VIDEOS
Claudio's Course Preview - Leogang DH World Cup 2017
Jun 8, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
/
@claudiocaluori
29 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 16
syncro
(42 mins ago)
I feel like a spaghetti !!!!!
[Reply]
+ 9
dukesofhazzard
(39 mins ago)
Glad to see Claudio chicken out on that finish line jump, then overcome his fear and send it!
[Reply]
+ 1
mkul7r4
(3 mins ago)
Just gonna senddddddd itttttttt
[Reply]
+ 6
DirtyDee
(48 mins ago)
Yeeeessssssss! World Cup weekend has begun.
[Reply]
+ 3
poozank
(35 mins ago)
WAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELS
[Reply]
+ 1
Braddlie
(32 mins ago)
The cannon at the start is awesome! Yet again another nice preview of a WC track! But saying that Claudio i invited you to the pub on Sunday and you said 'Ill be thier' never seen you....... may have been the massive beer goggles i was wearing that night!!
[Reply]
+ 2
bigburd
(14 mins ago)
Don't blame him for chickening out on that jump ! The speed into it was just insane, got me buzzing when he went back up and nailed it tho
[Reply]
+ 3
preach
(39 mins ago)
this makes me wish Claudio was the commentator for this whole Trump/Comey thing...I might watch it then.
[Reply]
+ 2
brand-new
(38 mins ago)
Such a mellow track after last weeks' at Fort Bill, makes for a much less interesting race. At least we should get a fair analysis of where 29ers stand in terms of speed.
[Reply]
+ 3
moose-tastes-good
(44 mins ago)
Gx eagle and now Claudio! Could this get any better?!
[Reply]
+ 1
Rucker10
(3 mins ago)
Geeze, I can't imagine why the WC riders would complain about there tracks getting too "bike park-y." They all gonna race 4x bikes down this or what?
[Reply]
+ 2
leopaul
(31 mins ago)
that's where the wagon wheels come into play? more like that's where marcelos sheer strength comes into play
[Reply]
+ 3
jackfrischkorn
(45 mins ago)
Wow, this is way better than English class
[Reply]
+ 3
willer
(35 mins ago)
"I feel like spaghetti"
[Reply]
+ 1
Ndelcastillo
(19 mins ago)
it doesnt matter if you got wagon wheels when someone can have marcelo's strenght
[Reply]
+ 3
mtnallen
(37 mins ago)
I heart Claudio
[Reply]
+ 2
b-wicked
(43 mins ago)
Yup, there it is 29'' gambler right there
[Reply]
+ 3
racecase
(34 mins ago)
That too big a gamble for me.
[Reply]
+ 1
b-wicked
(3 mins ago)
@racecase
: Winning Roulette Tips
5. If you find that you’re losing often, reduce your bet amounts, bet on a number in the middle column and paint the number. A classic example is betting on Black 29 – place a chip on each corner around the number 29. Next, place a chip between the 0 and 00. This will lower your spending money and give you time to get back on a possible winning streak.
bettingcorp.com/?page_id=63
[Reply]
+ 2
kitpotato
(48 mins ago)
I know its a bit late but pinkbike where are the whistler first day stats?
[Reply]
+ 1
Rainozeros
(2 mins ago)
That track is plain boring. Nothing got improved here. I thought they wanted to take most bike parky things out.
[Reply]
+ 1
Normalfanofolk
(4 mins ago)
Claudio sounds like one of the Muppets but I can't think which one
[Reply]
+ 1
jackdichiara2013
(46 mins ago)
Even Claudio has succumbed to the 29ers... who will be next?
[Reply]
+ 3
mecagoenvuestrosmuertos
(42 mins ago)
€€€€ is the reason
[Reply]
+ 2
GOGRANDE
(41 mins ago)
Track looks so fun.
[Reply]
+ 2
jdsusmc
Plus
(38 mins ago)
Love this track!
[Reply]
+ 2
WAtrailmaker
(40 mins ago)
Thanks again Cloudio!
[Reply]
+ 1
CHGM
(15 mins ago)
Marcelo southamerican proud!!
[Reply]
+ 1
WaterBear
(6 mins ago)
God I love Claudio.
[Reply]
