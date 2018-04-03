VIDEOS

Summer Flow in Australia - Video

Apr 3, 2018
by Matt Staggs  
Clean Cut: Tyson Wise

by MattStaggs
Views: 5,065    Faves: 57    Comments: 0



When acquiring a new downhill bike, what else would you rather do than film some incredible riding at the local. Tyson Wise doesn't disappoint in this latest piece: Clean Cut







 THAT double rock drop at 1:08 looked easy but sure pretty blind on approach
 Sick vid
 riding good, music bad
 nice music.

