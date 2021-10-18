Coal Bicycles' 84 is a 170mm Travel, Steel, Dual Link Frame - Bespoked Show 2021

Oct 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Most steel frames we cover on Pinkbike tend to work with a single pivot suspension design. The simpler kinematics tend to fit with the ethos of small-scale frame builders - simple, reliable and effective. However, Gavin White of Coal Bicycles wanted to do things a bit differently with his 84 frame.

Gavin has been a welder since he was 15 and has worked with a number of small brands around the UK offering OEM services. He says, "If you’ve ridden a steel hardtail from a UK brand, there’s a good chance that I made it." With 26 years of experience, he started thinking about how he would do things differently himself if he were in charge of the full production process and so Coal Bicycles was born. Gavin was inspired by the miners that he grew up surrounded by in England's East Midlands and wanted to build bikes that reflected them - tough and resilient.

He started his range with the Pony hardtail (that he assures me has more than one trick) and now is trying his hand at a full suspension bike with the 84. Rather than settle for a single pivot, Gavin wanted a virtual pivot design with a floating shock for the pedaling characteristics. For the linkage parts that Gavin couldn't build himself, he teamed up with Rideworks, another UK company that mainly specializes in machined components, and together the dream came to life.

The bike itself is a 160mm 29er but it can be configured as a mullet thanks to a flip-chip in the lower link. Swapping this over will give the bike an extra 10mm of travel and a more progressive kinematic so Gavin mainly recommends it for bike park riding with the full 29er set up more optimal for everything else.
Details: Coal Bicycles 84

Frame Material: Steel, Reynolds 853
Intended Use: Enduro
Travel: 160mm in 29er, 167mm in mullet, 170mm fork
Wheelsize: 29" front and rear or mullet
Head tube angle: 64.5°
Seat Tube Angle: 78° (73° actual)
Sizes: M, L, XL
Availability: First batch of 20 frames released soon
More info: coalbicycles.com

At the moment the bike is still in its testing phase but Gavin is hoping to release his first batch of 20 in the next few weeks. He'll then continue to drop small batches as long as there is demand.

A non-drive side view of the twin link suspension design. Gavin says the bike has a slightly rearward axle path with a progressive ramp up toward the end of the stroke.

A closer look a Rideworks' handiwork on the rocker link.

The simple but effective logo.

This flip chip allows riders to switch between the standard 29" set up and a mullet set up that also offers 10mm more travel with a more progressive kinematic.

Reynolds 853 is a common choice among high-end, steel frame builders as it offers the possibility of a better strength to weight ratio.


All of the graphics are painted including the head badge.

Some spec choices on this bike give a nod to Gavin's BMX racing background. These chrome White Industries cranks complete the look.

Gavin currently has seven frames built and is testing them with a wide range of riders. He'll be taking on board their feedback before releasing his first batch of 20 frames. So far the early reports from the field are positive, although this bracing may be one of a couple of parts that gets a tweak.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks


16 Comments

  • 5 0
 Badass! Not too keen on the miter cut on the downtube though, a bent tube would be stronger.
  • 2 0
 Agreed, butt welds = disaster waiting to happen
  • 1 0
 it's true but it's both steel and full suspension, it'll be fine
  • 4 2
 That is one of the steeper seat angles I've seen

Rare to see seat angle marketing fiction go the other way. Then again maybe it really is 73° and everyone else has fudged their numbers by 5° or so...

.
  • 4 0
 they say eff. SA 78°, actual SA 73° on their website,
  • 2 1
 It's been edited already! To...78.

Marketing department dropped their donut and sprinted down the hall slid across a desk and hammered "7" "8" with everything they had.

J/k I'm sure it's just Mr White, and big kudos for a beautiful bike...and seat tube on trend.
  • 3 0
 He says, "If you’ve ridden a steel hardtail from a UK brand, there’s a good chance that I made it."

I think lots of companies may beg to differ!
  • 4 1
 Let me know if you need someone to test it out in the Pacific North West XD
  • 2 0
 Some nice machining on the links. Would be good to throw a weight estimate out there though.
  • 2 0
 I looks super cool
  • 1 0
 what a beaty
  • 1 0
 shes a beaut! steel is real
  • 1 0
 First glance that linkage reminds me of my old OneGhost Musashi
  • 1 0
 This is sick
  • 1 0
 stunning, nice work
  • 1 1
 +100 for not sporting eeWings

Post a Comment



