Clif Pro Team's Benjamin Sonntag Struck & Killed While Riding

It is with great sadness that we report on the death of Clif Pro Team's Benjamin Sonntag. The Durango Herald announced today
that Sonntag was involved in a fatal crash on County Road 105 in Durango on Wednesday. He was struck by a truck while riding his road bike.
Sonntag was a veteran on the U.S. cross-country mountain bike scene and won multiple national-level races throughout his long career. The German had called Durango home since his days at Fort Lewis College.
He will be sorely missed by his fellow competitors, friends, and the entire cycling community.
|My heart is feeling pretty crushed right now.
Ben was one of the really genuine and happy guys that I always enjoyed seeing and catching up with at events. We fought hard on the race course but he was someone that everyone, including myself, cheered for when he had success. Heartbreaking to think about not seeing ZeGerman's smile around anymore.—Geoff Kabush
|Ben was a remarkable human being; he made people in his life feel supported, included, and valuable. His love for cycling, life, his family and his friends shined through in his smile and in his laughter. I was able to spend a week getting to know Ben at the BC Bike Race last summer. His encouragement and support allowed me to have an experience that otherwise would’ve been very different, and left me with memories I will never forget. Ben will be missed by all who loved him and by all who had the opportunity to know him.—Serena Gordon
I was lucky enough to spend time with Ben at the 2019 BC Bike Race and he was an unbelievably friendly and positive force who obviously loved spending time riding his bike. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.
It sucks.
I enjoy road, mountain and gravel riding, but the road is becoming too dangerous. It's unfortunate since it is an option when the trails are wet, and doesn't require loading up the car.
