Clever Standard's Clever Tools - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Tomo Ichikawa is a Japanese designer who makes (you guessed it) clever designs to solve some of mountain biking's most annoying issues—especially involving flats and chains. You'll find his designs across many different companies' catalogues, but Clever Standard
is his own brand.
As Tomo graciously walked us through his product lineup, we couldn't help but laugh as "but wait, there's more"
moments piled on top of each other. The way all of his products work with each other and build on the system is like grown up Lego for bike nerds and I absolutely love it.
Tomo has his products manufactured in Taiwan, often using recycled nylon from fishing nets reinforced with glass fibre. I really like this material, it's strong and resilient like nylon, but also incredibly stiff. Bonus that it's using recycled material.
The Anchor Stack Net is a tubeless tire repair plugger that holds a spare link, has room for a bunch of preloaded barbs, and uses a captive plug plus bacon strip to seal a hole. The optional metal barbs are reuseable, although if you're careful you'll be able to reuse the plastic ones too.
But wait, there's more.
And still more.
You can buy Clever Standard's tools through their e-commerce site
. The DIY Anchor Stack Net will be available in April and cost around $20 USD. The first batch of Captain Hook valve caps are waiting for anodizing but should be on the site soon as well; they will cost $8 USD for the pair. You can also follow Clever Standard on Facebook
and Instagram
.