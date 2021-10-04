Claudio Caluori Aims to Take On Nino Schurter in a 'Neverresting' Challenge for Pump for Peace

Press Release: Velosolutions
The downhiller's loudmouth challenges the 9 times cross country world champion in an epic e-bike race on the World Cup Downhill track in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, to raise funds for Pump for Peace.
The ultimate e-bike race between Nino Schurter and Claudio Caluori is set to take place on 9 October 2021 with the aim to raise 1 Million Euro for Pump for Peace projects in countries all over the world, making cycling accessible to everyone.The concept
- Taking e-bike racing to a new level in a never seen format
- Over 10’000 vertical meters of climbing and redescending
- 25 climbs of 403 vertical meters to the top
- 25 downhill runs on the World Cup track in the Bike Kingdom in Lenzerheide
- Nino’s and Claudio’s sponsors joining the effort for the fundraising
- Spectators and fans participating in the fundraiser on pumpforpeace.comThe rules
- Whoever finishes the 25 laps first, wins the race.
- Riders are allowed to swap bikes similar to cyclocross racing in order to change/charge batteries.What is Pump for Peace?
Pump for Peace, is a global initiative by Velosolutionsis introducing kids to a healthy, respectful and tolerant lifestyle. Velosolutions Pump Tracks are social hubs and a great platform for communities to develop a sense of togetherness. At Pump for Peace, we collaborate with governments, local organisations and private companies to bring pump tracks to underprivileged or disadvantaged areas. How did this get started?
Nino and Claudio went for a ride together in their home town just after Claudio came back from a crazy Pump for Peace project in Israel during the conflict in May. Claudio must have still been buzzing from that experience when he thought he could challenge the World’s greatest Mountain Bike Cross Country racer in a competition that could take all day long. What was Claudio thinking?
The answer to that is very clear: He wants to get all of those projects up and running, that are waiting to be built in South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Palestine, Iran, Tobago, Navajo Reservation, Armenia, and many more.
Nino has been one of the “Guardians”, which is a team of Pump for Peace ambassadors, for quite a while and he knew, it was time for him to act. So, despite a totally crazy busy season, including the Olympic Games, he committed to take the challenge and help make cycling accessible to people all around the World.
Immediately, SRAM, Scott, Vittoria, PeakPunk and GoPro confirmed to join our efforts to make this happen, which we’re very grateful for! The money from the partners and sponsors go to Pump for Peace just like the donations from the fans and spectators.How can you help, participate, donate?
- Please spread the word and visit pumpforpeace.com/neverresting
to make a donation to help us reach our goal of 1 million Euro for projects in Africa, Central/South America, Asia, Middle East.
- Come to the event in Lenzerheide on 9th October
- Join us at the concert in the Kurhaus after the raceWatch
Follow the live stream on Pinkbike or pumpforpeace.com
Nino and Claudio say thank you to all who contribute to this insane project.
