In the UK they are much cheaper too.
  • 1 0
 If those clarks levers work well enough (and consistently) with my 4pot shimano calipers... mmm...
  • 1 0
 Those 99 dolla 4 pots look awefully like old Deore's.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017603
Mobile Version of Website