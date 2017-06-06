Clip Less, Shred More with Jacob Murray & Sid Slotegraaf - Video





Jacob Murray and Sid Slotegraaf ride the new OneUp Components flat pedals on their home trails in Squamish, BC. Clip less, shred more from just $48 USD.









OneUp Components flat pedals are



OneUp Components flat pedals are available now in both Aluminum ($125 USD) and Composite ($48 USD). Check out oneupcomponents.com for more info.



Both pedals feature a 115 x 105mm platform, 10 replaceable steel pins per side and a weight of just 355g. The Aluminum pedal is just 12mm thick and the Composite measures in at 18mm.







#getoneup #cliplessshredmore



0% Loaded prev 1/3 next



