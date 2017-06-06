VIDEOS

Clip Less, Shred More with Jacob Murray & Sid Slotegraaf - Video

Jun 6, 2017
by OneUp Components  
by OneUpComponents
Views: 935    Faves: 9    Comments: 0


Jacob Murray and Sid Slotegraaf ride the new OneUp Components flat pedals on their home trails in Squamish, BC. Clip less, shred more from just $48 USD.

OneUp Components flat pedals are available now in both Aluminum ($125 USD) and Composite ($48 USD). Check out oneupcomponents.com for more info.

Both pedals feature a 115 x 105mm platform, 10 replaceable steel pins per side and a weight of just 355g. The Aluminum pedal is just 12mm thick and the Composite measures in at 18mm.

#getoneup #cliplessshredmore

Squamish mountain biking trails

OneUp Components, born and raised in Squamish BC.

Work Less, Ride More.


MENTIONS: @OneUpComponents / @scottsecco / @Margus


14 Comments

  • + 13
 Shimano gets OneUp'd... again. Sick riding.
  • + 9
 60cad for flats. Hell yeah
  • + 8
 getting a pair in 3..2..1..
  • + 5
 That pedal profile shot looks a bit more convex than concave to me. Wonder how it feels under foot?
  • + 3
 I'va had the canfield Bro flats for some times, they had a very convex shape with a thin profile. I put the long screw on the edges and shorter ones in the middle. The were the best flats I've ever ridden, but it does feels weird the first few runs.
  • + 3
 Vid got me pumped and pedals looks pretty sick. Might have to check them out in the future once I destroy my composite Chesters I just ordered.
  • + 4
 Can this video be extended? That was shredding at its finest!
  • + 2
 love all of the one up stuff
  • - 3
 Does anyone actually put their pedal in the middle of their foot like that on flats? Ive always put the middle of the pedal right under the ball of my foot for flats, with the back of the pedal more in the middle of my foot. Means you can use your ankles for control as well.. sick vid tho
  • + 2
 Yes, because that is the proper foot position to use.
  • + 1
 @LaXcarp: Amen - feels even better if you're using a super long pedal (like the Catalyst).
  • + 1
 DU bushings or bearings?
  • + 4
 The Aluminum pedals features double-sealed, full-cartridge bearings throughout. The Composite pedal has cartridge bearings & DU bushings.
  • + 3
 @OneUpComponents: Thanks! and sic video!

