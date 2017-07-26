VIDEOS

Claudio Rides Stevie Smith's Bike

Jul 26, 2017
by Claudio Caluori  
Claudio Caluori and Mark Wallace - Stevie Smith Memorial Park

by claudiocaluori
Views: 300    Faves: 2    Comments: 4


Claudio Caluori has been working on the Steve Smith Bike Park in Nanaimo, BC, and recently got to take a very special ride with Mark Wallace. Tiann Smith invited Claudio to ride Stevie’s personal training bike down one of his favourite trails, and the place where his ashes were laid to rest.

You know this is a good one.

It's been amazing to see the mountain bike community come together to create the Steve Smith Bike Park, and we're excited for the opening in a few weeks. The park features a main pumptrack, a kids pumptrack, and a jump park with Flow Form ramps. Velosolutions lead the pumptrack builds, and the jump park build was lead by Jordie Lunn, Luke Fulton and Dan Leney. The whole community of Nanaimo has gotten behind this project, with many people and businesses donating money, machinery, and time to realize Stevie's dream of a bike park there.

The grand opening is August 9th, 1pm, at Beban Park (next to the BMX track) in Nanaimo. There will be World Cup pros, industry supporters, sponsors, and lots of people having a blast and honouring Stevie's memory. See you there!

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Last time I was this early Stevie was kicking ass at the World Cups
  • + 1
 This is bone chilling. So much respect for Claudio

