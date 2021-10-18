Coal Bicycles' 84 is a 170mm Travel, Steel, Dual Link Frame - Bespoked Show 2021





The bike itself is a 160mm 29er but it can be configured as a mullet thanks to a flip-chip in the lower link. Swapping this over will give the bike an extra 10mm of travel and a more progressive kinematic so Gavin mainly recommends it for bike park riding with the full 29er set up more optimal for everything else.

He started his range with the Pony hardtail (that he assures me has more than one trick) and now is trying his hand at a full suspension bike with the 84. Rather than settle for a single pivot, Gavin wanted a virtual pivot design with a floating shock for the pedaling characteristics. For the linkage parts that Gavin couldn't build himself, he teamed up with Rideworks , another UK company that mainly specializes in machined components, and together the dream came to life.The bike itself is a 160mm 29er but it can be configured as a mullet thanks to a flip-chip in the lower link. Swapping this over will give the bike an extra 10mm of travel and a more progressive kinematic so Gavin mainly recommends it for bike park riding with the full 29er set up more optimal for everything else. Details: Coal Bicycles 84



Frame Material: Steel, Reynolds 853

Intended Use: Enduro

Travel: 160mm in 29er, 167mm in mullet, 170mm fork

Wheelsize: 29" front and rear or mullet

Head tube angle: 64.5°

Seat Tube Angle: 78° (73° actual)

Sizes: M, L, XL

Availability: First batch of 20 frames released soon

More info: coalbicycles.com

A non-drive side view of the twin link suspension design. Gavin says the bike has a slightly rearward axle path with a progressive ramp up toward the end of the stroke.

A closer look a Rideworks' handiwork on the rocker link.

The simple but effective logo.

This flip chip allows riders to switch between the standard 29" set up and a mullet set up that also offers 10mm more travel with a more progressive kinematic.

Reynolds 853 is a common choice among high-end, steel frame builders as it offers the possibility of a better strength to weight ratio.

All of the graphics are painted including the head badge.

Some spec choices on this bike give a nod to Gavin's BMX racing background. These chrome White Industries cranks complete the look.

Gavin currently has seven frames built and is testing them with a wide range of riders. He'll be taking on board their feedback before releasing his first batch of 20 frames. So far the early reports from the field are positive, although this bracing may be one of a couple of parts that gets a tweak.