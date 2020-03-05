Clif Pro Team's Benjamin Sonntag Struck & Killed While Riding

Mar 5, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Elite men s short track podium at Soldier Hollow.
Ben Sonntag winning the Soldier Hollow Pro XCT in 2018.


It is with great sadness that we report on the death of Clif Pro Team's Benjamin Sonntag. The Durango Herald announced today that Sonntag was involved in a fatal crash on County Road 105 in Durango on Wednesday. He was struck by a truck while riding his road bike.

Sonntag was a veteran on the U.S. cross-country mountain bike scene and won multiple national-level races throughout his long career. The German had called Durango home since his days at Fort Lewis College.

He will be sorely missed by his fellow competitors, friends, and the entire cycling community.


bigquotesMy heart is feeling pretty crushed right now.

Ben was one of the really genuine and happy guys that I always enjoyed seeing and catching up with at events. We fought hard on the race course but he was someone that everyone, including myself, cheered for when he had success. Heartbreaking to think about not seeing ZeGerman's smile around anymore.Geoff Kabush


riders Justin Lindine leads Geoff Kabush Rotem Ishay Ben Sonntag Taylor Lideen and Cal Skilsky.
Justin Lindine leads Geoff Kabush, Rotem Ishay, Ben Sonntag, Taylor Lideen and Cal Skilsky during the 3-day Moab Rocks race.


bigquotesBen was a remarkable human being; he made people in his life feel supported, included, and valuable. His love for cycling, life, his family and his friends shined through in his smile and in his laughter. I was able to spend a week getting to know Ben at the BC Bike Race last summer. His encouragement and support allowed me to have an experience that otherwise would’ve been very different, and left me with memories I will never forget. Ben will be missed by all who loved him and by all who had the opportunity to know him.Serena Gordon


I was lucky enough to spend time with Ben at the 2019 BC Bike Race and he was an unbelievably friendly and positive force who obviously loved spending time riding his bike. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.


Ben Sonntag follows Payson McElveen during the 2019 BC Bike Race.

Elite Men Short Track at Soldier Hollow


14 Comments

 Can we please stop reporting that a cyclist "collided with a vehicle." It only lessens the situation. He was run over by a motorist. RIP, Ben - no way to express my sympathy to his friends, family, and community. ugh.
 Fair enough, I have edited the title.
 Terrible news. My heart goes out to the very tight knit Durango cycling scene. Ben was a legendary athlete. sorry
 Absolutely gutted about this news. Car drivers just don't watch or care about cyclists. My condolences to his family and friends.
 Fuck that, riding on the road is so effin dangerous...because of assholes in motor driven vehicles.
 There are a*sholes for sure, but there are also people who are just negligent (could be labeled an a-hole for that), on their phones, texting, etc...
It sucks.
I enjoy road, mountain and gravel riding, but the road is becoming too dangerous. It's unfortunate since it is an option when the trails are wet, and doesn't require loading up the car.
 “The pickup truck traveled off the right side of the road, colliding with a fence, continued through a field, and then off an embankment before coming to rest on its right side in Cherry Creek,” the State Patrol said in a news release."
-durangoherald.com
 just plain sad
 Seems like road biking is far more dangerous that mountain biking. Stay off the roads guys either train in the woods or indoors. What a bummer man!!!!!
  • 2 0
 He was in the "woods" on a dirt road that many Durango pros use due to low traffic. Todd Wells said you might see 3-4 cars on that road in any given day.
 This shouldn’t be news. With all the environmental crap and global warming why aren’t we making roads wide enough to make it safe for cyclists? Wouldn’t this encourage more people to use alternative means?
 Totally agree with the motivation here, but rather than widening roads consider a different strategy that's much more effective in saving lives, the planet, and cost: ban the cars.
 Of course it should be news duh

