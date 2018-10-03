INDUSTRY INSIDER

Coach Chris Kilmurray Discusses The 2019 UCI MTB Rule Book Changes

Oct 3, 2018
by Chris Kilmurray  
Greg Callaghan s coach Chris Kilmurray is here this weekend to both help Greg and race himself.

Chris Kilmurray, coach to riders like Tahnee Seagrave, Greg Callaghan, Greg Williamson and others, chimes in on how he thinks the 2019 UCI MTB rule changes are going to affect next year's racing.

2019 MTB rule changes

For all the stick the UCI gets, the past handful of years have mainly seen positive or at least progressive rule changes. At the core of most of these changes is a collaborative process between the UCI’s MTB focused staff and the Elite teams that compete in the World Cup series. While it’s not all been plain sailing and rosy for riders and teams, the rulebook does need to advance, grow and develop with the sport of DH and, by and large, given the bureaucratic tendencies of the UCI, the development of rules & regulations for DH has been, these past few years, somewhat directed by the key stakeholders. 2019 sees some welcome and some surprising changes but overall changes that advance the professionalism of the sport.

Course Marking

The 2018 Rulebook had a very arbitrary “you must enter the course where you exit” rule concerning leaving the course. This was brought in in 2016 after issues with interpretation of the then rules which left the definition of “advantage” up to the president of the commissaires panel. In 2018 with a few high profile disqualifications the need for a more ironclad rule on how the courses should be marked and defined was needed as that is what, in the end, governs then need for a disqualification. The changes for 2019 all seem positive, “tape” and “stakes” are now both mentioned for course marking and the importance of the latter for a disqualification has been clarified.

Bernard Kerr hucking out and over the tape for a DQ today.
Remember when Bernard Kerr snuck out the tap at Leogang?

Wheel Size

Business up front – party out back? The Mullet bike? I have no idea who lobbied for this change but the general rule of a bike needed front and rear wheels of the same diameter is gone for MTB competition. Again contrary to the opinion of many, the UCI have been very relaxed in applying the road cycling focused rules of Rule Book 1 to off-road disciplines; recognising the need for the sport's rules to reflect its rapid development – but turning a blind eye is a bit different to actively highlight and allowing “frankenbikes”. Maybe like our distant cousin, motocross, we will settle on a slightly bigger front versus rear wheel? DH and enduro now have the option of odd sized wheels, but not XC .. maybe I’m missing something? But either way rule 1.03.018 overrides all else and in theory bans 29ers?

Greg Minnaar V10 29er
Santa Cruz was quick to jump on the 29er bandwagon.

Running Order and Protected Status

The 2018 T.V. running order was a mess – but was a change brought on mainly by a few select DH teams. It was a change that resulted in a less than well-worded rule in the rulebook and a quick scramble to sort it before finals at DH WC #1 in Losinj followed by a season-long mess! It was always going to be a “try it and see” change and we clearly saw it didn’t work – so back to a more sensible system. Although the wording is very awkward in the rule amendments, there are not 5 spots for men and 3 for women for non-protected riders to start in their reverse qualifying order for finals. A positive and workable system. The top 3 junior men and women from current standings are now also protected for finals which is a hotly debated change among some team managers.

Harrison enjoying a fair spell in the hot seat.
The contest for the hot seat will be back to its high-suspense olden-days in 2019.

Timed Training

A small but potentially important change for a select few riders. Juniors from the top 10 male and top 3 female WC ranking of 2018 will be allowed timed practice in 2019 at the first race. It may seem small but that timed session can be crucial practice time for riders – so as a first-year Elite on a new track in Maribor it could be a season-changing positive for some.

After being almost 3 seconds up at the last split it was a shocker to everyone to see Loic cross the line more than 7 seconds behind Gwinn.

eMTB, Snowbikes and Pumping

I’m not sure what to say here, but I have some pretty strong eOpinions. That aside it seems to me that if the UCI legislate for these events they are more likely to get event organises on their books, so to speak, early. Cycling disciplines are growing, none faster than ebiking. So it makes sense. The standout oddity for me is allowing 20” wheels in MTB pump track competitions… that’s just BMX and they are certainly faster around a pump track than a 24” wheel… right?

Ride Hard on Snow Foto c Hannes Berger

The changes to the rulebook are highlighted in red:


Photos: Matt Wragg, Andy Vathis, Paris Gore, Ross Bell, Paul Cram, Dave Trumpore & Hannes Berger.

11 Comments

  • + 1
 I dont like the protected rider status at all. It seems to help maintain the status quo and make it harder for new riders to break into the pointy end of the field. It also means that those who are protected can, if they want to, reduce the risks on race weekend by not having to ride as hard in qualifying.
  • + 2
 But since points are at stake in qualifying, almost no one in the protected rider list will risk not gaining points for the overall. When was the last time someone in the top 20 bagged on qualifying not due to injury?
  • + 3
 "But either way rule 1.03.018 overrides all else and in theory bans 29ers?"

Wait, what?
  • + 1
 Yeah, was surprised about that. Have to look up that rule, wasn't published in the article. Also I missed where XC riders weren't allowed to ride with different wheel diameters front and rear in UCI sanctioned competition. Why? What justifies the ban (on dissimilar wheel sizes) in the first place?
  • + 2
 @vinay: I looked it up. The rule establishes bounds for the maximal (70cm) and minimal (55cm) diameters of wheels INCLUDING the tire. I do not have a 29er at hand (26 for life, and all that shit), but according to Wikipedia (of all sources), a standard 29er rim with an MTB tire is about 74cm in diameter. This would ban 29ers from competition unless they used some ridicuolusly narrow tires.
  • + 0
 Santa Cruz jumped on the bandwagon? hahaha. As far as I can tell, they were the first team to bring a DH 29 to the plate. IMO, the bandwagon has Santa Cruz plastered on the side.
  • + 1
 When I saw this I thought UCI-mmmm ,do I really want to click and read this I rather see if there some cool picks on this one.>>> snow one looks fun.
  • + 2
 What about the rule that Enduro now counts for DH UCI points, surely that’s worth an analysis
  • + 2
 Rule 4.7.007
  • + 1
 Yay! So that means we can now race DH with our old Spesh Big Hits!
