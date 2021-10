1895 Lu-Mi-Num.

1999 Porsche FS Evolution.

1993 Look Monoblade KG196.

1986 Kestrel 4000.

1882 Baylis-Thomas "Harvard."

Still a bike, but this one is gas-powered. Classic Honda at the Yoshimura booth

An Italian classic with a special Wilier Triestina signature finish.

The very first Stumpjumper circa 1981.

Shaun Palmer's 1996 FSR DH.

Manitou full-suspension bike.

Given that the event is called the Sea Otter Classic, it only makes sense to show some classic bikes from our sport's past. Feast your eyes on some of the good, bad, and downright wild bikes that we found at the venue, from an 1895 Lu-Mi-Num to Palmer's Specialized DH bike. Do you ever own or ride any of these? Which one would you most like to take for a ride today?