Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

Jun 28, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

10 Comments

  • + 5
 Yeooow - awesome track, can't wait - come on the brits!
  • + 2
 Do what to the Brits?!?!
  • + 1
 Brand new pads on a WC DH course... you'd have to be hung over with minimal brain activity to pull that... I bet they wore in quick though Smile .

Amazing preview as always.... 180BPM talking normally, no idea how you pull that off each week!
  • + 3
 I can feel his hangover in the struggle to talk.
  • + 1
 Claudio's course previews are almost more entertaining than the races themselves.
  • + 2
 Claudio course previews are the best thing we never knew we needed.
  • + 1
 Fuck yeeeeeeeah this is a proper track! Gonna be a good one boys.
  • + 1
 That's a proper downhill track! Can't wait to watch it Big Grin
  • + 1
 Christ, that Red Bull video player is atrocious
  • + 1
 Best day of the week ????

