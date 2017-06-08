VIDEOS

Claudio's Course Preview - Leogang DH World Cup 2017

Jun 8, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @claudiocaluori


29 Comments

  • + 16
 I feel like a spaghetti !!!!!
  • + 9
 Glad to see Claudio chicken out on that finish line jump, then overcome his fear and send it!
  • + 1
 Just gonna senddddddd itttttttt
  • + 6
 Yeeeessssssss! World Cup weekend has begun.
  • + 3
 WAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELSWAGONWHEELS
  • + 1
 The cannon at the start is awesome! Yet again another nice preview of a WC track! But saying that Claudio i invited you to the pub on Sunday and you said 'Ill be thier' never seen you....... may have been the massive beer goggles i was wearing that night!!
  • + 2
 Don't blame him for chickening out on that jump ! The speed into it was just insane, got me buzzing when he went back up and nailed it tho Smile
  • + 3
 this makes me wish Claudio was the commentator for this whole Trump/Comey thing...I might watch it then.
  • + 2
 Such a mellow track after last weeks' at Fort Bill, makes for a much less interesting race. At least we should get a fair analysis of where 29ers stand in terms of speed.
  • + 3
 Gx eagle and now Claudio! Could this get any better?!
  • + 1
 Geeze, I can't imagine why the WC riders would complain about there tracks getting too "bike park-y." They all gonna race 4x bikes down this or what?
  • + 2
 that's where the wagon wheels come into play? more like that's where marcelos sheer strength comes into play
  • + 3
 Wow, this is way better than English class
  • + 3
 "I feel like spaghetti"
  • + 1
 it doesnt matter if you got wagon wheels when someone can have marcelo's strenght
  • + 3
 I heart Claudio
  • + 2
 Yup, there it is 29'' gambler right there Big Grin
  • + 3
 That too big a gamble for me.
  • + 1
 @racecase: Winning Roulette Tips

5. If you find that you’re losing often, reduce your bet amounts, bet on a number in the middle column and paint the number. A classic example is betting on Black 29 – place a chip on each corner around the number 29. Next, place a chip between the 0 and 00. This will lower your spending money and give you time to get back on a possible winning streak.

bettingcorp.com/?page_id=63
  • + 2
 I know its a bit late but pinkbike where are the whistler first day stats?
  • + 1
 That track is plain boring. Nothing got improved here. I thought they wanted to take most bike parky things out.
  • + 1
 Claudio sounds like one of the Muppets but I can't think which one
  • + 1
 Even Claudio has succumbed to the 29ers... who will be next?
  • + 3
 €€€€ is the reason
  • + 2
 Track looks so fun.
  • + 2
 Love this track!
  • + 2
 Thanks again Cloudio!
  • + 1
 Marcelo southamerican proud!!
  • + 1
 God I love Claudio.

Post a Comment



