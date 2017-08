It's the last course preview of the 2017 UCI MTB World Cup and Claudio is going out with a bang... well more like a crash! Joined by Ed Masters, who was drafted in last minute and had to be roused from bed with his mechanic to make it to the top of the track in time. Claudio gives him a quick lowdown of the course changes while they ride the gondola up but despite his knowledge of the new track it's still Claudio who comes a cropper.