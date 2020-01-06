Clif Pro Team Announces 2020 Roster & Signs with Specialized, Parts Ways with Orbea After 12 Years

Today, the Clif Pro team announced that they will be riding on Specialized after over a dozen years with Orbea. The long-standing team, formerly called the Luna Pro Team, signed with Orbea in 2006.
Argentinian National Champion Sofia Gomez Villafane joins returning racers Katerina Nash, Catharine Pendrel, Russell Finsterwald and Ben Sonntag on the Clif Pro Team for 2020.
|In case you weren’t paying attention, Sofia scooped up the overall at the 2019 @epicrides series, along with the Argentinian national championship for the second time. As national champ, she’s well positioned for a spot on Argentina’s 2020 Olympic team bound for Tokyo.—Clif Pro Team
Hannah Finchamp and Haley Batten won't be racing in the Clif Pro Team colours in 2020, although Clif says Batten will remain a part of the Clif family despite "moving on from the Clif Pro Team in pursuit of her World Cup ambitions." The U23 rider had a fantastic 2019 season, including a win in Nove Mesto.
