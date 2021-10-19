Clipless Crocs Are a Thing Now

We thought Adidas was close to jumping the shark when it released cycling versions of its classic Samba earlier this year
, but these clipless Crocs take things to a whole new level.
The Crocs come from Valcko Studios, a shoe brand set up by Alex Valcko, a 3x Bike Polo
champion from France. Rather than making his own shoes, Alex instead buys fashionable sneakers from Vans, Nike or, now, Crocs, and modifies them to work with clipless pedals.
We've previously seen similar items where a cleat is simply screwed into the sole of a shoe for a laugh, but Alex appears to be taking this pretty seriously. He instead inserts a recessed box that can work with any MTB pedal system to make them suitable for wearing off and on the bike and increase the stiffness of the toe area. Yes, it would be easy to write these shoes off as a gimmick but apparently one of the testers for the shoe was Lachlan Morton
, a pro road cyclist who recently rode the entire 2021 Tour de France route, including transfers, unsupported in aid of World Bicycle Relief.
Alex's shoes are modified in Paris and are made to order. The Crocs are currently listed as 'coming soon' with a price still to be announced
, or treat yourself to a pair of legendary Shimano sandals
.
For more information, check out Valcko Studios on Instagram here
.
We may have a difference of opinion of fashionable.
