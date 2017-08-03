VIDEOS

Claudio's Course Preview - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Aug 3, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

10 Comments

  • + 8
 Best time of the week.
  • + 1
 Agreed
  • + 1
 At 190bpm you can barely talk so it`s mostly an issue with accuracy of the HR device. Saying this from a lotta personal experience with HR monitoring. Claudio`s heart rate looks like around ~160bpm.
  • + 3
 Claudio is the most fun to watch and listen to. Love him!
  • + 1
 If I had to have a man crush. I'd prolly have to go to go with Sick Mick....bring honest
  • + 1
 We now know Claudios' only weekness - Hot blonde spectators!
  • + 1
 his heart rate seems rather high
  • + 1
 through a restaurant! class!
  • + 1
 Heart rate at a steady 190bpm....... Still casually talks..!!
  • + 1
 It's lewd-re-criss!

