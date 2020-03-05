Clif Pro Team's Benjamin Sonntag Struck & Killed While Riding

Ben was a remarkable human being; he made people in his life feel supported, included, and valuable. His love for cycling, life, his family and his friends shined through in his smile and in his laughter. I was able to spend a week getting to know Ben at the BC Bike Race last summer. His encouragement and support allowed me to have an experience that otherwise would’ve been very different, and left me with memories I will never forget. Ben will be missed by all who loved him and by all who had the opportunity to know him. — Serena Gordon