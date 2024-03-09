Clever Standard's Clever Tools - Taipei Cycle Show 2024

Mar 9, 2024
by Brian Park  
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
This little injection molded kit snaps out of a frame and combines into a clever (sorry) tire plug kit. Super fun to build, and seems easy to use.

Tomo Ichikawa is a Japanese designer who makes (you guessed it) clever designs to solve some of mountain biking's most annoying issues—especially involving flats and chains. You'll find his designs across many different companies' catalogues, but Clever Standard is his own brand.

As Tomo graciously walked us through his product lineup, we couldn't help but laugh as "but wait, there's more" moments piled on top of each other. The way all of his products work with each other and build on the system is like grown up Lego for bike nerds and I absolutely love it.

Tomo has his products manufactured in Taiwan, often using recycled nylon from fishing nets reinforced with glass fibre. I really like this material, it's strong and resilient like nylon, but also incredibly stiff. Bonus that it's using recycled material.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Grown up Lego.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Once you snap out the parts and build this DIY plug tool it's very nice.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Storage for rocket plugs.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
The plastic plugger is robust enough for long term use if you're careful, but there's an optional aluminum upgrade as well.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
The rocket barb stays in the tire.

The Anchor Stack Net is a tubeless tire repair plugger that holds a spare link, has room for a bunch of preloaded barbs, and uses a captive plug plus bacon strip to seal a hole. The optional metal barbs are reuseable, although if you're careful you'll be able to reuse the plastic ones too.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Clever Standard's barbs fit on 2mm and 3mm allen keys for alternative plugging methods.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Modular plug options.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Tomo's aluminum TCS Rocket Plug kit is licensed by WTB.

But wait, there's more.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
The Captain Hook is a valve cap that doubles as two different spoke key sizes as well as a valve core tool.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Use two to undo stubborn, gunked up valves.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
The $8 Adaptool 2.0, licensed by Maxxis, adapts presta to schrader...
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
...but it also doubles as a valve tool to pull the valve core and maximize airflow for seating tubeless tires.

And still more.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
The C02ools ratchet threads onto a new or spent C02 cartridge for full-size leverage on a tiny ratchet.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
The $15 C02ools truing tool is a 3.23mm and 3.3mm spoke wrench, a disc brake truing wrench, and a tubeless tire plugger that uses 3.5mm plugs.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Oh wait, a bunch of his tools also fit into a spent 22.2mm lock-on grip for leverage.
Taipei Cycle Show 2024
And the ones that don't you can attach via an adapter that also has a bunch of functions I've forgotten. Sorry it's all a bit overwhelming.

You can buy Clever Standard's tools through their e-commerce site. The DIY Anchor Stack Net will be available in April and cost around $20 USD. The first batch of Captain Hook valve caps are waiting for anodizing but should be on the site soon as well; they will cost $8 USD for the pair. You can also follow Clever Standard on Facebook and Instagram.

Taipei Cycle Show 2024
Tomo Ichikawa, a clever guy.


