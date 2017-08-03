Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Claudio's Course Preview - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017
Aug 3, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
MENTIONS
:
@redbullbike
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
Wheelersmtbholidays
(33 mins ago)
Best time of the week.
[Reply]
+ 1
JSP23
(23 mins ago)
Agreed
[Reply]
+ 1
zixs
(6 mins ago)
At 190bpm you can barely talk so it`s mostly an issue with accuracy of the HR device. Saying this from a lotta personal experience with HR monitoring. Claudio`s heart rate looks like around ~160bpm.
[Reply]
+ 3
Mirks
Plus
(17 mins ago)
Claudio is the most fun to watch and listen to. Love him!
[Reply]
+ 1
Joe89
(16 mins ago)
If I had to have a man crush. I'd prolly have to go to go with Sick Mick....bring honest
[Reply]
+ 1
ytei
(8 mins ago)
We now know Claudios' only weekness - Hot blonde spectators!
[Reply]
+ 1
poah
(9 mins ago)
his heart rate seems rather high
[Reply]
+ 1
fredohyeah
(12 mins ago)
through a restaurant! class!
[Reply]
+ 1
pweb79
(10 mins ago)
Heart rate at a steady 190bpm....... Still casually talks..!!
[Reply]
+ 1
handynzl
(15 mins ago)
It's lewd-re-criss!
[Reply]
10 Comments
