VIDEOS
Claudio's Course Preview - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
Jul 5, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
23 Comments
Score
Time
+ 14
grossplak
(34 mins ago)
How did he survive that failed jump?
[Reply]
+ 7
bigburd
(34 mins ago)
Looks like a proper DH track to me now.
[Reply]
+ 1
EnduroManiac
(29 mins ago)
Yeah about leogang level with less pedaling. Mmm.
[Reply]
+ 1
bigburd
(26 mins ago)
Leogang with out the KM sprint in the middle kinda level I think, looks good now it's all blown up to me.
[Reply]
+ 2
zede
(11 mins ago)
@bigburd
: bikeparky like leogang but rough and rocky like a proper dh track. So basically, like leogang without track maintenance
[Reply]
+ 1
haroman666
(21 mins ago)
Looks like an amazing course to ride. A lovely balance between jumpy bikepark and steep/rough stuff.
For me, not on the same WC level as last weekend, but I expect it will be good to watch. Buzzin
[Reply]
+ 4
ianmp
(31 mins ago)
What's a blocked chain? And a blocked crank? That was a solid case btw
[Reply]
+ 1
bigburd
(25 mins ago)
Jammed up I guess, like when it gets all bunched up when back pedalling, may of hit his chain device or some thing.
[Reply]
+ 2
BCpov
Plus
(20 mins ago)
Probably the chain stuck in the guide or chainstay.
[Reply]
+ 3
keatonistheguy
(32 mins ago)
Favorite part of WC other than the race itself!
[Reply]
+ 3
morcombemedia
(43 mins ago)
wow that was scintallating
[Reply]
+ 2
McKeever
(14 mins ago)
If i came up that short I don't think id say "I Think Ill have to go back up and do it again"
[Reply]
+ 1
beauharalson
(10 mins ago)
I've come up short on jumps before, but holy smokes that missed double looked painful- hats off to Claudio for going back up the hill.
[Reply]
+ 1
T-Bot
(17 mins ago)
Was it left turn, right turn, left turn or right turn, left turn, right turn? Could get very confusing.
[Reply]
+ 2
esstinkay
(28 mins ago)
can't stop laughing. I love claudio.
[Reply]
+ 1
mike-e
(5 mins ago)
Claudio just kills me....how can he give such commentary while flying down a hill like that??!? Awesome.
[Reply]
+ 1
fingerbangextreme
(2 mins ago)
The final drop looked nothing compared to that double that he crashed on. That looked massive!
[Reply]
+ 1
woodybepierced
(5 mins ago)
There really is nothing better than a Claudio course preview!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
steelpolish
(24 mins ago)
This is going to be a fun race to watch!
[Reply]
+ 1
rbarbier12
(21 mins ago)
French rider takes all the french lines...
[Reply]
- 6
RedBurn
(29 mins ago)
Dont know what to think. Too smooth and bikeparky, nothing to do with rough and steep Vallnord that everyone loves so much. Track hasnt changed at all and theres still the unnecessary feature, the plunge, which will cause serious injury for at least one rider
[Reply]
+ 4
nvranka
(17 mins ago)
Unnecessary ? Get out of here man
[Reply]
+ 1
zede
(10 mins ago)
@RedBurn
smooth? wtf man, press replay and check how smooth is the ground haha
[Reply]
