Clif Enduro East: Killington - Day 1 Race Recap

Like much of this year's Enduro World Series, the weather on Day 1 of the Clif Enduro East would show no mercy toward racers. The Killington area has seen rain almost every day this week and over two inches fell on race day. With $10,000 in prize purses on the line as well as entries into the EWS, it was going to take more than a little rain and mud to stop these hungry riders. After one day of racing on four grueling stages and some serious transfers at the Green Mountain Trails in nearby Pittsfield, Vermont, Rachel Strait and Peter Ostroski lead the packs of Pro classes.Riders make their way to the top of the Green Mountain Trails from Riverside Farm to start their marathon of a race day.Rachel Strait sits atop of the Women's Pro field following the four challenging stages at Green Mountain Trails.Hyperspeed through the lush, green forest of Pittsfield, Vermont.Yeti Fox's Duncan Nason foot out and as flat out as you can get in these slick conditions.Matthew Gilbertson possibly with the best splash of the day. Go big or go home, right?Some welcomed light through the canopy in mostly dark woods today.Emmett Avery looking right at home out there, flicking 'er sideways and sitting in 1st place for the U21 Men's EWS class.Matt Sebas sending it down the slippery rock steps on Stage 3.Franck Kirscher dipping and dodging saplings in the Vermont woods, ending the day in 4th for the EWS Pro Men's class.Ella Skalwold giving the ferns a bath on Stage 2.Ben Hobbs getting aggressive in the muddy, loose trails of Pittsfield.Vermonter Jordan Newth is no stranger to these trails, currently sitting just outside the top 10. Not bad for a DH guy!Dan Albert full gas on Stage 3.Jason Memmelaar took 2nd place last weekend at Blue Mountain, he currently sits in 7th going in to Day 2 but won an ESC Enduro here at Killington exactly one year ago.Eastern States Cup North American DH team member Mazie Hayden getting it done on the little bike this weekend.Rachel Pageau sits in 3rd for the Women's EWS Pro class after Day 1, here she is blasting through one of the deepest puddles on Stage 3.NBX rider Max Beaupre ended the day in 2nd place in the U21 EWS Men's class after putting down an impressive effort late in the day to win Stages 3 and 4, must have been the free Clif bars and gels.Lauren Petersen going mach 10 through the wet, mucky terrain on her Pivot Cycles Mach 6, she found her way to 4th place in the Women's Pro ESC class to end the day.That's a wrap on Clif Enduro East Day 1.Despite the lengthy transfers, most riders were still in good spirits come the end of Day 1 but definitely looking forward to some lift access riding.Time to wash the bikes and get ready to do it all over again Sunday.Sunday riders take on "The Beast" aka Killington Bike Park, racing kicks off at 10am. Stay tuned for more!Words and photos: Andrew Santoro