Classified's Wireless Internally-Geared Hub Increases 1x Drivetrain Range by 45%, Doubles the Number of Gears

Inside, the two planetary gears offer 1:1 and 1:0.7 ratios, giving you a lower (easier) range than what your traditional setup might suggest. For example, if you have an 11-34T cassette on your gravel bike, you would expect to have a 309% gearing range, but the Classified hub will increase this to 451%. The shifting is wirelessly controlled and the hub can apparently get it done in 150 milliseconds. It's also claimed to work under loads of up to 1,000 watts. Hhmm, maybe no big sprints then...



At this point in time, Classified hubs require a proprietary cassette and there are currently four on offer, from 11-27T to 11-34T, which, when combined with the hub, offer 358% to 451% ranges.



Classified's chart showing the available gear ranges