Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
Jun 28, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
graemeiow
(14 mins ago)
Yeooow - awesome track, can't wait - come on the brits!
[Reply]
+ 2
wheelie7
(2 mins ago)
Do what to the Brits?!?!
[Reply]
+ 1
eswebster
(0 mins ago)
Brand new pads on a WC DH course... you'd have to be hung over with minimal brain activity to pull that... I bet they wore in quick though
.
Amazing preview as always.... 180BPM talking normally, no idea how you pull that off each week!
[Reply]
+ 3
sayitlikejohn
(8 mins ago)
I can feel his hangover in the struggle to talk.
[Reply]
+ 1
kdiggity
(6 mins ago)
Claudio's course previews are almost more entertaining than the races themselves.
[Reply]
+ 2
jemtrail
(3 mins ago)
Claudio course previews are the best thing we never knew we needed.
[Reply]
+ 1
haroman666
(1 mins ago)
Fuck yeeeeeeeah this is a proper track! Gonna be a good one boys.
[Reply]
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(3 mins ago)
That's a proper downhill track! Can't wait to watch it
[Reply]
+ 1
Shatner
(1 mins ago)
Christ, that Red Bull video player is atrocious
[Reply]
+ 1
QuebecPoulin
(1 mins ago)
Best day of the week ????
[Reply]
