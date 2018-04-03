Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Summer Flow in Australia - Video
Apr 3, 2018
by
Matt Staggs
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Clean Cut: Tyson Wise
by
MattStaggs
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 5,065
Faves:
57
Comments: 0
When acquiring a new downhill bike, what else would you rather do than film some incredible riding at the local. Tyson Wise doesn't disappoint in this latest piece: Clean Cut
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
North Shore Billet Announces The Quadrant Ring™
113150 views
Shimano's Wild New Shifting Chain Guide - First Look
68578 views
Final Results: EWS Colombia 2018
66670 views
Spotted: Sam Hill Riding Clips?
59842 views
Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything
53835 views
Transition Smuggler Carbon - Review
43786 views
New Industry Standard Set to Make a Massive Splash
43611 views
Martin Maes Out of EWS Colombia With Shoulder Injury
40810 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
j-davin
(1 days ago)
THAT double rock drop at 1:08 looked easy but sure pretty blind on approach
[Reply]
+ 2
maynardle3
(1 days ago)
Sick vid
[Reply]
+ 1
BrianRichards
(7 hours ago)
riding good, music bad
[Reply]
+ 1
mokydot
(1 days ago)
nice music.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023715
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment