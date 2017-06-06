Clip Less, Shred More with Jacob Murray & Sid Slotegraaf - Video

Jacob Murray and Sid Slotegraaf ride the new OneUp Components flat pedals on their home trails in Squamish, BC. Clip less, shred more from just $48 USD.
OneUp Components flat pedals are available now
in both Aluminum ($125 USD) and Composite ($48 USD). Check out oneupcomponents.com
for more info.
Both pedals feature a 115 x 105mm platform, 10 replaceable steel pins per side and a weight of just 355g. The Aluminum pedal is just 12mm thick and the Composite measures in at 18mm.
Squamish mountain biking trails
OneUp Components, born and raised in Squamish BC.
Work Less, Ride More.
