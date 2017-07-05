VIDEOS

Claudio's Course Preview - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017

Jul 5, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


23 Comments

  • + 14
 How did he survive that failed jump?
  • + 7
 Looks like a proper DH track to me now.
  • + 1
 Yeah about leogang level with less pedaling. Mmm.
  • + 1
 Leogang with out the KM sprint in the middle kinda level I think, looks good now it's all blown up to me.
  • + 2
 @bigburd: bikeparky like leogang but rough and rocky like a proper dh track. So basically, like leogang without track maintenance
  • + 1
 Looks like an amazing course to ride. A lovely balance between jumpy bikepark and steep/rough stuff.

For me, not on the same WC level as last weekend, but I expect it will be good to watch. Buzzin Big Grin
  • + 4
 What's a blocked chain? And a blocked crank? That was a solid case btw
  • + 1
 Jammed up I guess, like when it gets all bunched up when back pedalling, may of hit his chain device or some thing.
  • + 2
 Probably the chain stuck in the guide or chainstay.
  • + 3
 Favorite part of WC other than the race itself!
  • + 3
 wow that was scintallating
  • + 2
 If i came up that short I don't think id say "I Think Ill have to go back up and do it again"
  • + 1
 I've come up short on jumps before, but holy smokes that missed double looked painful- hats off to Claudio for going back up the hill.
  • + 1
 Was it left turn, right turn, left turn or right turn, left turn, right turn? Could get very confusing.
  • + 2
 can't stop laughing. I love claudio.
  • + 1
 Claudio just kills me....how can he give such commentary while flying down a hill like that??!? Awesome.
  • + 1
 The final drop looked nothing compared to that double that he crashed on. That looked massive!
  • + 1
 There really is nothing better than a Claudio course preview!!!
  • + 1
 This is going to be a fun race to watch!
  • + 1
 French rider takes all the french lines...
