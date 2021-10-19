Clipless Crocs Are a Thing Now

Oct 19, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

We thought Adidas was close to jumping the shark when it released cycling versions of its classic Samba earlier this year, but these clipless Crocs take things to a whole new level.

The Crocs come from Valcko Studios, a shoe brand set up by Alex Valcko, a 3x Bike Polo champion from France. Rather than making his own shoes, Alex instead buys fashionable sneakers from Vans, Nike or, now, Crocs, and modifies them to work with clipless pedals.

We've previously seen similar items where a cleat is simply screwed into the sole of a shoe for a laugh, but Alex appears to be taking this pretty seriously. He instead inserts a recessed box that can work with any MTB pedal system to make them suitable for wearing off and on the bike and increase the stiffness of the toe area. Yes, it would be easy to write these shoes off as a gimmick but apparently one of the testers for the shoe was Lachlan Morton, a pro road cyclist who recently rode the entire 2021 Tour de France route, including transfers, unsupported in aid of World Bicycle Relief.


Alex's shoes are modified in Paris and are made to order. The Crocs are currently listed as 'coming soon' with a price still to be announced, but if you can't wait that long you can buy a pair of Vans Old Skool shoes for €140, here, or treat yourself to a pair of legendary Shimano sandals.

For more information, check out Valcko Studios on Instagram here.

50 Comments

  • 29 0
 Ill wait for the downcountry specific crocs
  • 6 0
 you just have to engage the proprietary sport mode strap
  • 16 0
 Bicycle Pubes did it first!
  • 1 0
 poopoopeepee!
  • 14 0
 What a load of Croc
  • 6 0
 croc of s*@!
  • 2 0
 country croc?
  • 1 0
 Croc Pot
  • 2 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: I can't believe they're not magnetic
  • 8 0
 Just because you can doesn't mean you should...
  • 2 0
 in this case you should
  • 7 0
 Will there be a carbon version for dentists?
  • 6 0
 Sold
  • 4 0
 I tried the flatpedal version once, lasted 5 minutes . The eaten soles weren't covered under warranty!
  • 4 0
 This is one of those "shoulda stopped to think first before pressing go" moments...
  • 5 0
 Perfect to die in.
  • 4 0
 jeesus. burn them before they lay eggs...
  • 1 0
 LMFAO!!!!!
  • 4 0
 Those are gonna look great with jorts while I'm riding my Redalp
  • 3 0
 LOL yeah take that nice cushy croc foam and put a hard plate right under it so it no longer has the comfort of a croc
  • 4 0
 @brianpark please make Levy do a long term review of these
  • 1 0
 “Alex instead buys fashionable sneakers from Vans, Nike or, now, Crocs, and modifies them to work with clipless pedals.”

We may have a difference of opinion of fashionable.
  • 3 0
 These would be perfect ...for something?
  • 2 0
 Starting fires?
  • 1 0
 Designed for the up and coming Friday Fails- poast Covid new to Mtb wannabe Slobs
  • 3 0
 Had to check the date after reading the title of this article.
  • 2 0
 I Can't wait for the s-works clog to come out. I am already talking to a bank about the loan.
  • 1 2
 Stupid, ugly and pathetic! Now you can look like every other dipshit that roams the landscape having a worthless sloppy look about'em; while acting like they are entitled to own two parking spaces at once, when they go into a store to buy scratch off lottery tickets and cigarettes!
  • 2 0
 I'll wait for the flip-flop version and then Ed Masters will have to revise the "Spirit of Enduro" video
  • 1 0
 This is wonderful, now I can make the clackity clack of clips and the squeak squeak of foot on crocs when I enter my coffee shop everyone will know how cool I am!
  • 3 0
 Germans will love these
  • 1 0
 But they have to be in neon colours..
  • 1 0
 Wrong: we wait for the birkenstock clipless shoe!
  • 2 0
 Weight? Stiffness? Power transfer? Come on, we need the important detals!
  • 1 0
 Ready for Fashion Fail Friday! I'll pair mine with Sealskinz waterproof socks - thanks
  • 1 0
 Shouldn't these be woods or jungle cammo to be legit Crocs? These should be e-bike compatible only
  • 2 0
 Is it cooler to clip in with your crocs before sex or after?
  • 2 0
 Just say, "NO!!"
  • 1 0
 To
  • 1 0
 Fun
  • 1 0
 The moment mountain biking jumped the shark. Remember this day
  • 1 0
 Waiting for SPD Birks, which I'll wear with socks.
  • 1 0
 Will Eddie Masters give up his jandals for these?
  • 1 0
 I know regular crocs don't hold up to pedal pins well.
  • 1 0
 Wait a minute... Today isn't April 1st
  • 1 0
 I have a better idea. Put clips on moccasins. LMAO
  • 2 1
 Thank god
  • 1 0
 Haha Laughable Mang!
  • 1 0
 lol !!!
